Realme Festive Days Sale Offers: Special Discount On Realme Smartphones
Realme is one of the popular smartphone brands in India, with a large fan following. To boost its popularity and drive sales, the company is hosting the Realme Festive Days Sale. Like all sales, the Realme Festive Days Sale has a special discount and price drop on several gadgets, including Realme smartphones. Devices like the Realme C15, Realme Narzo series, and so on have a special discount.
Some of the smartphones on discount at the Realme Festive Days Sale is the Realme C15, Realme C11, and the Realme C12 in the C series. The sale is offering the Realme C15 that ships with a quad-camera setup and 6,000 mAh battery for only Rs. 8,499.
The Realme Narzo series also get a price cut at the Realme Festive Days Sale. Devices like the latest Realme Narzo 20, Narzo 20 Pro, and the Narzo 20A will now be available starting from Rs. 8,499. The highest Pro variant with a 48MP primary camera can be bought for only Rs. 13,999.
The Realme Festive Days Sale is also offering a discount on several other smartphones. The list includes the Realme 7, Realme 7 Pro, and the Realme 6. One can purchase the Realme 7 Pro for Rs. 19,999. the Realme 7 Pro sports a 64MP quad-camera setup and offers 65W Super Dart charging technology.
The list of discounted smartphones also includes the Realme X series. Devices like the Realme X3 (Arctic White,8GB+128GB variant), Realme X3 SuperZoom (Arctic White,12GB+256GB variant), and the Realme X50 Pro (Moss Green,8GB+128GB device) have received a price cut. The Realme Festive Days Sale is offering the Realme X50 Pro Rs. 41,999 with an additional Rs. 7K discount on pre-paid orders.
Realme C15 (Rs. 1,500 Off)
Offer Available On Realme Online Store
Key Specs
- 6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection
- 2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- realme UI based on Android 10
- 13MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6000mAh battery
Realme C11 (Rs. 500)
Offer Available On Realme Online Store
Key Specs
- 6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection
- 2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 2GB LPDDR4x RAM, 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- realme UI based on Android 10
- 13MP Rear Camera + 2MP Rear Camera
- 5MP Front-Facing Camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Realme C12 (Rs. 1,000)
Offer Available On Realme Online Store
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- 2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB LPDDR4x RAM, 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- realme UI based on Android 10
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 5MP Front-Facing Camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6000mAh battery
Realme Narzo 20 Pro (Rs. 1,000)
Offer Available On Realme Online Store
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate, up to 480 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G95 12nm processor with 900MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU
- 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) / 8GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with realme UI
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP Front Camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh (typical) battery
Realme Narzo 20
HDFC Bank Offer : Max Discount of Rs. 1,000 on HDFC Bank Credit Card & Easy EMI
MobiKwik: Up to 100% SuperCash worth Rs. 500
Freecharge: Flat Rs. 75 cashback
Offer Available On Realme Online Store
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB eMMC 5.1 storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- realme UI based on Android 10
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6000mAh battery
Realme Narzo 20A
HDFC Bank Offer : Max Discount of ₹ 1,000 on HDFC Bank Credit Card & Easy EMI
MobiKwik: Up to 100% SuperCash & additional cashback up to Rs. 500
Freecharge : Flat Rs. 75 cashback
Offer Available On Realme Online Store
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- realme UI based on Android 10
- 12MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Realme 7
HDFC Bank Offer : Max Discount of ₹ 1,000 on HDFC Bank Credit Card & Easy EMI
Freecharge: Flat Rs. 75 cashback
No Cost EMI: 3 & 6 months no cost EMI on Bajaj Finserv
MobiKwik: Up to 100% SuperCash & additional cashback up to Rs. 500
Offer Available On Realme Online Store
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate, up to 480 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G95 12nm processor with 900MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU
- 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with realme UI
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP Front Camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) battery
Realme 7 Pro
HDFC Bank Offer : Max Discount of ₹ 1,000 on HDFC Bank Credit Card & Easy EMI
No Cost EMI: 3 & 6 months no cost EMI on Bajaj Finserv
MobiKwik: Up to 100% SuperCash & additional cashback up to Rs. 500
Freecharge: Flat Rs. 75 cashback
Offer Available On Realme Online Store
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ Super AMOLED screen
- Octa Core Snapdragon 720G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with realme UI
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh (typical) battery
Realme 6 (Rs. 2,000)
Offer Available On Realme Online Store
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate, up to 480 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G90T 12nm processor with 800MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU
- 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with realme UI 1.0
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4300mAh (typical) / 4120mAh (minimum) battery
Realme X3 (Arctic White,8GB+128GB) (Rs. 3,000 Off)
Offer Available On Realme Online Store
Key Specs
- 6.57-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate
- Octa Core with Snapdragon 765G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform with Adreno 620 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 10 with realme UI
- Dual SIM
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP Front Camera + 2MP Front Camera
- 5G SA/ NSA / Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4200mAh (Typical) / 4100mAh (Minimum) battery
Realme X3 SuperZoom (Arctic White,12GB+256GB) (Rs. 4,000)
Offer Available On Realme Online Store
Key Specs
- 6.6-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate, up to 480 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Plus 7nm Mobile Platform with 675MHz Adreno 640 GPU
- 8GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage / 12GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- Android 10 with realme UI
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera + 8MP Rear Camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4200mAh (typical) with 30W Dart Charge fast charging
Realme X50 Pro (Moss Green,8GB+128GB) (Rs. 7,000 Off)
Offer Available On Realme Online Store
Key Specs
- 6.44-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 Super AMOLED screen
- 2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- 6GB/8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage
- Android 10 with realme UI
- Dual SIM
- 64MP rear camera + 12MP + 8MP+ 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP Front Camera + 8MP Front Camera
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4200mAh (Typical) / 4100mAh (Minimum) battery
