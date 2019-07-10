ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Redmi 7A Vs Other Budget Smartphones In India

    By
    |

    Xioami Redmi 7A, one of the best pocket-friendly phones is making really big in the Indian market. The device has all the better features and specifications that could instantly make you fall for it. At the same time, the users can also look for a few other pocket-friendly smartphones whose features are as good as to Redmi 7A.

    Redmi 7A Vs Other Budget Smartphones In India

     

    The key features of Redmi 7A are onboard availability of a massive 4,000 mAh battery backup and Android 9(Pie). It also comes with good camera specifications, that will offer you some good-looking images. At a lesser price option, it is quite remarkable to see that the device comes with a couple of important sensors.

    However, the users can also go for other pocket-friendly devices which also come with the nice camera setup, bigger backups, good chipset, and more. All these devices can also be availed from a couple of E-commerce platforms at a good deal, which will further let you obtain these devices at a more reduced price variant.

    Realme C2

    Best Price of Realme C2
    Key Specs

    • 6.1-inch (1560 x 720 pixels) 19.5:9 Dewdrop 2.5D curved glass display
    • 2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Color OS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh (typical) built-in battery

    Infinix Hot 7
     

    Infinix Hot 7

    Best Price of Infinix Hot 7
    Key Specs

    • 6.19-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18.75:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 6GB RAM
    • 64GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with XOS 5.0
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera
    • 13MP front-facing camera +, 2MP secondary camera
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery

    Coolpad Cool 3 Plus

    Best Price of Coolpad Cool 3 Plus
    Key Specs

    • 5.71-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) HD+ display
    • 2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU
    • 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM
    • Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh battery

    Lava Z62

    Best Price of Lava Z62
    Key Specs

    • 6-inch FullView IPS 2.5D curved glass display
    • 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio A22 (MT6761) 16nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE83200 GPU
    • 2GB RAM
    • 16GB internal memory
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • Dual SIM(Nano+Nano)
    • 8MP rear camera with dual LED flash
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3380mAh battery

    Nokia 2.2

    Best Price of Nokia 2.2
    Key Specs

    • 5.71-inch (720 x 1520 pixels) HD+ TFT LCD 19:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass display
    • 2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU
    • 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM
    • Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 13MP rear camera with LED flash
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh battery

    Nokia 3.2

    Best Price of Nokia 3.2
    Key Specs

    • 6.26-inch (720 x 1520 pixels) HD+ a-Si TFT LCD with 19:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 12nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 504 GPU
    • 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM
    • Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 13MP rear camera
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery

    OPPO A1K

    Best Price of OPPO A1K
    Key Specs

    • 6.1-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ display with Waterdrop Notch, Corning
    • Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762R) 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 2GB RAM
    • 32GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0
    • 8MP rear camera with LED flash
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • Dual SIM
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery with fast charging

     

    Meizu C9 Pro

    Best Price of Meizu C9 Pro
    Key Specs

    • 5.45 inch Full HD Display
    • 3 GB RAM
    • 32 GB ROM
    • Expandable Upto 128 GB
    • 13MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP Front Camera
    • Quad Core Processor
    • 3000 mAh Battery

    Samsung Galaxy A2 Core

    Best Price of Samsung Galaxy A2 Core
    Key Specs

    • 5-inch (540 x 960 pixels) qHD TFT display
    • 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with Mali T830 GPU
    • 1GB RAM
    • 16GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 Pie (Go edition)
    • Dual SIM
    • 5MP rear camera with LED flash
    • 5MP Front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 2600mAh battery

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Thursday, July 11, 2019, 4:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 11, 2019
    Close

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue