Realme C2 vs other budget smartphones under Rs. 8,000
Realme C2 is out for sale now, and the device comes as the finest option to prefer- who count on budget pocket-friendly devices. This handset has all good features that can tempt you to put the ball in its court. Moreover, you can pick other budget phones in the same price category. You will be surprised to learn even these handsets have all the necessary features which you can't think of missing.
The Realme C2 comes with a massive battery set up(4,000 mAh) which looks really incredible at such a low price option. It has an AI-based camera system, HD+ display, and more good features. Another interesting part is the phone is available in two different price variants.
So, subsequently, a user gets an option to pick the most favorable choice. At the same time, you can switch over some other budget-friendly devices from the list that we have shared. Some of these alternative devices are Xiaomi Redmi 6A, Asus Zenfone Max M1, Asus Zenfone Lite L1, Honor 7S (Play 7), Coolpad Cool 3, Lenovo A5, and more.
Xiaomi Redmi 6A
Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi 6A
Key Specs
- 5.45-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display, 1000:1 Contrast ratio
- 2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB / 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to MIUI 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) battery
Asus Zenfone Max M1
Best Price of Asus Zenfone Max M1
Key Specs
- 5.45-inch (1440 ×720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 8.0 Oreo with ZenUI 5.0
- 13MP rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE,
- 4000mAh battery
Asus Zenfone Lite L1
Best Price of Asus Zenfone Lite L1
Key Specs
- 5.45-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ IPS display with 18:9 aspect ratio, 400 nits brightness, 800:1 contrast ratio
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with ZenUI 5.0
- Dual SIM ( nano + nano + microSD)
- 13 MP rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Honor 7S (Play 7)
Best Price of Honor 7S
Key Specs
- 5.45-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.5GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.1
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, PDAF
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3020mAh built-in battery
Coolpad Cool 3
Best Price of Coolpad Cool 3
Key Specs
- 5.71-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) HD+ display
- 1.3GHz Octa-core Unisoc processor
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 8MP rear camera with LED Flash, 0.3MP secondary camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Lenovo A5
Best Price of Lenovo A5
Key Specs
- 5.45-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.5GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy J2 2018
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy J2 2018
Key Specs
- 5-inch (960 × 540 pixels) qHD Super AMOLED display
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB Internal Storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB via micro SD card
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 8MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 2600mAh battery
Infinix Smart 2
Best Price of Infinix Smart 2
Key Specs
- 5.45-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 18:9 aspect ratio
- 1.5GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128 with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with XOS 3.3
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3050mAh battery
Mobiistar X1 Notch
Best Price of Mobiistar X1 Notch
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (1498 × 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR Rogue GE8300
- 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 13MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3020mAh battery
XOLO Era 4X 2GB RAM
Best Price of Era 4X
Key Specs
- 5.45-inch HD+ 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- 1.5GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739ww processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU
- 1GB / 2GB RAM
- 16GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB
- Android 8.1 (Oreo Go Edition)
- Dual SIM
- 8MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- Face unlock (only in 2GB RAM version)
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh built-in battery
Coolpad Mega 5
Best Price of Coolpad Mega 5
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.5GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera and 0.3MP (VGA) secondary camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery