Redmi Note 5 Pro 8.1 Oreo update: Gesture support, Dual VoLte and More

Recently there has been a rollercoaster about the MIUI 9.5 update for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro in India. According to Xiaomi, the Redmi Note 5 Pro is a camera beast in India and the latest set of updates have been creating a lot of chaos from camera to dual VoLte support to slower charging speeds and what not. Here are the complete details regarding the Oreo update for the Redmi Note 5 Pro.

Xiaomi released the MIUI 9.5.6, which is the first stable Oreo build for the Note 5 Pro, which has some issues like portrait mode and dual VoLte. Later on, the company froze the update and pushed MIUI 9.5.11 update which happens to fix the camera issue (mainly the portrait mode). However, the updated has been frozen yet again due to non-functional dual VoLte feature. At this time, we have no information on when the company will resume the MIUI 9.5 update.

Android 8.1 Oreo

This is the most interesting feature of the MIUI 9.5 update, which makes the Redmi Note 5 Pro, the first Redmi phone in India to run on the latest operating system from Google. However, unlike a stock Android smartphone, there are no new Android 8.1 Oreo features added. In fact, users have started to report about the optimized RAM management.

Full-screen gestures

The MIUI 9.5 also brings in full-screen gestures on the Xiaomi smartphones with 18:9 aspect ratio display. In fact, the Redmi Note 5 (Snapdragon 625 version) was the first smartphone to receive this update based on Android Nougat ROM. Using this feature, a user can navigate between the apps by using gestures, which will be similar to the Apple iPhone X. However, the gestures stills feel buggy and in need of a final layer of polish.

Dual VoLte support

This is one of the most anticipated features of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro. The MIUI 9.5 adds this feature on the Note 5 Pro. However, out unit did not support this feature, though the option was present in the settings. According to users on MIUI forum, one has to reset the smartphone to use this feature. However, as our testing unit had a lot of content we didn't try to reset our smartphone. This means, most of us cannot use a two JIO SIM cards or a JIO SIM card and a primary SIM with data turned on in the primary SIM.

Conclusion

It looks like Xiaomi rolled out the updated in an urgency to be in the competition, which is not always a good idea. As of now, there are no ways to install the MIUI 9.5.11 (which is the most recent stable version) and we are expecting a new software update by the end of the week.