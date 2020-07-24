Realme 6i With Quad Rear Cameras Launched In India: Price, Sale Date And More News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

As promised, Realme has announced the launch of a new affordable smartphone in India. Well, the talk is about the Realme 6i. This smartphone is a rebranded version of the Realme 6s that went official in Europe earlier this year. As it belongs to the Realme 6 series, the latest market entrant is quite affordable and bundles some notable specs and features.

Realme 6i Price In India

The Realme 6i has been launched in India in two color options Lunar White and Eclipse Black. The 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM variant is priced at Rs. 12,999 and the 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM variant is priced at Rs. 15,999. The sale will debut via Flipkart and Realme.com on July 31 at 12 PM and soon it will be available offline as well.

Realme 6i Specifications

Detailing on its specifications, the Realme 6i bestows a 6.5-inch FHD+ display Gorilla Glass display with a 90Hz refresh rate (60Hz or 90Hz based on the requirement) and an aspect ratio of 20:9. There is a punch-hole cutout at the top left corner of the screen to provide room for the selfie camera sensor. The screen-to-body ratio of the smartphone is 90.5%.

At its helm, this smartphone from the stable of Realme makes use of an octa-core MediaTek Helio G90T SoC. It comes with Hyper Boost for improved touch speed and frame rate improvements for gaming. It comes in two storage configurations such as 4GB RAM + 64GB storage space and 6GB RAM + 64GB storage space. Also, it comes with support for expandable storage space of up to 256GB with a dedicated microSD card slot.

For imaging, the Realme 6i makes use of a quad-camera setup at its rear with a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP 119-degree ultra-wide-angle secondary sensor, a 2MP tertiary 4cm macro sensor and a fourth 2MP depth sensor. There Chromaboost, AI Beauty Mode, Nightscape, slo-mo video recording and much more. The selfie camera sensor is a 16MP in-display lens with Beauty Mode, Portrait Mode, HDR and others.

The other goodies of the Realme 6i include standard connectivity aspects such as WiFi, Bluetooth 5, GPS, NFC, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Powering the Realme 6i is a 4300mAh battery with support for 30W Flash Charge fast charging technology. It is touted to be charged completely in just 55 minutes. The side-mounted fingerprint sensor can unlock the device in just 0.95 seconds and it runs Android 10 topped with Realme UI.

Best Mobiles in India