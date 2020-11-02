Realme Festive Days Sale Offers: Special Discount On Realme Smartphones

Some of the smartphones on discount at the Realme Festive Days Sale is the Realme C15, Realme C11, and the Realme C12 in the C series. The sale is offering the Realme C15 that ships with a quad-camera setup and 6,000 mAh battery for only Rs. 8,499.

The Realme Narzo series also get a price cut at the Realme Festive Days Sale. Devices like the latest Realme Narzo 20, Narzo 20 Pro, and the Narzo 20A will now be available starting from Rs. 8,499. The highest Pro variant with a 48MP primary camera can be bought for only Rs. 13,999.

The Realme Festive Days Sale is also offering a discount on several other smartphones. The list includes the Realme 7, Realme 7 Pro, and the Realme 6. One can purchase the Realme 7 Pro for Rs. 19,999. the Realme 7 Pro sports a 64MP quad-camera setup and offers 65W Super Dart charging technology.

The list of discounted smartphones also includes the Realme X series. Devices like the Realme X3 (Arctic White,8GB+128GB variant), Realme X3 SuperZoom (Arctic White,12GB+256GB variant), and the Realme X50 Pro (Moss Green,8GB+128GB device) have received a price cut. The Realme Festive Days Sale is offering the Realme X50 Pro Rs. 41,999 with an additional Rs. 7K discount on pre-paid orders.

Realme C15 (Rs. 1,500 Off)

Offer Available On Realme Online Store

Key Specs

6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection

2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

realme UI based on Android 10

13MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh battery

Realme C11 (Rs. 500)

Offer Available On Realme Online Store

Key Specs

6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection

2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

2GB LPDDR4x RAM, 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

realme UI based on Android 10

13MP Rear Camera + 2MP Rear Camera

5MP Front-Facing Camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

Realme C12 (Rs. 1,000)

Offer Available On Realme Online Store

Key Specs

6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection

2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB LPDDR4x RAM, 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

realme UI based on Android 10

13MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

5MP Front-Facing Camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh battery

Realme Narzo 20 Pro (Rs. 1,000)

Offer Available On Realme Online Store

Key Specs

6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate, up to 480 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G95 12nm processor with 900MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU

6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) / 8GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with realme UI

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP Front Camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (typical) battery

Realme Narzo 20

HDFC Bank Offer : Max Discount of Rs. 1,000 on HDFC Bank Credit Card & Easy EMI

MobiKwik: Up to 100% SuperCash worth Rs. 500

Freecharge: Flat Rs. 75 cashback

Offer Available On Realme Online Store

Key Specs

6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB eMMC 5.1 storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

realme UI based on Android 10

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh battery

Realme Narzo 20A

HDFC Bank Offer : Max Discount of ₹ 1,000 on HDFC Bank Credit Card & Easy EMI

MobiKwik: Up to 100% SuperCash & additional cashback up to Rs. 500

Freecharge : Flat Rs. 75 cashback

Offer Available On Realme Online Store

Key Specs

6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

realme UI based on Android 10

12MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

Realme 7

HDFC Bank Offer : Max Discount of ₹ 1,000 on HDFC Bank Credit Card & Easy EMI

Freecharge: Flat Rs. 75 cashback

No Cost EMI: 3 & 6 months no cost EMI on Bajaj Finserv

MobiKwik: Up to 100% SuperCash & additional cashback up to Rs. 500

Offer Available On Realme Online Store

Key Specs

6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate, up to 480 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G95 12nm processor with 900MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU

6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage

8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with realme UI

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP Front Camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) battery

Realme 7 Pro

HDFC Bank Offer : Max Discount of ₹ 1,000 on HDFC Bank Credit Card & Easy EMI

No Cost EMI: 3 & 6 months no cost EMI on Bajaj Finserv

MobiKwik: Up to 100% SuperCash & additional cashback up to Rs. 500

Freecharge: Flat Rs. 75 cashback

Offer Available On Realme Online Store

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ Super AMOLED screen

Octa Core Snapdragon 720G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with realme UI

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (typical) battery

Realme 6 (Rs. 2,000)

Offer Available On Realme Online Store

Key Specs

6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate, up to 480 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G90T 12nm processor with 800MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU

4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage

6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with realme UI 1.0

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4300mAh (typical) / 4120mAh (minimum) battery

Realme X3 (Arctic White,8GB+128GB) (Rs. 3,000 Off)

Offer Available On Realme Online Store

Key Specs

6.57-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate

Octa Core with Snapdragon 765G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform with Adreno 620 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 10 with realme UI

Dual SIM

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP Front Camera + 2MP Front Camera

5G SA/ NSA / Dual 4G VoLTE

4200mAh (Typical) / 4100mAh (Minimum) battery

Realme X3 SuperZoom (Arctic White,12GB+256GB) (Rs. 4,000)

Offer Available On Realme Online Store

Key Specs

6.6-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate, up to 480 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Plus 7nm Mobile Platform with 675MHz Adreno 640 GPU

8GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage / 12GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

Android 10 with realme UI

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera + 8MP Rear Camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4200mAh (typical) with 30W Dart Charge fast charging

Realme X50 Pro (Moss Green,8GB+128GB) (Rs. 7,000 Off)

Offer Available On Realme Online Store

Key Specs