Redmi 7A Vs Other Budget Smartphones In India

Xioami Redmi 7A, one of the best pocket-friendly phones is making really big in the Indian market. The device has all the better features and specifications that could instantly make you fall for it. At the same time, the users can also look for a few other pocket-friendly smartphones whose features are as good as to Redmi 7A.

The key features of Redmi 7A are onboard availability of a massive 4,000 mAh battery backup and Android 9(Pie). It also comes with good camera specifications, that will offer you some good-looking images. At a lesser price option, it is quite remarkable to see that the device comes with a couple of important sensors.

However, the users can also go for other pocket-friendly devices which also come with the nice camera setup, bigger backups, good chipset, and more. All these devices can also be availed from a couple of E-commerce platforms at a good deal, which will further let you obtain these devices at a more reduced price variant.

Realme C2 Best Price of Realme C2

Key Specs

6.1-inch (1560 x 720 pixels) 19.5:9 Dewdrop 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Color OS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera

5MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) built-in battery Infinix Hot 7 Best Price of Infinix Hot 7

Key Specs

6.19-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18.75:9 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

6GB RAM

64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with XOS 5.0

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera

13MP front-facing camera +, 2MP secondary camera

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery Coolpad Cool 3 Plus Best Price of Coolpad Cool 3 Plus

Key Specs

5.71-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) HD+ display

2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 9.0 (Pie)

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

8MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery Lava Z62 Best Price of Lava Z62

Key Specs

6-inch FullView IPS 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio A22 (MT6761) 16nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE83200 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Dual SIM(Nano+Nano)

8MP rear camera with dual LED flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3380mAh battery Nokia 2.2 Best Price of Nokia 2.2

Key Specs

5.71-inch (720 x 1520 pixels) HD+ TFT LCD 19:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 9.0 (Pie)

13MP rear camera with LED flash

5MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery Nokia 3.2 Best Price of Nokia 3.2

Key Specs

6.26-inch (720 x 1520 pixels) HD+ a-Si TFT LCD with 19:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass

Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 12nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 504 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 9.0 (Pie)

13MP rear camera

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery OPPO A1K Best Price of OPPO A1K

Key Specs 6.1-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ display with Waterdrop Notch, Corning

Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762R) 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

2GB RAM

32GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0

8MP rear camera with LED flash

5MP front-facing camera

Dual SIM

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with fast charging Meizu C9 Pro Best Price of Meizu C9 Pro

Key Specs

5.45 inch Full HD Display

3 GB RAM

32 GB ROM

Expandable Upto 128 GB

13MP Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

Quad Core Processor

3000 mAh Battery Samsung Galaxy A2 Core Best Price of Samsung Galaxy A2 Core

Key Specs

5-inch (540 x 960 pixels) qHD TFT display

1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with Mali T830 GPU

1GB RAM

16GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 Pie (Go edition)

Dual SIM

5MP rear camera with LED flash

5MP Front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

2600mAh battery

