    Realme 9i 5G Vs Other 5G Smartphones: Which One To Buy Under Rs. 15,000 In India

    By
    |

    Realme has been rapidly expanding its product offering by bringing in mid-range 5G phones. The newly launched Realme 9i 5G is now the talk of the town for its performance, unique design, and other premium features. That said, there are many other 5G smartphones under Rs. 15,000 to buy in India. This list includes devices from Motorola, Samsung, Vivo, iQOO, Poco, and more. Here's all you need to know about Realme 9i 5G Vs Other Top 5G Smartphones.

     
    Realme 9i 5G Vs Other 5G Smartphones To Buy Under Rs. 15,000

    The comparison of Realme 9i 5G Vs Other Top 5G Smartphones includes a few Samsung phones. For instance, the Samsung Galaxy M13 5G and the Galaxy F23 5G are top choices for 5G phones under Rs. 15,000 to buy in India. Buyers can also consider the Motorola Moto G51 5G, Vivo T1 5G, and the iQOO Z6 5G.

    The list also features many Poco phones including the Poco M4 5G and the Poco M4 Pro 5G. Both these phones are among the top performers in the sub-Rs. 15,000. The Infinix Note 12 5G, iQOO Z6 5G, and the Redmi Note 10T 5G are also favorable choices. The Realme 9 5G is also worthy of consideration.

    Moto G51 5G

    Moto G51 5G

    Price: Rs. 14,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.8-inch Full HD+ LCD 20:9 aspect ratio display
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 480+ 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619 GPU
    • 4GB RAM, 64GB Internal storage
    • Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Android 11 (upgradable to Android 12)
    • Hybrid dual SIM
    • 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 13MP front-facing camera
    • 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1
    • 5,000 mAh battery with 20W charging
    Vivo T1 5G

    Vivo T1 5G

    Price: Rs. 14,990
    Key Specs

    • 6.58-inch Full HD+ 120Hz LCD screen
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU
    • 4GB / 6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB Internal storage
    • Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
    • Android 11 with Funtouch OS 12.0
    • Hybrid Dual SIM
    • 50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0
    • 5,000mAh battery
    Samsung Galaxy M13 5G
     

    Samsung Galaxy M13 5G

    Price: Rs. 13,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V LCD screen
    • Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
    • Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
    • Dual SIM
    • Android 12 with One UI Core 4
    • 50MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 5MP front camera
    • 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1
    • 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging
    Infinix Note 12 5G

    Infinix Note 12 5G

    Price: Rs. 14,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen
    • Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 810 6nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB storage
    • Expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
    • Dual SIM
    • Android 12 with XOS 10.6
    • 50MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front camera
    • 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5
    • 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging
    POCO M4 5G 128GB

    POCO M4 5G 128GB

    Price: Rs. 12,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.58-inch Full HD+ LCD screen
    • Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
    • Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
    • Dual SIM
    • Android 12 with MIUI 13
    • 50MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP front camera
    • 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1
    • 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging
    iQOO Z6 5G

    iQOO Z6 5G

    Price: Rs. 14,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.58-inch Full HD+ LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU
    • 4GB / 6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB storage
    • Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
    • Dual SIM
    • Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12
    • 50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1
    • 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging
    Realme 9 5G

    Realme 9 5G

    Price: Rs. 14,700
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch Full HD+ LCD screen
    • Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 810 6nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
    • 4GB GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB GB RAM with 128GB storage
    • Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
    • Dual SIM
    • Android 11
    • 48MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front camera
    • 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1
    • 5,000mAh battery with 18W Dart Charge fast charging
    Samsung Galaxy F23 5G

    Samsung Galaxy F23 5G

    Price: Rs. 14,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD Infinity-U display
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 750G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619 GPU
    • 4GB / 6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage
    • Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
    • Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP front camera
    • 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0
    • 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support
    POCO M4 Pro 5G

    POCO M4 Pro 5G

    Price: Rs. 14,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.6-inch Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen
    • Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 810 6nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB storage
    • Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
    • Android 11 with MIUI 12.5
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 50MP rear camera + 8MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000mAh / 4,900mAh battery with 33W fast charging
    Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G

    Price: Rs. 11,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen
    • Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
    • Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
    • Android 11 with MIUI 12.5
    • Hybrid Dual SIM
    • 48MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP Front Camera
    • Dual 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 24, 2022, 11:29 [IST]
