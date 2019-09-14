Realme XT: Top Features You Should Know

Earlier this year, Xiaomi took the center stage with the launch of a 48MP dual-camera smartphone - the Redmi Note 7 Pro under Rs. 15,000. Since then, both the brands have been going back and forth at each other.

Realme has now upped the game in the budget segment with the launch of first 64MP quad-camera smartphone - the Realme XT. The quad-camera setup is not the only highlight feature; the device is packed with a big high-resolution FHD+ display, a mid-range Snapdragon SoC, and a big battery. In this article, we are listing down the features that make the Realme XT stand out of the crowd.

First Smartphone With A 64MP Quad-Camera Setup

The quad-cam setup at the rear houses a 64MP Samsung GW1 primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture. This is a step over the 48MP sensor that has been ruling the smartphone camera department since the beginning of 2019.

It makes use of a tetracell technology whose function is to pool four neighboring pixels for better light intake. The process is similar to the pixel-binning process used by the 48MP sensors.

The other camera sensors include an 8MP wide-angle lens with f/2.25 aperture, a 2MP macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. The AI-backed camera is packed with features.

Some of them include EIS (Electronic Image Stabilization), HDR, ISO control, Touch to focus, 4K video recording, Night mode, Slow-Motion, and Time-Lapse. With such a feature-packed camera, the Realme XT surely makes for a good photography smartphone.

Big FHD+ Super AMOLED Display

The Realme XT not only pleases the shutterbugs, but also the entertainment buffs. It adorns a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display that offers a 1080 x 2340 pixels FHD+ resolution with 403 PPI pixel density. The larger pixel density allows for a crisp output.

It offers a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The notch is quite small and barely interrupts while watching content.

The display uses maximum surface available and you get slim bezels on all corners. This allows for a good viewing experience. Besides, the support for FHD+ resolution will enhance the experience on streaming platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime Videos and while gaming as well.

In-Display Fingerprint Scanner

Instead of offering a conventional rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, the Realme XT offers an in-display fingerprint reader for security. It is good to see that the company has equipped its latest affordable handset with the latest security feature.

We have tested the performance of the in-display fingerprint scanner and would like to add that it is snappy and accurate. Setting it up is also a simple task which you can complete via the settings menu.

In addition, the device offers a Face Unlock feature as well for unlocking the device. You can select any of the security measures to protect your device from data theft.

Well-Packaged Hardware

The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 712 chipset which is the new mid-range SoC by Qualcomm. This processor is also used by the recently launched Vivo Z1x. Notably, the Realme X and the Realme 5 Pro, by the Chinese manufacturer launched recently uses a Snapdragon 710 chipset.

The processor is aided by Adreno 616 GPU, 4GB/6GB/8GB RAM, and 64GB/128GB storage. Unlike the Realme X, the XT comes with a dedicated microSD card. The mid-range chipset allows for a zippy performance and graphics-intensive games like PUBG, Asphalt 9 and others can be played without any lags.

While reviewing the handset, we tested its performance in every aspect and it's safe to say that it delivers well on day-to-day tasks and multitasking as well.

It runs Android Pie OS with a Color OS 6.1 skin on top. While the Color OS is not at par with the stock Android, it is quite smooth to use and offers a plethora of features.

Some of the features include a Smart Slider, Rider Mode, App clone, game assistant, gesture-based navigations, and Intelligent power saver battery mode.

Decent Battery

The Realme XT gets its fuel from a 4,000 mAh battery. This setup has become a norm in the affordable and mid-range smartphone segment and the majority of the handsets can be seen with a 4,000 mAh battery.

The battery is aided by VOOC 3.0 flash charging and the device ships with a 20W charger. The VOOC flash charge effectively refuels the battery within an hour (from zero to 100 percent).

Moreover, during our testing, the battery delivered a back up of an entire day when used moderately with occasional gameplay and video streaming.

With extensive usage, it delivers a backup of more than half a day. Besides, the quick refuel saves you from the hassle of waiting while charging.