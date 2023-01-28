Redmi Note 12 5G Vs Poco X4 Pro 5G: Specs, Display, Features, Compared Features oi -Alap Naik Desai

Xiaomi is highly active in the mid-range Android smartphone segment. The Chinese tech giant offers smartphones under different sub-brands with slight variations and upgrades in this highly competitive but lucrative market. The Poco X4 Pro 5G arrived last year, while Redmi Note 12 5G has just launched. Let's compare the specifications and features of these 5G-enabled midrange Android smartphones to see which one could be a better choice.

Redmi Note 12 5G Vs Poco X4 Pro 5G: Display

The Redmi Note 12 5G features a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED with Full HD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, and 1200 nits of peak brightness. The 1080p screen has a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

The features of the Poco X4 Pro 5G are quite similar to the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G. The Poco smartphone has a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED with Full HD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, a 360Hz touch sampling rate, and 1200 nits of peak brightness. The 1080p screen has a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. Needless to mention, both smartphones have nearly identical displays.

Redmi Note 12 5G Vs Poco X4 Pro 5G: Performance

The Redmi Note 12 5G is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC, which is manufactured on the 6nm fabrication process. The chipset is paired with either 4G or 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

The Poco X4 Pro 5G is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 octa-core SoC which is paired with either 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Strangely, the Poco smartphone appears to have a slightly more powerful chipset despite launching last year and even has a model with more RAM.

Redmi Note 12 5G Vs Poco X4 Pro 5G: Cameras

The Redmi Note 12 5G features a triple camera setup on the back, comprising a 48MP primary camera paired with two 2MP lenses, one for macro and the other for portrait photography. The Redmi phone has a 13MP front-facing camera.

The Indian variant of the Poco X4 Pro 5G has a triple camera setup as well, which is headlined by a 64MP primary camera. It is paired with an 8MP ultra-wide lens and 2MP macro shooter. The Poco phone has a 16MP front-facing camera.

Redmi Note 12 5G Vs Poco X4 Pro 5G: Battery

Both smartphones pack 5000mAh battery packs. However, the Redmi Note 12 5G supports 67W wired fast charging, while the Poco X4 Pro 5G supports 33W wired fast charging.

Although both the Redmi Note 12 5G and Poco X4 Pro 5G have the same battery capacity, the Redmi phone should recharge a lot faster. Battery endurance would primarily depend on usage patterns.

Redmi Note 12 5G Vs Poco X4 Pro 5G: Which One To Buy?

The Poco X4 Pro 5G launched last year but has a 5G chipset. The Redmi Note 12 5G has launched recently but features a Snapdragon Gen 4 SoC, which sits slightly below the Snapdragon 695 chipset powering the Poco X4 Pro 5G.

The Poco X4 Pro 5G sells for less than ₹15,000, while the Redmi Note 12 5G starts at a little higher price. While the Poco smartphone is certainly priced lower, the Redmi smartphone has better imaging hardware.

Best Mobiles in India