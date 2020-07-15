Realme C11 Vs Other Budget Smartphones

Xiaomi is one of Realme's biggest competitions and there are many budget smartphones to compete. The Redmi 8A and the Redmi 7 are two affordable smartphones that can be compared with the Realme C11. The Redmi 8A is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor, which makes it a good competitor for Realme.

There is also the Moto G8 Power Lite and the Motorola One Macro budget smartphones that can take on the Realme C11. The Moto G8 Power Lite is one of the best affordable smartphones to buy under Rs. 10,000 that ships with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The Vivo Y11 2019 is another equally competent smartphone that can take on the Realme C11.

There are other budget smartphone options like the Infinix Hot 9 and the Infinix Hot 9 Pro. These budget smartphones can be easily compared with the Realme C11. The Infinix Hot 9 Pro, for example, has a few upgraded features than the Infinix Hot 9, including an FHD+ resolution panel.

Samsung is another popular brand providing diverse smartphones. The Samsung Galaxy A10 and the Samsung Galaxy M01 are some of the budget offerings from the South Korean company. Both these smartphones ship for under Rs. 10,000, making it a tough competition for the Realme C11. The Tecno Spark Power 2 and the Nokia 2.3 are other examples of budget smartphones to compare with the Realme C11.

Redmi 8A

MRP: Rs. 7,499

Key Specs



6.22-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core (Quad 1.95GHz Cortex A53 + Quad 1.45GHz Cortex A53) Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

2GB / 3GB LPDDR3 RAM with 32GB eMMC 5.1 storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) battery

Moto G8 Power Lite

MRP: Rs. 9,499

Key Specs



6.5-inch (1600×720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio LCD screen

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor (ARM Cortex A53 CPU) with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9 (Pie)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

16MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

Infinix Hot 9

MRP: Rs. 8,999

Key Specs



6.6-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass display with 480 nits brightness

Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 10 with XOS 6.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Hot 9 - 13MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP depth, Low-light AI camera

Hot 9 Pro - 48MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy A10

MRP: Rs. 7,990

Key Specs



6.2-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ Infinity-V display

Octa-Core Exynos 7884 processor

2GB RAM, 32GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera

5MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3,400mAh battery

Xiaomi Redmi 7

MRP: Rs. 7,078

Key Specs



6.26-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery

Infinix Hot 9 Pro

MRP: Rs. 9,499

Key Specs



6.6 Inch HD+ Display

2GHz Octa-Core Helio P22 Processor

4GB RAM With 64GB ROM

Dual SIM

48MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera With LED Flash

8MP Front Camera

Fingerprint

VoLTE/WiFi/Bluetooth 5

Micro USB

5000mAh Battery

Tecno Spark Power 2

MRP: Rs. 9,999

Key Specs



7-inch (720 x 1640 pixels) HD+ HD+ Incell IPS LCD screen, 255 PPI

Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 12nm processor (MT6762) with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 10 with HiOS

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

16MP(primary lens)+5MP (wide-angle lens)+2MP (macro lens) + AI lens, quad-LED flash

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy M01

MRP: Rs. 9,989

Key Specs



5.7 HD+ Display

1.45GHz Snapdragon 439 Octa-Core Processor

3GB RAM With 32GB ROM

Dual SIM

13MP + 2MP Dual Rear Cameras With LED Flash

5MP Front Camera

4G VoLTE

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth 5

Fingerprint Sensor

4000 MAh Battery

Nokia 2.3

MRP: Rs. 8,549

Key Specs



6.2-inch (720 x 1520 pixels) HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU

2GB RAM

32GB storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 9.0 (Pie), upgradable to Android 10

13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera

5MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

Vivo Y11 2019

MRP: Rs. 8,990

Key Specs



6.35-inch (1544×720 pixels) HD+ display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

3GB RAM, 32GB storage; expandable with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Funtouch OS 9.1 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera

8MP front-facing camera with f/1.8 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery

Motorola One Macro

MRP: Rs. 9,200

Key Specs