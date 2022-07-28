Redmi 10A Sport Vs Vivo T1x: Which One’s The Best For Gaming Enthusiasts?

Redmi 10A Sport Vs Vivo T1x: Price Difference

The Redmi 10A Sport is available in a single variant of 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, costing Rs. 10,999. The Vivo T1x starts from Rs. 11,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. The 4GB + 128GB and 6GB + 128GB models are priced at Rs. 12,999 and Rs. 14,999, respectively. The Vivo phone is the more expensive one here but brings more features.

Redmi 10A Sport Vs Vivo T1x: Design Details

The Redmi 10A Sport flaunts a 6.53-inch IPS LCS panel with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. The display also includes a waterdrop notch, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and a slightly thick chin. On the other hand, the Vivo T1x flaunts a 6.58-inch IPS LCD panel with an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a 90Hz refresh rate.

Redmi 10A Sport Vs Vivo T1x: Processor Performance

Under the hood, the Redmi 10A Sport draws power from the MediaTek Helio G25 chipset paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, which can be expanded up to 512GB. The Snapdragon 680 processor is paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, which can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card.

The Redmi phone runs MIUI custom OS whereas the Vivo device runs FunTouch OS. Additionally, the Vivo phone brings a four-layer cooling tech to enhance the overall performance. Both phones offer a 5,000 mAh battery but the Vivo phone comes with 18W fast charging support.

Redmi 10A Sport Vs Vivo T1x: Cameras

At the rear, the Redmi 10A Sport includes a single 13MP camera and a 5MP camera for selfies and video calling. The Vivo T1x features a dual-camera setup with a 50MP and a 2MP depth shooter at the rear. Plus, there's an 8MP camera in the front for selfies and video calling.

Redmi 10A Sport Vs Vivo T1x Verdict

The Vivo phone has more features to offer than the Redmi 10A Sport. If you're particularly looking for a phone in this price range, the Vivo T1x makes a better buy than the Redmi phone. The expandable RAM and Multi-Turbo 5.0 technology further enhance the overall gaming performance.

Yes, the Vivo phone costs a bit more than the Redmi 10A Sport. But it also offers features that make it a value-for-money device. To conclude, the Vivo T1x makes a better buy for gamers in India.