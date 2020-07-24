Just In
- 14 min ago Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Review: Not Your Ideal Budget Gaming Smartphone
-
- 38 min ago Acer Extensa 15 Launched For Rs. 31,490 In India; A Good Affordable Laptop?
- 1 hr ago Indian Railways Ups Digitization, Brings In QR Codes For Contactless Ticketing
- 2 hrs ago Huawei Freebuds 3i With ANC Goes Official In India For Rs. 9,990
Don't Miss
- News Congress to move SC after Raj HC orders status quo on disqualification notices
- Lifestyle 5 Awesome Mayonnaise Faces Masks For Flawless Skin
- Finance BNP Paribas Sees More Upside In RIL, Raises Price Target By 43%
- Movies The Kissing Booth 2 Twitter Review: Netizens Want Marco And Elle Together
- Automobiles Toyota Yaris Facelift Teased Ahead Of International Unveil: Will It Come To India?
- Sports Kings XI Punjab co-owner Ness Wadia says IPL 2020 will be most watched ever
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Gujarat In July
- Education Mumbai University Admission 2020-21 For Undergraduate Courses, Register Before August 4
Realme 6i Vs Redmi Note 9; Which Is The One For You?
Realme's latest entrant, the Realme 6i is here and it competes against the likes of the Redmi Note 9, which was also launched a few days before. The base model of the Realme 6i retails for Rs. 12,999, whereas the Redmi Note 9 costs Rs. 11,999.
If you have a budget of around Rs. 13,000, then which smartphone should you pick? Which offers better specifications and makes sense in the real-world scenario? Here is an extensive comparison between the Realme 6i and the Redmi Note 9.
Realme 6i Vs Redmi Note 9: Display
Both smartphones offer a modern looking IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution and are protected by Corning Gorilla Glass. Right off the bat, the display on the Realme 6i seems to be much superior due to the higher fresh rate (90Hz). And both phones offer a screen-body-ratio of above 90 percent.
Realme 6i Vs Redmi Note 9: Performance
Both smartphones are powered by a MediaTek SoC. The Realme 6i uses the Helio G90T, the most powerful G series processor, whereas the Redmi Note 9 comes with the Helio G80. The Helio G90T offers higher CPU clock speed and also comes with a better GPU, thus making the Realme 6i a tad more powerful than the Redmi Note 9. Though the difference in performance might not be visible with regular usage, the Realme 6i will be a better gaming smartphone for sure.
Realme 6i Vs Redmi Note 9: Cameras
Both smartphones offer a quad-camera setup at the back with a 48MP primary sensor. Besides, these devices offer an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, 2MP portrait lens, and a 2MP macro camera. The Redmi Note 9 has a 13MP selfie camera, whereas the Realme 6i has a 16MP selfie camera. At least on paper, the camera performance of these smartphones sounds identical and both devices are expected to shoot good photos.
Realme 6i Vs Redmi Note 9: Battery
The Redmi Note 9 has a 5,020 mAh battery, whereas the Realme 6i has a slightly smaller 4,300 mAh battery. Both smartphones include a fast-charging adapter in the package. The Note 9 comes with a 22.5W charger, whereas the 6i offers a 20W charger. Do note that, the Realme 6i does support 30W fast charging and one has to buy that charger separately. The Redmi Note 9 is likely to offer better battery backup due to the lower refresh rate and higher capacity battery.
Realme 6i Vs Redmi Note 9: Software
The Realme 6i and the Redmi Note 9 ships with Android 10 OS with custom RealmeUI and MIUI 11, respectively. Both smartphones include a bunch of third-party apps that cannot be uninstalled. However, the RealmeUI looks and feels a lot better than MIUI 11 and both devices are likely to receive an Android 11 OS update.
Realme 6i Vs Redmi Note 9: Which One To Pick?
The Realme 6i and the Redmi Note 9 are definitely good devices on their own. If I have to pick one between these two, then I will go with the Realme 6i due to the higher refresh rate display and faster processor even though it costs a thousand more than the Redmi Note 9.
-
74,999
-
49,875
-
92,999
-
54,999
-
16,499
-
17,999
-
39,999
-
28,900
-
17,499
-
27,999
-
25,250
-
7,999
-
77,900
-
8,980
-
10,497
-
10,999
-
19,990
-
62,900
-
34,999
-
46,999
-
21,722
-
37,320
-
86,999
-
12,999
-
12,880
-
9,721
-
14,316
-
1,42,999
-
5,774
-
27,999