Realme 6i Vs Redmi Note 9; Which Is The One For You? Features oi-Vivek

Realme's latest entrant, the Realme 6i is here and it competes against the likes of the Redmi Note 9, which was also launched a few days before. The base model of the Realme 6i retails for Rs. 12,999, whereas the Redmi Note 9 costs Rs. 11,999.

If you have a budget of around Rs. 13,000, then which smartphone should you pick? Which offers better specifications and makes sense in the real-world scenario? Here is an extensive comparison between the Realme 6i and the Redmi Note 9.

Realme 6i Vs Redmi Note 9: Display

Both smartphones offer a modern looking IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution and are protected by Corning Gorilla Glass. Right off the bat, the display on the Realme 6i seems to be much superior due to the higher fresh rate (90Hz). And both phones offer a screen-body-ratio of above 90 percent.

Realme 6i Vs Redmi Note 9: Performance

Both smartphones are powered by a MediaTek SoC. The Realme 6i uses the Helio G90T, the most powerful G series processor, whereas the Redmi Note 9 comes with the Helio G80. The Helio G90T offers higher CPU clock speed and also comes with a better GPU, thus making the Realme 6i a tad more powerful than the Redmi Note 9. Though the difference in performance might not be visible with regular usage, the Realme 6i will be a better gaming smartphone for sure.

Realme 6i Vs Redmi Note 9: Cameras

Both smartphones offer a quad-camera setup at the back with a 48MP primary sensor. Besides, these devices offer an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, 2MP portrait lens, and a 2MP macro camera. The Redmi Note 9 has a 13MP selfie camera, whereas the Realme 6i has a 16MP selfie camera. At least on paper, the camera performance of these smartphones sounds identical and both devices are expected to shoot good photos.

Realme 6i Vs Redmi Note 9: Battery

The Redmi Note 9 has a 5,020 mAh battery, whereas the Realme 6i has a slightly smaller 4,300 mAh battery. Both smartphones include a fast-charging adapter in the package. The Note 9 comes with a 22.5W charger, whereas the 6i offers a 20W charger. Do note that, the Realme 6i does support 30W fast charging and one has to buy that charger separately. The Redmi Note 9 is likely to offer better battery backup due to the lower refresh rate and higher capacity battery.

Realme 6i Vs Redmi Note 9: Software

The Realme 6i and the Redmi Note 9 ships with Android 10 OS with custom RealmeUI and MIUI 11, respectively. Both smartphones include a bunch of third-party apps that cannot be uninstalled. However, the RealmeUI looks and feels a lot better than MIUI 11 and both devices are likely to receive an Android 11 OS update.

Realme 6i Vs Redmi Note 9: Which One To Pick?

The Realme 6i and the Redmi Note 9 are definitely good devices on their own. If I have to pick one between these two, then I will go with the Realme 6i due to the higher refresh rate display and faster processor even though it costs a thousand more than the Redmi Note 9.

