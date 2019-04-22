Realme C2 vs other budget smartphones under Rs. 8,000 Features oi-Harish Kumar

Realme C2 is out for sale now, and the device comes as the finest option to prefer- who count on budget pocket-friendly devices. This handset has all good features that can tempt you to put the ball in its court. Moreover, you can pick other budget phones in the same price category. You will be surprised to learn even these handsets have all the necessary features which you can't think of missing.

The Realme C2 comes with a massive battery set up(4,000 mAh) which looks really incredible at such a low price option. It has an AI-based camera system, HD+ display, and more good features. Another interesting part is the phone is available in two different price variants.

So, subsequently, a user gets an option to pick the most favorable choice. At the same time, you can switch over some other budget-friendly devices from the list that we have shared. Some of these alternative devices are Xiaomi Redmi 6A, Asus Zenfone Max M1, Asus Zenfone Lite L1, Honor 7S (Play 7), Coolpad Cool 3, Lenovo A5, and more.