Realme 9 Pro+ 5G Vs Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G: Best Smartphone In Sub-30K Segment

Realme 9 Pro+ 5G Vs Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G: Price Factor

Starting with the price, the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge starts from Rs. 26,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. There is a higher model of 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, priced at Rs. 28,999. On the other hand, the Realme 9 Pro+ starts from Rs. 24,999 for the base 6GB + 128GB model. The other variants include 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB, which cost Rs. 26,999 and Rs. 28,999, respectively.

To note, the Realme 9 Pro+ offers more variants than the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge. Also, the HyperCharge phone starts at a higher price than the Realme counterpart. Nevertheless, both phones fall in the same price segment of sub-Rs. 30K, which makes them equally competent.

Realme 9 Pro+ 5G Vs Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G: Design Details

The Realme 9 Pro+ packs a color-changing rear panel, which seems to be the trend these days. The smartphone flaunts a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED panel with an FHD+ 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate, and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. Plus, there's an in-display fingerprint sensor that doubles as a heart rate monitor.

On the other hand, the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge draws flaunts a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling rate. The display packs 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution and supports 395ppi pixel density and 1200 nits peak brightness. Plus, users get to experience a 20:9 aspect ratio. You get an IP53 rating on the smartphone with flat edges that presents an overall stylish look and feel.

Realme 9 Pro+ 5G Vs Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G: Hardware Performance

Under the hood, the Realme 9 Pro+ draws power from the MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage, without a microSD card for memory expansion. The phone runs Android 12 out-of-the-box with the Realme UI 3.0 on top.

Interestingly, the same MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor powers the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge. This means 5G support on both smartphones, paired with a similar up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. Xiaomi has an edge as there's a microSD card slot for memory expansion up to 1TB. Also, both phones run Android 12 with their custom skins on top.

Realme 9 Pro+ 5G Vs Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G: Camera Comparison

The Realme 9 Pro+ packs a triple-camera setup with a 50MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro shooter. Plus, there's a 16MP selfie camera in the front. On the other hand, the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge also packs a triple-camera setup but with a more powerful 108MP primary shooter.

The other sensors on the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge include an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro along with a 16MP selfie camera. In this context, the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge has the upper hand as the 108MP camera is significantly more powerful than its Realme counterpart.

Realme 9 Pro+ 5G Vs Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G: Special Features

Additionally, both the Realme 9 Pro+ and the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge pack a 4,500 mAh battery. However, the key difference is in their fast charging prowess. The Realme phone includes a 60W SuperDark fast charging support whereas the HyperCharge gets 120W fast charging tech. This feature might be the ultimate deal-breaker in comparing the two phones.

Realme 9 Pro+ 5G Vs Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G: Verdict

As one can see, the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge has a couple of enhanced features like the 108MP primary camera and the 120W fast charging support. That said, the Realme smartphone is no less, especially for its immersive display and equally powerful cameras. However, if you're looking for a phone in the sub-Rs. 30,000 segment, go for the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge for its super-fast charging feature.