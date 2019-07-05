Redmi 7A vs Realme C2 Comparision - Price, Display, Camera, Processor, Specifications Compared Features oi-Vivek

Xiaomi India recently launched the Redmi 7A in India, which is the latest offering and one of the most affordable smartphones from the brand with class defining features and specifications. After the launch of the Redmi 7A, Realme India head Madhav Sheth started to compare the Redmi 7A with the Realme C2, which is Realme's budget offering. Here is an in-depth comparison between the Redmi 7A vs Realme C2.

Design And Aesthetics

The Redmi 7A and the Realme C2 features a polycarbonate back panel. Unlike the Redmi 7A, which has a plain design, the Realme C2 has a pattern design, which looks great and offers enough grip for the one hand use. On the other hand, the Redmi 7A comes with P2i coating, which makes it water repellant.

Display Features

The Redmi 7A has a slightly smaller 5.45-inch display with HD resolution, whereas, the Realme C2 has a slightly bigger 6.1-inch display, again, with HD resolution. The Redmi 7A comes with an old-school style 18:9 aspect ratio with visible bezels on the top and bottom portion of the display, whereas, the Realme C2 has a water-drop notch display, which is in-line with other mid-tier smartphones. The water-drop notch makes Realme C2 a premium looking smartphone over the Redmi 7A.

Camera Specs

On paper, the Realme C2 has a better primary camera, as the dual camera setup on the Realme C2 features a 13 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor. Whereas the Redmi 7a has a single 12 MP camera at the back, and the company is using the Sony IMX 486 sensor, which is known for offering good looking pictures. For selfie enthusiasts, both smartphones have a single 5 MP camera with 1080p video recording capability.

Chipset And Performance

The Redmi 7A is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 octa-core chipset, which is much powerful (both in terms of CPU and GPU capability) compared to the MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core SoC, that powers the Realme C2. If you are looking for a smartphone that offers better gaming performance (out of two), then the Redmi 7A should be your choice. Do note that, both smartphones offer 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal storage with a dedicated microSD card slot.

Battery

Both smartphones feature a massive 4000 mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging via micro USB port and a dedicated 3.5mm headphone jack. Both smartphones are expected to offer similar battery life, considering the hardware capability of these devices.

OS

The Realme C2 and the Redmi 7A runs on Android 9 Pie with a custom layer of software on top. The Realme C2 offers Color OS 6.0, whereas, the Redmi 7A comes with MIUI 10 skin on top. Depending on the previous experience, one can vouch for either the Color OS powered Realme C2 or the MIUI 10 based Redmi 7A.

Verdict

For an asking price of Rs. 5,999, both smartphones (Redmi 7A vs Realme C2) go almost head to head with one another. The Realme C2 definitely looks better has a bigger display compared to the Redmi 7A, whereas, the Redmi 7A is powered by a much powerful chipset, which makes it a great budget phone for casual gaming. Both phones will offer amazing battery life. If you are looking for a smartphone that looks pretty, then go for the Realme C2. If you want a smartphone that is marginally powerful than the competition, then, go for the Redmi 7A.

Best Mobiles in India