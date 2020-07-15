ENGLISH

    Realme C11 Vs Other Budget Smartphones

    By
    |

    Realme has launched many mid-range smartphones packed with premium features. The latest, the Realme C11 is considered to be one of the best smartphones in the affordable phones with features like the MediaTek Helio G35 chipset and more. There are other budget smartphones like the Redmi 8A, Moto G8 Power Lite, Nokia 2.3, and others that compete with the Realme C11.

    Realme C11 Vs Other Budget Smartphones
     

    Xiaomi is one of Realme's biggest competitions and there are many budget smartphones to compete. The Redmi 8A and the Redmi 7 are two affordable smartphones that can be compared with the Realme C11. The Redmi 8A is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor, which makes it a good competitor for Realme.

    There is also the Moto G8 Power Lite and the Motorola One Macro budget smartphones that can take on the Realme C11. The Moto G8 Power Lite is one of the best affordable smartphones to buy under Rs. 10,000 that ships with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The Vivo Y11 2019 is another equally competent smartphone that can take on the Realme C11.

    There are other budget smartphone options like the Infinix Hot 9 and the Infinix Hot 9 Pro. These budget smartphones can be easily compared with the Realme C11. The Infinix Hot 9 Pro, for example, has a few upgraded features than the Infinix Hot 9, including an FHD+ resolution panel.

    Samsung is another popular brand providing diverse smartphones. The Samsung Galaxy A10 and the Samsung Galaxy M01 are some of the budget offerings from the South Korean company. Both these smartphones ship for under Rs. 10,000, making it a tough competition for the Realme C11. The Tecno Spark Power 2 and the Nokia 2.3 are other examples of budget smartphones to compare with the Realme C11.

    Redmi 8A

    Redmi 8A

    MRP: Rs. 7,499
    Key Specs

    • 6.22-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa-Core (Quad 1.95GHz Cortex A53 + Quad 1.45GHz Cortex A53) Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
    • 2GB / 3GB LPDDR3 RAM with 32GB eMMC 5.1 storage
    • expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 12MP rear camera with LED flash
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh (typical) battery
    Moto G8 Power Lite
     

    Moto G8 Power Lite

    MRP: Rs. 9,499
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (1600×720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio LCD screen
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor (ARM Cortex A53 CPU) with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 4GB RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 9 (Pie)
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 16MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery
    Infinix Hot 9

    Infinix Hot 9

    MRP: Rs. 8,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.6-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass display with 480 nits brightness
    • Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 10 with XOS 6.0
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Hot 9 - 13MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP depth, Low-light AI camera
    • Hot 9 Pro - 48MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery
    Samsung Galaxy A10

    Samsung Galaxy A10

    MRP: Rs. 7,990
    Key Specs

    • 6.2-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ Infinity-V display
    • Octa-Core Exynos 7884 processor
    • 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage
    • expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera
    • 5MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3,400mAh battery
    Xiaomi Redmi 7

    Xiaomi Redmi 7

    MRP: Rs. 7,078
    Key Specs

    • 6.26-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 12MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
    Infinix Hot 9 Pro

    Infinix Hot 9 Pro

    MRP: Rs. 9,499
    Key Specs

    • 6.6 Inch HD+ Display
    • 2GHz Octa-Core Helio P22 Processor
    • 4GB RAM With 64GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 48MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
    • 8MP Front Camera
    • Fingerprint
    • VoLTE/WiFi/Bluetooth 5
    • Micro USB
    • 5000mAh Battery
    Tecno Spark Power 2

    Tecno Spark Power 2

    MRP: Rs. 9,999
    Key Specs

    • 7-inch (720 x 1640 pixels) HD+ HD+ Incell IPS LCD screen, 255 PPI
    • Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 12nm processor (MT6762) with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 10 with HiOS
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 16MP(primary lens)+5MP (wide-angle lens)+2MP (macro lens) + AI lens, quad-LED flash
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 6000mAh battery
    Samsung Galaxy M01

    Samsung Galaxy M01

    MRP: Rs. 9,989
    Key Specs

    • 5.7 HD+ Display
    • 1.45GHz Snapdragon 439 Octa-Core Processor
    • 3GB RAM With 32GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP + 2MP Dual Rear Cameras With LED Flash
    • 5MP Front Camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • Wi-Fi
    • Bluetooth 5
    • Fingerprint Sensor
    • 4000 MAh Battery
    Nokia 2.3

    Nokia 2.3

    MRP: Rs. 8,549
    Key Specs

    • 6.2-inch (720 x 1520 pixels) HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass display
    • 2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU
    • 2GB RAM
    • 32GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM
    • Android 9.0 (Pie), upgradable to Android 10
    • 13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery
    Vivo Y11 2019

    Vivo Y11 2019

    MRP: Rs. 8,990
    Key Specs

    • 6.35-inch (1544×720 pixels) HD+ display
    • Octa-Core Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
    • 3GB RAM, 32GB storage; expandable with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Funtouch OS 9.1 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera with f/1.8 aperture
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh (typical) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery
    Motorola One Macro

    Motorola One Macro

    MRP: Rs. 9,200
    Key Specs

    • 6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) Max Vision display
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
    • 4GB RAM, 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 13MP rear camera + 2MP camera + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 15, 2020, 17:09 [IST]
