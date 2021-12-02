Redmi Note 11T 5G Vs Lava Agni 5G: Which One Should You Consider & Why Features oi-Tanaya Dutta

Redmi Note 11T 5G, the successor of the Note 10T has recently been launched in India. The smartphone offers premium features for an asking price of Rs. 16,999. In this range, the smartphone can be a tough competitor to the smartphones like the Realme 8s and the Lava Agni 5G.

The latter is the Indian brand's first phone with 5G connectivity. In this article, we will compare the specs and price of both the Note 11T 5G and the Lava Agni 5G handsets to help you to choose the right one.

Redmi Note 11T 5G Vs Lava Agni 5G: Price

The Redmi Note 11T 5G starts at Rs. 16,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, while the 6GB RAM + 128GB model carries a tag of Rs. 17,999 and the high-end 8GB + 128GB model is launched at Rs. 19,999.

On the other hand, the Lava Agni 5G is available in a single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model which comes with a price tag of Rs. 19,999. So, you can get the 8GB RAM + 128GB model of both phones at the same price tags. However, buyers can get more storage and RAM options for the Redmi Note 11T 5G.

Redmi Note 11T 5G Vs Lava Agni 5G: Display Design

Both phones flaunt a punch-hole design; however, the Lava Agni sports a bigger 6.78-inches display which is touted to be the largest in this segment, while the Redmi Note 11T has a 6.6-inches display. Both devices support 90Hz refresh rate but the Note 11T allows you to switch between 50Hz, 60Hz, and 90Hz refresh rates.

Also, you get three distinct color options for the Note 11T namely - Aquamarine Blue, Matte Black, and Stardust White, while the Lava Agni 5G comes in a single Fiery Blue color option. It is also important to note that if you are looking for a lightweight design phone then both would not be good choices as they are bit bulky.

Redmi Note 11T 5G Vs Lava Agni 5G: Processor & Charging Details

Both smartphones run the MediaTek Dimensity 810 (6nm) processor, which is capable of handling gaming and gives you a lag-free experience. On the other hand, both models are based on Android 11 OS.

However, the Redmi phone comes with MIUI 12.5, virtual RAM support, and ​additional storage expansion of up to 1TB, while the Lava Agni 5G only supports up to 256GB external storage. Further, you get a 5,000 mAh battery on both models; however, the Note 11T supports 33W Pro fast charging, while the Lava Agni comes with 30W charging.

Redmi Note 11T 5G Vs Lava Agni 5G: Camera

The Redmi Note 11T 5G comes with a dual rear camera setup including a 50MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. However, the Lava Agni 5G has a quad-camera system consisting of a 64MP primary sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro shooter. Upfront, both have a 16MP front-facing sensor.

Which One Is Best And How?

Both devices have the same processor, battery, and 90Hz display. However, the Redmi Note 11T has some plus points such as adaptive refresh rate, official IP rating, seven 5G band support, while the Lava phone supports only three 5G bands. If you want additional camera sensors, can consider the Lava Agni 5G as the Redmi Note 11T offers only two sensors.

Best Mobiles in India