Realme 10 Pro 5G vs Poco X4 Pro 5G: Design, Display, Cameras Compared Features oi -Ajinkya Bhoir

While the Realme 10 Pro+ smartphone was appreciated for bringing a curved display at affordable prices, the Realme 10 Pro 5G received an underwhelming response in the market. On the other side, we have the Poco X4 Pro 5G, which is quite an underrated device. Both mid-range devices fall in the under ₹20,000 price bracket and come with striking designs and features. Let's see which device has the firepower to win this comparison.

Realme 10 Pro 5G vs Poco X4 Pro 5G: Design

The Realme 10 Pro 5G measures 163.7 x 74.2 x 8.3 mm and weighs about 192 grams. In comparison, the Poco X4 Pro 5G measures 164.2 x 76.1 x 8.1 mm and weighs 205 grams.

The Realme 10 Pro 5G comes with a flat rear panel with two circular camera rings. The Poco X4 Pro 5G, in typical Poco fashion, gets a top rear glossy black portion housing the rear cameras. The Realme 10 Pro 5G is built entirely out of polycarbonate, whereas the Poco X4 Pro 5G gets a glass back and a polycarbonate frame.

Realme 10 Pro 5G vs Poco X4 Pro 5G: Display

A major negative of the Realme 10 Pro 5G is its display. It sports a 6.7-inch IPS LCD with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Poco X4 Pro 5G simply annihilates it with its 6.67-inch Super AMOLED with a Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Moreover, it comes with Corning's Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Both smartphones get a centrally placed hole-punch camera cutout on the display.

Realme 10 Pro 5G vs Poco X4 Pro 5G: Performance

It's a draw in the performance round as both smartphones are powered by the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset, built on a 6nm fabrication process. The chipset comprises two Kyro 660 Gold cores clocked at 2.2GHz and six Kyro 660 Silver cores clocked at 1.8GHz. Graphical duties are handled by the Adreno 619 GPU.

Realme 10 Pro 5G vs Poco X4 Pro 5G: Camera

The Poco X4 Pro 5G nudges ahead in the camera battle as it is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultrawide sensor, and a 2MP macro camera. The Realme 10 Pro 5G gets a dual camera setup featuring a 108MP primary camera and a 2MP sensor. It lacks a tertiary ultrawide angle camera. Selfies and video calls are handled by a 16MP front-facing sensor on both devices.

Realme 10 Pro 5G vs Poco X4 Pro 5G: Battery

Both smartphones pack 5000mAh battery units but differ in charging speeds. The Poco X4 Pro 5G supports 67W fast charging as against the 33W wired fast charging of the Reame 10 Pro 5G.

Realme 10 Pro 5G vs Poco X4 Pro 5G: Conclusion

The Realme 10 Pro 5G with 8GB RAM+128GB storage is priced at ₹19,999 in India. The Poco X4 Pro 5G with a similar configuration retails at ₹17,999. Without a shadow of a doubt, the Poco X4 Pro 5G offers a lot more value at a cheaper price and wins this comparison handsomely.

