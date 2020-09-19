Poco X3 Launching On September 22: What Are Your Alternative Mid-Range Options? Features oi-Sharmishte Datti

Poco X3 NFC is the talk of the town ever since it debuted globally earlier this month. The Poco X3 will be hitting the Indian market on September 22 and is expected to fall under Rs. 20K category. The phone is set to take the lead in the mid-range segment with its premium features. But, there are plenty of other options to explore.

Poco X3 Features

Poco is one of the brands that brought in flagship phones with an affordable price tag. Now, the company has ventured into the mid-range segment, launching multiple phones here. The Poco X3 is the latest smartphone that draws power from the Snapdragon 732G processor paired with Adreno 618 GPU and 6GB RAM. There's a large 5,160 mah battery with 33W fast charging support that can last a day on a single charge.

The phone flaunts a large 6.67-inch LCD with an FHD+ 2400 X 1080p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. For optics, Poco has packed a quad-camera setup with a 64MP Sony IMX682 primary sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and two 2MP macro and depth sensors. or selfies, there's a 20MP AI selfie camera, housed in the punch-hole notch.

Poco X3 Alternatives From Other Brands

The Poco X3 is certainly well-crafted to suit all users. However, there are plenty of other alternatives falling in the same price segment. For instance, take the Realme 7 Pro. Price in the same category, the Realme 7 Pro offers a Super AMOLED display with a high refresh rate as compared to the Poco X3.

Further, the Samsung Galaxy M31s is another strong competitor that packs an efficient Exynos 9611 octa-core processor. Just like the Poco X3, the Galaxy M31s boasts of a quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor and a bigger 32MP selfie sensor. Further, the Samsung phone packs a larger 6,000 mAh battery and better AMOLED display that enhances the overall smartphone experience.

If budget permits, there are other options to explore as well, like the OnePlus Nord and the Samsung Galaxy M51. The OnePlus Nord boasts of an even better processor that is optimized for gaming and all other smartphone activities. The Samsung Galaxy M51 packs the 'monster' 7,000 mAh battery that can extend up to two days at a stretch.

Poco X3 Or Other Options?

Plus, there are many Poco branded smartphones as well. The phone comes as a successor to the Poco X2 - which is an equally competent phone. With that said, it doesn't mean the Poco X3 isn't a good phone either. The NFC support and enhanced performance promised by the company are something to look forward to. At the same time, it doesn't hurt to know your other options as well!

