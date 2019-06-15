Redmi K20 Pro Vs OnePlus 6T: Which Is The Best Smartphone Under Rs. 30,000 In India? Features oi-Vivek

The OnePlus 6T with 8 GB RAM of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage is now available in India for Rs. 27,999, whereas, the Redmi K20 Pro with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage retails for 2799 Yuan (Rs. 28,000), which is expected to launch in India within next few weeks for a similar price tag.

For Rs. 28,000, which is the best smartphone that you should consider? Which phone offers the most value for money, and which phone will suit your usage needs? Here is a brief comparison between the Redmi K20 Pro vs OnePlus 6T.

Display

Both smartphones come with an FHD+ OLED display, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass. The OnePlus 6T has a water-drop notch design, whereas, the Redmi K20 Pro offers a completely bezel-less design, which is a bit identical to the OnePlus 7 Pro.

If you are looking for a phone for watching movies and playing games, the Redmi K20 Pro might be a good choice, as the water-drop notch on the OnePlus 6T is a bit dated. However, this does not mean that the OnePlus 6T's screen is bad. In fact, both screens are great but the Redmi K20's display has an edge over the OnePlus 6T's display.

Performance

The Redmi K20 Pro is powered by the all-new Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC with Adreno 640 GPU, whereas, the OnePlus 6T is based on the Snapdragon 845 SoC with Adreno 630 GPU. On paper, the Redmi K20 Pro is powerful compared to the OnePlus 6T. However, in real-world usage, you will not notice any performance difference, as the performance difference in the real world use case is very small.

The Redmi K20 Pro will be a bit ahead compared to the OnePlus 6T, and both smartphones will offer a similar use case, and you will be satisfied with the performance from both smartphones.

Camera

The OnePlus 6T has a 16 MP selfie camera, whereas the Redmi K20 has a 20 MP pop-up selfie camera. Both smartphones support 1080p video recording. Coming to the main camera, the Redmi K20 Pro has a triple camera setup with a 48 MP primary camera, 13 MP super wide-angle lens, and an 8 MP telephoto lens, whereas, the OnePlus 6T has a dual camera setup with a 16 MP standard sensor and a 20 MP depth sensor.

The Redmi K20 Pro definitely has a better triple camera setup. However, it does miss out on features like OIS, which is present on the OnePlus 6T, which will further improve the camera capability of the smartphone. If you are looking for a camera-centric smartphone, then the Redmi K20 Pro has a slight edge over the OnePlus 6T.

Design and built

Both smartphones offer an all-glass design with metallic mid-frame. For me, the OnePlus 6T's design makes it look premium compared to the Redmi K20 Pro. Features like a dedicated alert slider will also improve the overall feature set of the smartphone. The OnePlus 6T is definitely the best-looking smartphone of the lot.

Battery

The OnePlus 6T has a 3700 mAh Li-ion battery, whereas, the Redmi K20 Pro has a 4000 mAh battery. Though both smartphones support fast charging, the OnePlus 6T packs in a fast charger in the retail package, which makes it even.

Both devices are expected to offer similar battery life, as the Redmi K20 Pro has a bigger battery and a bigger screen, whereas the OnePlus 6T has a slightly smaller battery and a smaller screen. In terms of battery life, both smartphones are head to head with one another.

OS

Both smartphones come with a custom OS, the Redmi K20 Pro offers MIUI 9 based on Android 9 Pie, whereas, the OnePlus 6T offers Oxygen OS 9 based on Android 9 Pie. Though the Redmi K20 Pro's OS is rich with customization features, I will vouch for the Oxygen OS, which is near to the stock Android OS.

Unlike the MIUI, the Oxygen OS does not come with third-party apps and does not showcase ads. OnePlus is also quick to roll out software updates, and the OnePlus 6T will be one of the first smartphones to receive Android Q update and the Redmi K20 Pro will also receive Android Q update in the future.

Verdict

With an in-depth comparison, the Redmi K20 Pro outperforms the OnePlus 6T in most aspects. However, the OnePlus 6T does have an upper hand in some aspects like design and the OS. Overall, it depends on your requirement. OnePlus 6T will suit for those who are looking for a premium smartphone, whereas, the Redmi K20 Pro will suit for those who are looking for a smartphone, which offers immense value for money composition.