Realme Mobiles Offers and Discounts During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale

While users have a couple of these devices sporting up to a triple rear camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor, with Realme XT they will for the first time get to use a quad rear camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor.

These devices also come with a bigger battery with VOOC charging technology, fastest processor, Super AMOLED display, and more.

In case you need to know detailed offers and pricing of some Realme phones, you must follow our list which we have added.

Realme C2

The smartphone is priced at Rs. 5,999 for 2GB RAM and 32GB ROM option, while its top-end variant of 3GB RAM/32GB ROM goes up to Rs. 6,999. Its highlights are a 13MP + 2MP rear camera setup and 4,000 mAh battery. You will get an extra discount of Rs. 1,000 on the device.

Realme 5

The handset is displayed via Flipkart with a price tag of Rs. 11,999 for its 4GB RAM/128GB ROM variant. Its key specs include quad-rear camera setup, 5,000 mAh battery, and Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC. You can avail the phone with an extra 5% off with Axis bank buzz credit card.

Realme 5 Pro

It is available from Rs. 12,999 for 6GB RAM/64GB ROM storage option. The device comes with VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 technology and Qualcomm Snapdragon SDM712 processor. On purchasing the smartphone, you will get 10% off on flight bookings on Flipkart during the Big Billion Day.

Realme X

The smartphone sports up to 8GB RAM along with 128GB default storage. Its price starts from Rs. 15,999. The smartphone features a pop-up camera and a Super AMOLED display. You will get 5% cashback on using the HDFC bank debit cards on purchasing the smartphone.

Realme XT

The smartphone's highlighting feature is its 64MP primary rear camera. On the whole, it sports a quad rear camera setup. The device is priced from Rs. 15,999. You can purchase the handset with no-cost EMI option starting from Rs. 1,334/month.

Realme 2 Pro

The price of the device starts from Rs. 8,999. Its key aspects are Snapdragon 660 and 16MP selfie sensor. The smartphone can be obtained with standard EMI plans. And, you will an exchange of up to Rs. 10,500 off on the device.

Realme 3i

The mobile phone comes with up to 4GB RAM module. Currently, it is priced at Rs. 7,999. It houses a 13MP + 2MP rear camera setup and a 13MP selfie snapper. The device can be purchased with 5% unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis bank credit card.