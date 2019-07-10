Just In
- 4 hrs ago Reliance Jio Partners With PUBG To Offer Exclusive Rewards: Here’s How To Avail It
- 10 hrs ago Best Smartphones With 128GB Internal Memory To Buy Under Rs. 15,000
- 10 hrs ago BSNL Revised Rs. 186, Rs.187 Plan To Offer Double Data Benefit
- 10 hrs ago Tecno Launches Phantom 9 In India With Triple Cameras, In-display Fingerprint Scanner And More
Don't Miss
- News Karnataka crisis: Coalition battles on as numbers dwindle, all eyes on Cabinet meet today
- Sports ICC World Cup 2019: Sachin Tendulkar lauds fighting spirit of Dhoni and Jadeja; blames other batsmen for India's defeat
- Automobiles CF Moto Is Ready To Launch Their Range Of Motorcycles On 19 July
- Movies Losliya Rumours Have Been Busted: The Bigg Boss 3 Tamil Contestant's Friends Clarify!
- Finance Entities Made Cash Withdrawals Of Over Rs 100 Cr Each, Prompting TDS
- Lifestyle Must Read Monsoon Wedding Tips For Prospective Brides
- Education KVS Result 2019: Direct Links To Check TGT Hindi And PRT Result
- Travel Pangong Lake - The World's Highest Saltwater Lake
Redmi 7A Vs Other Budget Smartphones In India
Xioami Redmi 7A, one of the best pocket-friendly phones is making really big in the Indian market. The device has all the better features and specifications that could instantly make you fall for it. At the same time, the users can also look for a few other pocket-friendly smartphones whose features are as good as to Redmi 7A.
The key features of Redmi 7A are onboard availability of a massive 4,000 mAh battery backup and Android 9(Pie). It also comes with good camera specifications, that will offer you some good-looking images. At a lesser price option, it is quite remarkable to see that the device comes with a couple of important sensors.
However, the users can also go for other pocket-friendly devices which also come with the nice camera setup, bigger backups, good chipset, and more. All these devices can also be availed from a couple of E-commerce platforms at a good deal, which will further let you obtain these devices at a more reduced price variant.
Realme C2
Best Price of Realme C2
Key Specs
- 6.1-inch (1560 x 720 pixels) 19.5:9 Dewdrop 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Color OS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) built-in battery
Infinix Hot 7
Best Price of Infinix Hot 7
Key Specs
- 6.19-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18.75:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with XOS 5.0
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera
- 13MP front-facing camera +, 2MP secondary camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Coolpad Cool 3 Plus
Best Price of Coolpad Cool 3 Plus
Key Specs
- 5.71-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) HD+ display
- 2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Lava Z62
Best Price of Lava Z62
Key Specs
- 6-inch FullView IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio A22 (MT6761) 16nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE83200 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Dual SIM(Nano+Nano)
- 8MP rear camera with dual LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3380mAh battery
Nokia 2.2
Best Price of Nokia 2.2
Key Specs
- 5.71-inch (720 x 1520 pixels) HD+ TFT LCD 19:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Nokia 3.2
Best Price of Nokia 3.2
Key Specs
- 6.26-inch (720 x 1520 pixels) HD+ a-Si TFT LCD with 19:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 12nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 504 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 13MP rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
OPPO A1K
Best Price of OPPO A1K
Key Specs
- 6.1-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ display with Waterdrop Notch, Corning
- Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762R) 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0
- 8MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Dual SIM
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with fast charging
Meizu C9 Pro
Best Price of Meizu C9 Pro
Key Specs
- 5.45 inch Full HD Display
- 3 GB RAM
- 32 GB ROM
- Expandable Upto 128 GB
- 13MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- Quad Core Processor
- 3000 mAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy A2 Core
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy A2 Core
Key Specs
- 5-inch (540 x 960 pixels) qHD TFT display
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with Mali T830 GPU
- 1GB RAM
- 16GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 Pie (Go edition)
- Dual SIM
- 5MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP Front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2600mAh battery
-
39,990
-
71,990
-
49,999
-
28,949
-
44,999
-
63,000
-
1,09,900
-
48,999
-
35,999
-
19,999
-
48,999
-
13,999
-
29,990
-
20,990
-
13,499
-
18,490
-
9,999
-
10,990
-
17,999
-
28,949
-
5,960
-
76,999
-
19,000
-
18,050
-
13,050
-
18,000
-
900
-
800
-
13,900
-
1,100