Redmi Note 9 Pro Supports HD Streaming On Prime Video But Not On Netflix
Xiaomi India's new Redmi Note series smartphones -- the Redmi Note 9 Pro and the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max are here. Though both devices look alike, there are some major differences between the two models, which will explain the price difference between both.
One of the most asked questions about the Redmi Note 9 Pro is regarding the streaming capabilities of the device on various streaming service providers. So, here are some of the questions related to the streaming capabilities of the Redmi Note 9 Pro.
What Sort Of Display Does The Redmi Note 9 Pro Has?
The Redmi Note 9 Pro has a 6.67-inch IPS LCD screen with a native resolution of 2400 x 1080p with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It offers a peak brightness of 450nits with a 1500:1 contrast ratio and covers 84% NTSC color gamut. The display is protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass with anti-oil and an anti-fingerprint protective coating.
Does The Redmi Note 9 Pro Come with Widevine L1 Certification?
Yes, it does come with the Widevine L1 certification, which enables the smartphone to stream videos in high-resolution on select platforms.
Does The Redmi Note 9 Pro Support HD Streaming On Prime Video?
Yes, the Redmi Note 9 Pro does support HD (up to FHD) streaming on Prime Video. Prime Video is a premium video streaming platform from Amazon, which offers a ton of regional and international content.
Does The Redmi Note 9 Pro Support HD Streaming On Netflix?
No, the Redmi Note 9 Pro does not support HD streaming on Netflix. Though it has Widevine L1 certification, Netflix has to whitelist the device to stream HD content and this can be enabled in the future with a software update.
Does The Redmi Note 9 Pro Support HDR Streaming?
Yes, the Redmi Note 9 Pro does support HDR video streaming (up to 1080p) on YouTube. However, it does not support HDR10 standard or Dolby Vision.
