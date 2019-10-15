Realme X2 Pro Vs Redmi K20 Pro: Which One Offers A Lot?

Design And Display

Both smartphones have an all-glass design with a premium finish. The Redmi K20 Pro has a 6.9-inch FHD+ resolution display with a 60Hz refresh rate, whereas the Realme X2 Pro has a slightly bigger 6.5-inch AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. Both phones have an in-display fingerprint sensor.



Though both phones use an AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution the Redmi K20 Pro has a modern-looking screen with no-notch as the phone comes with a pop-up selfie camera. Whereas the Realme X2 Pro has a tiny water-drop notch. Those who like an all-screen phone might go for the Redmi K20 Pro and those who prefer a higher refresh rate can opt for the Realme X2 Pro.

Processor, Storage, And RAM

The Realme X2 Pro is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC, which has a 15 percent faster GPU compared to the Snapdragon 855 that powers the Redmi K20 Pro. The Realme X2 Pro should offer slightly better gaming performance and one might not be able to notice a difference between the two in real-world usage.



Both phones offer 6GB or 8GB RAM with 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB internal storage. The high-end variant of the Realme X2 Pro takes it to the next level with 12GB RAM. Both devices boast a dual nano-SIM card slot with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE on both slots. And neither of these phones support memory expansion.



As the Realme X2 Pro has a slightly faster processor the device should offer better performance in the long run.

Cameras And Imaging

The Realme X2 Pro has a quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor, 13MP telephoto lens, 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. The Redmi K20 Pro has a triple camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor, 8MP telephoto lens, and a 13MP ultra-wide angle lens.



The Redmi K20 Pro's triple camera setup has already proved its capabilities and we are yet to test the camera capabilities of the Realme X2 Pro. For selfies, the Redmi K20 Pro uses a 20MP sensor whereas the X2 Pro has a 16MP unit. Considering the fact that the Realme XT also uses the same 64MP sensor that performs really well, the X2 Pro is likely to match or even outperform it due to the better ISP on the Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC.

Battery And Charging

Both phones draw their power from a 4,000 mAh battery. The Redmi K20 Pro supports 27W fast charging, whereas the Realme X2 Pro supports 50W Super VOOC fast charging. These phones should easily offer a day of battery life on a single charge with ease.



The 50W Super VOOC Charge technology will refuel the battery significantly faster compared to the 27W fast charging on the Redmi K20 Pro.

Software And Customization

The Redmi K20 Pro is one of the first smartphones to get Android 10 update with custom MIUI 10 skin on top. The Realme X2 Pro runs on Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6.0 skin on top. The Realme X2 Pro will also get Android 10 update soon.



As of today, the Redmi K20 Pro is definitely in the lead as it is based on the latest software version. As per the custom skin, I am not a fan of either of them.

Verdict -- Choose Wisely

The Realme X2 Pro is likely to launch in India along with the Realme XT 730G. The Realme X2 Pro has a better display, faster-charging technology, more cameras, and a better processor. While the Redmi K20 Pro has a modern design with the latest software.



If given a choice, I would pick the Realme X2 Pro over the Redmi K20 Pro any day just for the 90Hz display and the 50W fast charging technology.