Realme 9i 5G Vs Other 5G Smartphones: Which One To Buy Under Rs. 15,000 In India

Realme has been rapidly expanding its product offering by bringing in mid-range 5G phones. The newly launched Realme 9i 5G is now the talk of the town for its performance, unique design, and other premium features. That said, there are many other 5G smartphones under Rs. 15,000 to buy in India. This list includes devices from Motorola, Samsung, Vivo, iQOO, Poco, and more. Here's all you need to know about Realme 9i 5G Vs Other Top 5G Smartphones.

The comparison of Realme 9i 5G Vs Other Top 5G Smartphones includes a few Samsung phones. For instance, the Samsung Galaxy M13 5G and the Galaxy F23 5G are top choices for 5G phones under Rs. 15,000 to buy in India. Buyers can also consider the Motorola Moto G51 5G, Vivo T1 5G, and the iQOO Z6 5G.

The list also features many Poco phones including the Poco M4 5G and the Poco M4 Pro 5G. Both these phones are among the top performers in the sub-Rs. 15,000. The Infinix Note 12 5G, iQOO Z6 5G, and the Redmi Note 10T 5G are also favorable choices. The Realme 9 5G is also worthy of consideration.

Moto G51 5G Price: Rs. 14,999

Key Specs 6.8-inch Full HD+ LCD 20:9 aspect ratio display

Octa Core Snapdragon 480+ 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619 GPU

4GB RAM, 64GB Internal storage

Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 11 (upgradable to Android 12)

Hybrid dual SIM

50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

13MP front-facing camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1

5,000 mAh battery with 20W charging Vivo T1 5G Price: Rs. 14,990

Key Specs 6.58-inch Full HD+ 120Hz LCD screen

Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU

4GB / 6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB Internal storage

Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with Funtouch OS 12.0

Hybrid Dual SIM

50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0

5,000mAh battery Samsung Galaxy M13 5G Price: Rs. 13,999

Key Specs 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V LCD screen

Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB storage

Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Dual SIM

Android 12 with One UI Core 4

50MP + 2MP Rear Camera

5MP front camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1

5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging Infinix Note 12 5G Price: Rs. 14,999

Key Specs 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen

Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 810 6nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB storage

Expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 12 with XOS 10.6

50MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5

5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging POCO M4 5G 128GB Price: Rs. 12,999

Key Specs 6.58-inch Full HD+ LCD screen

Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB storage

Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 12 with MIUI 13

50MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1

5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging iQOO Z6 5G Price: Rs. 14,999

Key Specs 6.58-inch Full HD+ LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate

Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU

4GB / 6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB storage

Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12

50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1

5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging Realme 9 5G Price: Rs. 14,700

Key Specs 6.5-inch Full HD+ LCD screen

Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 810 6nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

4GB GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB GB RAM with 128GB storage

Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 11

48MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1

5,000mAh battery with 18W Dart Charge fast charging Samsung Galaxy F23 5G Price: Rs. 14,999

Key Specs 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD Infinity-U display

Octa Core Snapdragon 750G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619 GPU

4GB / 6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage

Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0

5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support POCO M4 Pro 5G Price: Rs. 14,999

Key Specs 6.6-inch Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen

Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 810 6nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB storage

Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with MIUI 12.5

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

50MP rear camera + 8MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000mAh / 4,900mAh battery with 33W fast charging Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G Price: Rs. 11,999

Key Specs 6.5-inch Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen

Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB storage

Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with MIUI 12.5

Hybrid Dual SIM

48MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

Dual 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging

