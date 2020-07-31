ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Raksha Bandhan Gifts Idea: Best Premium Smartphones To Present Your Sister

    By
    |

    It's just a few days left for Rakshabandhan festival and we bet you are looking out for the best present for your sister. And it's the era of gadgets, everyone wants a trendy looking yet useful product to make their lifestyle easier. Smartphones comes easily the most preferred choice for a user. And with the festive sale on, it's the best time to gift it to your sister.

    Gift To Your Sister This Rakshabandhan
     

    Multiple brands have launched new smartphones in the past few months. The premium segment has been refreshed several times this year. OnePlus launched the OnePlus 8 series, while Samsung and Vivo introduced Galaxy S20 Ultra and X50 Pro respectively.

    We are helping you decide which premium smartphone you can gift to your sister this Rakshabandhan.

    OnePlus 8 Pro

    OnePlus 8 Pro

    MRP: Rs. 54,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.78-inch (3168 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ 120Hz 19.8:9 Fluid AMOLED display
    • 2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
    • 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage
    • Android 10 with OxygenOS 10.0
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 48MP rear camera + 48MP + 8MP + 5MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4510mAh battery
    OnePlus 8
     

    OnePlus 8

    MRP: Rs. 41,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.55-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 402 ppi 20:9 Fluid AMOLED display
    • 2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
    • 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage
    • Android 10 with OxygenOS 10.0
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 48MP rear camera + 16MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4300mAh battery
    Apple iPhone 11

    Apple iPhone 11

    MRP: Rs. 64,900
    Key Specs

    • 6.1-inch (1792×828 pixels) LCD 326ppi Liquid Retina display
    • Six-core A13 Bionic 64-bit processor, 8-core Neural Engine
    • 64GB, 128GB,256GB storage options
    • iOS 13
    • Water and dust resistant (IP68)
    • Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)
    • 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera
    • 12MP front camera
    • Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
    Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

    Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

    MRP: Rs. 92,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.9-inch Quad HD+ (3200 × 1440 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X
    • Infinity-O Display, HDR10+, 511 PPI, 120Hz refresh rate
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 990 7nm EUV processor with ARM Mali-G77MP11 GPU
    • 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB storage (UFS 3.0) / 16GB LPDDR5 RAM with 512GB storage (UFS 3.0)
    • expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
    • Android 10 with OneUI 2.0
    • Single / Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 108MP rear camera + 48MP +12MP Rear Camera
    • 40MP front-facing camera
    • 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh (typical) / 4,855mAh (minimum) battery
    Apple iPhone SE 2020

    Apple iPhone SE 2020

    MRP: Rs. 42,500
    Key Specs

    • 4.7-inch (1334 x 750 pixels) IPS 326 ppi display, 1400:1 contrast ratio, 625 cd/m2 max brightness
    • Six-core A13 Bionic 64-bit processor, 8-core Neural Engine
    • 64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage options
    • iOS 13
    • Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)
    • Water and dust resistant (IP67)
    • 12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) camera
    • 7MP front camera
    • Gigabit-class 4G LTE
    • Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
    Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite

    Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite

    MRP: Rs. 42,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.7-inch Full HD+ (2400×1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O Display with 394ppi
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
    • 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
    • Android 10 with OneUI 2.0
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 48MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP 4cm macro camera
    • 32MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4,500mAh battery
    Vivo X50 Pro

    Vivo X50 Pro

    MRP: Rs. 49,990
    Key Specs

    • 6.56 Inch FHD+ E3 AMOLED 90Hz Display
    • 2.6GHz Snapdragon 765G Processor
    • 8GB RAM With 256GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 48MP+8MP+8MP+13MP Quad Rear Camera
    • 32MP Front Camera
    • 5G SA/NSA
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4315mAh Battery
    Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max

    Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max

    MRP: Rs. 1,17,090
    Key Specs

    • 6.5 Inch Super Retina XDR Display
    • Hex-Core Apple A13 Bionic
    • 6GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM
    • 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS
    • 12MP Front Facing Camera
    • Face ID
    • Bluetooth 5.0
    • LTE Suppor
    • IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
    • Animoji
    • Wireless Charging
    Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus

    Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus

    MRP: Rs. 85,000
    Key Specs

    • 6.8 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display
    • Octa Core Exynos 9825/Snapdragon 855 Processor
    • 8GB RAM With 256GB ROM
    • WiFi
    • NFC
    • Bluetooth
    • Hybrid Dual SIM
    • 12MP + 12MP + 16MP + VGA DepthVision Rear Camera
    • 10MP Front Camera
    • IP68
    • 4300 MAh Battery
    OnePlus 7 Pro

    OnePlus 7 Pro

    MRP: Rs. 48,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.67-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Fluid AMOLED display
    • Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage
    • 8GB / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with OxygenOS 9.5
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 16MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery
    Motorola Edge Plus

    Motorola Edge Plus

    MRP: Rs. 74,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.7-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ OLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio HDR10 + display
    • Octa Core with Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
    • 12GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.0 storage
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • Android 10
    • 108MP rear camera + 16MP + 8MP Rear Camera
    • 25MP front-facing camera
    • 5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery
    Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus

    Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus

    MRP: Rs. 55,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.4 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display
    • Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor
    • 8/12GB RAM With 128/512/1024GB ROM
    • WiFi
    • NFC
    • Bluetooth
    • Dual SIM
    • 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera
    • 10MP + 8MP Dual Front Camera
    • Fingerprint
    • IP68
    • 4100 MAh Battery
    OnePlus 7T Pro

    OnePlus 7T Pro

    MRP: Rs. 46,638
    Key Specs

    • 6.67-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Fluid AMOLED display
    • Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Plus with 7nm Mobile Platform with 675MHz Adreno 640 GPU
    • 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage
    • Android 10 with OxygenOS 10.0
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 16MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4080mAh battery
    Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus

    Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus

    MRP: Rs. 77,900
    Key Specs

    • 6.7 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display
    • Octa Core Exynos 990/Snapdragon 865 Processor
    • 12GB RAM With 128/512GB ROM
    • WiFi
    • NFC
    • Bluetooth
    • Dual SIM
    • 12MP + 64MP + 12MP + Depth Camera
    • 10MP Front Camera
    • Fingerprint
    • IP68
    • 4500 MAh Battery
    Motorola Razr 2019

    Motorola Razr 2019

    MRP: Rs. 1,24,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.2-inch (2142 x 876 pixels) 21:9 Cinemavision foldable pOLED screen, external 2.7-inch (600 x 800 pixels) 4:3 gOLED screen
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
    • 6GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM, 128GB storage
    • Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 16MP rear camera
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 2510mAh battery
    Huawei P30 Pro

    Huawei P30 Pro

    MRP: Rs. 60,990
    Key Specs

    • 6.47-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED HDR Display with DCI-P3 Color Gamut
    • HUAWEI Kirin 980 processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU
    • 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB / 256GB / 512GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with NM card
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0
    • 40MP rear camera + 20MP + 8MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4200mAh (typical) battery
    LG G8X ThinQ

    LG G8X ThinQ

    MRP: Rs. 49,990
    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) 19.5:9 FHD+ FullVision OLED Display
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie), upgradable to Android 10
    • 12MP rear camera + 13MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP front camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4,000mAh battery
    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

    MRP: Rs. 1,08,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.7 Inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Infinity Flex Display
    • 2.95 Ghz Octa Core Snapdragon 855+ Processor
    • 8GB RAM With 256GB ROM
    • WiFi
    • NFC
    • Bluetooth
    • Dual SIM
    • 12MP + 12MP Dual Rear Camera
    • 10MP Front Camera
    • Fingerprint
    • 3300 MAh Battery

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Sunday, August 2, 2020, 4:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 2, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X