Redmi Note 12 5G Vs Vivo T1 5G: Specs, Display, Features, Compared

The Redmi Note 12 5G and the Vivo T1 5G are Android smartphones with capable hardware, sporting attractive prices, which are meant for budget-conscious buyers. The Vivo T1 5G arrived last year, while Redmi Note 12 5G has just launched. Let's compare the specifications and features of these 5G-enabled budget Android smartphones to see which one could be a better choice.

Redmi Note 12 5G Vs Vivo T1 5G: Display

The Redmi Note 12 5G features a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED with Full HD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, and 1200 nits of peak brightness. The 1080p screen has a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

The Vivo T1 5G has a 6.58-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The 1080p screen has a resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels.

The Redmi smartphone has a much better display than the Vivo smartphone as AMOLED screens have deeper blacks and better contrast than IPS LCD screens.

Redmi Note 12 5G Vs Vivo T1 5G: Performance

The Redmi Note 12 5G is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC, which is manufactured on the 6nm fabrication process. The chipset is paired with either 4G or 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

The Vivo T1 5G is powered by a 5G-enabled, octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset, which is paired with up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage. The Vivo T1 appears to have an edge over the Redmi Note 12 5G in the performance department even though it launched last year.

Redmi Note 12 5G Vs Vivo T1 5G: Cameras

The Redmi Note 12 5G features a triple camera setup on the back, comprising a 48MP primary camera, which is paired with two, 2MP lenses, one for macro and the other for portrait photography. The Redmi phone has a 13MP front-facing camera.

The Vivo T1 5G has a triple camera setup on the back as well, comprising a 50MP primary sensor, a 2MP secondary macro lens, and a third 2MP depth sensor. The smartphone has a 16MP front-facing camera.

Redmi Note 12 5G Vs Vivo T1 5G: Battery

The Redmi Note 12 5G and the Vivo T1 5G pack 5000mAh battery packs. However, the Vivo's smartphone supports just 18W wired fast charging. The Redmi smartphone, on the other hand, supports 33W wired fast charging.

Although both smartphones have identical battery capacities, the Redmi Note 12 5G should charge way faster than the Vivo T1 5G. Battery endurance, however, should largely depend on usage patterns.

Redmi Note 12 5G Vs Vivo T1 5G: Which One To Buy?

Vivo launched the Vivo T1 5G at the beginning of last year, while the Redmi Note 12 5G launched near the end of 2023 in China and arrived in India a few days ago. Despite the significant time gap, the Vivo smartphone does have a slightly better chipset compared to the Redmi phone.

The Redmi Note 12 5G, on the other hand, supports quicker fast charging technology and has a Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Vivo smartphone lacks these important features, and hence, the Redmi phone wins in this comparison.

