Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G Stress Test: Can Snapdragon 695 Sustain Peak Performance?

Redmi's latest Note 11 Pro+ 5G is finally here, and this time around, the device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC. Although the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 695 (six series processor), it is definitely more powerful than the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor, powering the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max.

It is not just about the peak performance, as it is really important to test if the device can sustain the peak performance for an extended period. We have stressed tested the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G, which now comes with a liquid cooling system, and here are our findings.

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G Stress Test Results

We ran a CPU stress test on the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G smartphone four times with different time intervals. These numbers gave us a clear indication regarding the performance sustainability of the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, a 6nm 5G chipset with a 2.2GHz clock speed.

When we ran the CPU stress test for 15 minutes, the peak performance of the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G throttled down to 70 percent. Similarly, in the second stress test run, which lasted for 30 minutes, the peak performance was still at 70 percent. Our third stress test lasted for 45 minutes, and the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G's peak performance came down to 65 percent.

Lastly, when we ran the stress test on the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G for 60 minutes, the peak performance came down to 68 percent. In all these tests, there is a linear throttling down of the performance, and as time increases performance decreases.

When compared to the OnePlus Nord CE 2, which comes at a similar price tag, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 was able to sustain 81 percent of its peak performance even after an hour of CPU stress test. Hence, if you are looking for a smartphone that offers better-sustained performance, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G will be the better pick amongst the two.

Do note that, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 900 SoC, which offers better performance when compared to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC on both Geekbench 5 and AnTuTu smartphone benchmark. Hence, if you are keen only on performance, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is definitely a step ahead of the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G smartphone.

What About Real World Test?

Keeping the benchmarks aside, the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G can easily handle games like COD: Mobile at high graphics settings with ease. However, in BGMI 90fps mode, the smartphone did struggle to maintain that frame rate, especially at higher graphics settings.

During gaming, we didn't see any major heating. Although the phone got slightly hotter around the camera area, it is nothing compared to the heating that we noticed on the Asus 8Z, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC.

Overall, the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G is a great smartphone at the asking price. When it comes to performance and sustained performance, the phone does lack the punch that we expect from the Redmi Note series of smartphones. However, this should not affect normal day-to-day usage in any way.

