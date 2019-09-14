Realme XT Vs Vivo Z1x: Price, Specifications And Features Compared

Design That Matters

Both smartphones offer a gradient back panel and a water-drop notch display upfront. Though they might look identical, the Realme XT offers 84.7 percent screen-to-body ratio, whereas, the Vivo Z1x has 83.3 percent screen-to-body ratio. Besides, the Realme XT's back panel is made using the Corning Gorilla Glass 5, whereas, the Vivo's offering still uses plastic or polycarbonate back.



In terms of design, the Realme XT is definitely ahead of the Vivo Z1x, as it is made using more premium materials and the higher screen-to-body ratio means lesser bezels across the display. If you care about design, then the Realme XT is the one top pick.

Performance That Speaks

Both smartphones are based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 AIE SoC with the Adreno 616 GPU. Both phones offer 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage with a microSD card slot.



Considering the similarities, both phones will offer almost identical specifications and judging the two in terms of sheer performance would be tricky. Either of these phones will handle normal day-to-day tasks and casual gaming without breaking a sweat.

Cameras That See The World

The Realme XT has a quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, 2MP 4CM macro lens, and a 5MP depth sensor. Similarly, the Vivo Z1x has a triple-camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a 5MP depth sensor.



For selfies, the Realme XT has a 16MP camera, while the Vivo Z1x makes do with a 32MP sensor. On paper, the Realme XT might look like a winner as it has more megapixels and more sensors. However, the camera setup on the Vivo Z1x is not too shabby either. A 48MP sensor can capture as much details as a 64MP when used with the pixel binning technology.



To be frank, the Realme XT does have a fair bit of advantage over its Vivo counterpart, as it has a dedicated macro lens, which allows users to capture images from a closer distance. Similarly, the 32MP selfie camera on the Vivo Z1x will also capture better selfies over the Realme XT.



You can go for the Realme XT if you fancy a great primary camera. Similarly, one can pick the Vivo Z1x if they prefer selfies over the rear camera.

Battery That Gets The Job Done

The Vivo Z1x is equipped with a 4,500 mAh battery, whereas, the Realme XT has a slightly smaller 4,000 mAh battery. The Realme XT supports 20W VOOC fast charging, while the Vivo Z1x draws power leveraging the 22.5W Vivo FlashCharge technology. Both phones have a USB Type-C port.



The Vivo Z1x not only has a bigger battery, but it also charges ever-so-fastly compared to the Realme XT. If you care about battery life and want a smartphone that can last longer, the Vivo Z1x is the device to go.

Software That Helps Customize

Both phones are based on Android 9 Pie OS with a proprietary skin on top. The Realme XT comes with ColorOS 6, whereas, the Vivo Z1x offers FunTouch OS 9.1 and I am not of fan of either skin. It is hard to pick up a device between these two, as both OSs have their own set of pros and cons.

Which Smartphone Takes It Home

It is hard to choose a winner between these two devices, as both of them have their areas of excellence. To begin with the Realme XT, it has a better design and better primary camera. Similarly, the Vivo Z1x outshines the Realme XT in battery life and selfie camera.



If you are looking for a phone with good design and good primary camera go for the Realme XT. If you prefer battery life and a good selfie camera, then the Vivo Z1x might make the cut. My personal favorite between these two is the Realme XT, as I personally fancy a good primary camera rather than a selfie shooter. Stay tuned to GizBot for more comparisons like this.