Realme 10 Pro Plus Vs Vivo V25 Pro: Design, Features, Price Compared -Alap Naik Desai

The Realme 10 Pro Plus and the Vivo V25 Pro launched in the second half of last year. While both smartphones can be considered mid-range, there are significant differences in terms of pricing, specifications, features, and more. Let's compare the Realme 10 Pro+ and the Vivo V25 Pro, which are incidentally, both powered by a capable MediaTek SoC.

Realme 10 Pro Plus Vs Vivo V25 Pro: Display

Realme has embedded a 6.7-inch Full HD+ curved AMOLED display in the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G. The 1080p screen has a refresh rate of 120Hz and hides an under-display fingerprint scanner.

The Vivo V25 Pro has a 6.56-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display. The 1080p screen has a resolution of 2376 x 1080 pixels with a 398 PPI pixel density.

Realme 10 Pro Plus Vs Vivo V25 Pro: Performance

The Realme 10 Pro Plus is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC, which is based on the 6nm fabrication. process. The Vivo V25 Pro features the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset.

The Realme 10 Pro Plus is available with either 6GB RAM or 8GB RAM. The Vivo V25 Pro has an edge over the Realme smartphone as it ships with 8GB or 12GB of RAM.

Realme 10 Pro Plus Vs Vivo V25 Pro: Cameras

The Realme 10 Pro+ 5G features a triple camera setup headlined by a 108MP Samsung HP6 main camera which has OIS (Optical Image Stabilization). It is paired with an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro sensor. There's a 16MP front-facing camera for selfies, video-calling, and face unlock.

The Vivo V25 Pro features a triple rear camera configuration as well. It packs a 64MP wide-angle lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP depth sensor with autofocus. There's a 32MP front-facing camera for selfies, video-calling, and face unlock.

Realme 10 Pro Plus Vs Vivo V25 Pro: Battery

Realme has embedded a 5000mAh battery inside the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G, which supports 33W fast charging.

The Vivo V25 Pro has a smaller 4600mAh battery which supports 66W fast charging. While the Realme has a bigger battery, it will charge slower than the battery inside the Vivo smartphone.

Realme 10 Pro Plus Vs Vivo V25 Pro: Which One To Buy?

Although the Realme 10 Pro Plus and the Vivo V25 Pro are both mid-range Android smartphones, they are quite different in terms of hardware, and hence, they are priced accordingly. The Realme 10 Pro+ is available at a starting price of ₹24,999 for the 6GB RAM+128GB storage variant, and the price goes up to ₹27,999 for the 8GB RAM+256GB storage variant.

The Vivo V25 Pro smartphone starts at ₹35,999 for the 8GB+128GB model, and the price goes up to ₹39,999 for the 12GB+256GB model. Based on price alone, the Realme 10 Pro Plus seems to have an edge. Moreover, it does feature a curved AMOLED display, which was once rare at this price point. However, the Vivo V25 Pro packs more potent hardware such as more RAM, a better SoC, a higher resolution camera setup, and more.

