Redmi Note 11T 5G Vs Redmi Note 11 Pro: Specs, Display, Features, Compared

Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 12 series in India on January 5, 2023. However, the Redmi 11 series continues to remain popular and in high demand owing to the potent hardware. The Redmi Note 11 series initially included the Redmi Note 11 Pro, the Redmi Note 11 Pro+, and the standard Note 11. But Xiaomi also introduced the Redmi Note 11T. Let's compare the specifications and features of the Redmi Note 11T 5G and Redmi Note 11 Pro to see which smartphone could be a better choice.

Redmi Note 11T 5G Vs Redmi Note 11 Pro: Display

The Redmi Note 11T 5G features a 6.6-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display with an adaptive refresh rate. Users can switch between 50Hz, 60Hz, and 90Hz refresh rates.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro has a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. Needless to say, the Redmi Note 11 Pro's screen has an edge over the Redmi Note 11T 5G.

Redmi Note 11T 5G Vs Redmi Note 11 Pro: Performance

The Redmi Note 11T 5G packs a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset, which is paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The SoC offers expandable RAM which utilizes part of internal storage as RAM.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro runs on the Mediatek Helio G96 SoC, which is combined with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB internal memory. The Redmi Note 11 Pro is ahead in the performance department as well with a better chipset and more internal memory.

Redmi Note 11T 5G Vs Redmi Note 11 Pro: Cameras

The Redmi Note 11T 5G features a dual-camera setup, headlined by a 50MP primary camera and companied by an 8MP ultra-wide lens. There's a 16MP selfie camera on the front of the smartphone.

Redmi Note 11 Pro has a triple camera setup on the back, which comprises a 108MP main camera, accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2MP macro sensor.

Redmi Note 11T 5G Vs Redmi Note 11 Pro: Battery

The Redmi Note 11T 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery, with support for 33W fast charging.

Xiaomi has embedded the same 5000mAh battery inside the Redmi Note 11 Pro, but the smartphone supports 67W fast charging.

Redmi Note 11T 5G Vs Redmi Note 11 Pro: Price, Availability, And Which One To Buy?

The Redmi Note 11T 5G and Redmi Note 11 Pro are strikingly similar in appearance. Xiaomi has ensured potential buyers do not find any noticeable difference between the two smartphones.

The Note 11 Pro appears a step ahead of the Note 11T 5G in nearly all aspects that matter to an average smartphone user. However, the smartphone does not support 5G. There's another 5G-enabled variant called the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5Gm which is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity Dimensity 920.

