Raksha Bandhan Gifts Idea: Best Premium Smartphones To Present Your Sister

Multiple brands have launched new smartphones in the past few months. The premium segment has been refreshed several times this year. OnePlus launched the OnePlus 8 series, while Samsung and Vivo introduced Galaxy S20 Ultra and X50 Pro respectively.

We are helping you decide which premium smartphone you can gift to your sister this Rakshabandhan.

OnePlus 8 Pro

MRP: Rs. 54,999

Key Specs



6.78-inch (3168 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ 120Hz 19.8:9 Fluid AMOLED display

2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage

Android 10 with OxygenOS 10.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP rear camera + 48MP + 8MP + 5MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4510mAh battery

OnePlus 8

MRP: Rs. 41,999

Key Specs



6.55-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 402 ppi 20:9 Fluid AMOLED display

2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage

Android 10 with OxygenOS 10.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP rear camera + 16MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4300mAh battery

Apple iPhone 11

MRP: Rs. 64,900

Key Specs



6.1-inch (1792×828 pixels) LCD 326ppi Liquid Retina display

Six-core A13 Bionic 64-bit processor, 8-core Neural Engine

64GB, 128GB,256GB storage options

iOS 13

Water and dust resistant (IP68)

Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)

12MP + 12MP Rear Camera

12MP front camera

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

MRP: Rs. 92,999

Key Specs



6.9-inch Quad HD+ (3200 × 1440 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X

Infinity-O Display, HDR10+, 511 PPI, 120Hz refresh rate

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 990 7nm EUV processor with ARM Mali-G77MP11 GPU

12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB storage (UFS 3.0) / 16GB LPDDR5 RAM with 512GB storage (UFS 3.0)

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 10 with OneUI 2.0

Single / Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

108MP rear camera + 48MP +12MP Rear Camera

40MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) / 4,855mAh (minimum) battery

Apple iPhone SE 2020

MRP: Rs. 42,500

Key Specs



4.7-inch (1334 x 750 pixels) IPS 326 ppi display, 1400:1 contrast ratio, 625 cd/m2 max brightness

Six-core A13 Bionic 64-bit processor, 8-core Neural Engine

64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage options

iOS 13

Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)

Water and dust resistant (IP67)

12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) camera

7MP front camera

Gigabit-class 4G LTE

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite

MRP: Rs. 42,999

Key Specs



6.7-inch Full HD+ (2400×1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O Display with 394ppi

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 10 with OneUI 2.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP 4cm macro camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500mAh battery

Vivo X50 Pro

MRP: Rs. 49,990

Key Specs



6.56 Inch FHD+ E3 AMOLED 90Hz Display

2.6GHz Snapdragon 765G Processor

8GB RAM With 256GB ROM

Dual SIM

48MP+8MP+8MP+13MP Quad Rear Camera

32MP Front Camera

5G SA/NSA

Dual 4G VoLTE

4315mAh Battery

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max

MRP: Rs. 1,17,090

Key Specs



6.5 Inch Super Retina XDR Display

Hex-Core Apple A13 Bionic

6GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM

12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS

12MP Front Facing Camera

Face ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Suppor

IP68 Water & Dust Resistant

Animoji

Wireless Charging

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus

MRP: Rs. 85,000

Key Specs



6.8 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9825/Snapdragon 855 Processor

8GB RAM With 256GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Hybrid Dual SIM

12MP + 12MP + 16MP + VGA DepthVision Rear Camera

10MP Front Camera

IP68

4300 MAh Battery

OnePlus 7 Pro

MRP: Rs. 48,999

Key Specs



6.67-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Fluid AMOLED display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage

8GB / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with OxygenOS 9.5

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 16MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

Motorola Edge Plus

MRP: Rs. 74,999

Key Specs



6.7-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ OLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio HDR10 + display

Octa Core with Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

12GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.0 storage

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

Android 10

108MP rear camera + 16MP + 8MP Rear Camera

25MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus

MRP: Rs. 55,999

Key Specs



6.4 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor

8/12GB RAM With 128/512/1024GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera

10MP + 8MP Dual Front Camera

Fingerprint

IP68

4100 MAh Battery

OnePlus 7T Pro

MRP: Rs. 46,638

Key Specs



6.67-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Fluid AMOLED display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Plus with 7nm Mobile Platform with 675MHz Adreno 640 GPU

8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage

Android 10 with OxygenOS 10.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 16MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4080mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus

MRP: Rs. 77,900

Key Specs

6.7 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display

Octa Core Exynos 990/Snapdragon 865 Processor

12GB RAM With 128/512GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

12MP + 64MP + 12MP + Depth Camera

10MP Front Camera

Fingerprint

IP68

4500 MAh Battery

Motorola Razr 2019

MRP: Rs. 1,24,999

Key Specs

6.2-inch (2142 x 876 pixels) 21:9 Cinemavision foldable pOLED screen, external 2.7-inch (600 x 800 pixels) 4:3 gOLED screen

Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU

6GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM, 128GB storage

Android 9.0 (Pie)

16MP rear camera

5MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

2510mAh battery

Huawei P30 Pro

MRP: Rs. 60,990

Key Specs



6.47-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED HDR Display with DCI-P3 Color Gamut

HUAWEI Kirin 980 processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB / 256GB / 512GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with NM card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0

40MP rear camera + 20MP + 8MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

4200mAh (typical) battery

LG G8X ThinQ

MRP: Rs. 49,990

Key Specs



6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) 19.5:9 FHD+ FullVision OLED Display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie), upgradable to Android 10

12MP rear camera + 13MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

4G VoLTE

4,000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

MRP: Rs. 1,08,999

Key Specs

