Realme C1 vs Redmi 6A vs Nokia 2.1 vs Coolpad Mega 5A vs other budget smartphones

Realme has unveiled its fourth device called as "The Realme C1" in India. The smartphone was launched with the Realme 2 Pro at an event recently. Priced at Rs. 6,999, the phone looks feature-packed and can be considered as the great option in the entry level category. Withal, you can also look for some other affordable low priced smartphones that have good number of features. If you have a secondary option, you can look for one of those.
The Realme C1 sports a notched display and dual rear camera setup, which are the USPs of the device. It supports face unlock feature that uses Artificial Intelligence. With regards to design, the front panel looks similar to Realme 2. The diamond cutting reflection design that we saw on Realme 1 and Realme 2 is now gone and the phone sports a glossy back finish.
On the other hand, you can go for a device like the Xiaomi Redmi 6A which can be availed in two different variants. It flaunts a 5.45-inch HD+ display. The device is powered by the MediaTek Helio A22 processor. It has a single 13MP rear camera with PDAF and a 5MP selfie camera. The device runs Android(Oreo) topped by MIUI 9.6.
There are some other handsets that we have included in our list below. You can scroll over them one by one and acquire their related information.
Xiaomi Redmi 6A
Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi 6A
Key Specs
- 5.45-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display, 1000:1 Contrast ratio
- 2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU
- 2GB RAM, 16GB / 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to MIUI 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) battery
Coolpad Mega 5A
Best Price of Coolpad Mega 5A
Key Specs
- 5.45-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 aspect ratio 2.5D Curved Glass display
- 1.3GHz Quad-core Spreadtrum SC9850K processor with Mali 400 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) OS
- Dual SIM
- 8MP autofocus rear camera and secondary 0.3MP rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2500mAh battery
Nokia 2.1
Best Price of Nokia 2.1
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display, anti-fingerprint coating
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU
- 1GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 8GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 Oreo (Go Edition), upgradable to Android P
- Dual SIM
- 8MP autofocus rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4100mAh battery
Infinix Smart 2
Best Price of Infinix Smart 2
Key Specs
- 5.45-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 18:9 aspect ratio
- 1.5GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128 with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with XOS 3.3
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with Dual LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3050mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy J2 Core
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy J2 Core
Key Specs
- 5-inch (540 x 960 pixels) qHD TFT display
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Exynos 7570 14nm processor with Mali-T720 MP1 GPU
- 1GB RAM
- 8GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 Oreo (Go edition)
- Dual SIM
- 8MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2600mAh battery
Lava Z61
Best Price of Lava Z61
Key Specs
- 5.45-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- 1.5GHz Quad-core processor
- 1GB / 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) Go Edition / Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 8MP auto focus rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Lava Z50
Best Price of Lava Z50
Key Specs
- 4.5-inch (854 x 480 pixels) FWVGA 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- 1.1GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737M with Mali-T720 GPU
- 1GB RAM
- 8GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) Go Edition
- Dual SIM
- 5 MP rear cameras with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2000mAh battery
10.or D2
Best Price of 10.or D2
Key Specs
- 5.45-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ IPS 2.5D curved glass display with 400 nits brightness, Anti-fingerprint coating
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB internal storage
- 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3200mAh (typical) / 3140mAh (minimum)
iVooMi i2 Lite
Best Price of iVooMi i2 Lite
Key Specs
- 5.45 inch HD+ Display
- Android Oreo 8.1
- 2 GB RAM
- 16 GB ROM
- Expandable Upto 128 GB
- 13MP + 2MP | 8MP Front Camera
- MTK6739 Quad Core 1.5 GHz Processor
- Dual Active 4G VoLTE SIM Support
- Facial Recognition/Unlock
- 4000 mAh Li-Polymer Battery
Tecno Camon iAce
Best Price of Tecno Camon iAce
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.5GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- HiOS based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with dual-LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Face unlock
- 4G VoLTE
- 3050mAh battery