Reliance Digital India Sale – Irresistible Offers On Smartphones
Reliance digital India sale has already started which will run until August 15. During the sale, users can get some smartphones with up to 15% cashback via Reliance digital. The shopping platform also offers the latest handsets from respective brands, while a couple of them can be obtained as pre-bookings.
Reliance digital offers no-cost EMI options on some credit and debit cards, discounts, and 1-year manufacturer warranties on the devices. While buying a couple of phones, you get 5,000 mAh power-banks at Rs. 149 and 3D VR glasses at Rs. 49. You will get Reconnect power-banks of 10,000/12,500 mAh capacity just for Rs. 199, along with a few other smartphones.
Digital India sale also lets you buy a 55 inch Smart TV at Rs 39,900, 65 inch TV from Rs. 59,990 and a 32 inch TV from just Rs. 10,990. It comes with a few mega deals, offering an LG refrigerator worth Rs. 10,490 free on buying a 1.5 Ton 3-Star Inverter AC. And assured benefits worth Rs 13,000, on some gaming laptops.
27% Off On OPPO F11 Pro
Buy This Offer On Reliance Digital
Key Specs
- 6.5 Inch FHD+ IPS Display
- 2.2GHz Octa-Core Helio P70 Processor
- 6GB RAM With 64GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 48MP + 5MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 16MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 5/FM Radio
- 4000mAh Battery With VOOC Flash Charge 3.0
13% Off On Vivo Y90
Buy This Offer On Reliance Digital
Key Specs
- 6.22Inch HD+ IPS Display
- Quad-Core Helio A22 Processor
- 2GB RAM With 16GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 8MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 5MP Front Camera
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 5
- USB Type-C
- 4030 MAh Battery
5% Off On LG W30
Buy This Offer On Reliance Digital
Key Specs
- 6.26 Inch HD+ Touchscreen Display
- 2 GHz Octa-Core Helio P22 Processor
- 3GB RAM With 32GB ROM
- 12MP + 13MP + 2MP Triple Rear Camera With Flash
- 16MP Front Facing Camera
- AI Face Unlock
- Fingerprint Scanner
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Micro-USB
- FM Radio
- 4000mAh Battery
2% Off On Samsung Galaxy A80
Buy This Offer On Reliance Digital
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20: 9 New Infinity Super AMOLED display
- Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
- Dual SIM
- 48MP + 8MP 123° ultra-wide angle camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3700mAh battery with 25W super fast charging
22% Off On Nokia 4.2
Buy This Offer On Reliance Digital
Key Specs
- 5.71-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 19:9 a-Si FullView 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core with Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh built-in battery
22% Off On Nokia 5.1 Plus
Buy This Offer On Reliance Digital
Key Specs
- 5.86-inch ( 720×1520 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass 19:9 aspect ratio display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) OS, upgradable to Android P
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera + secondary 5-megapixel rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3060mAh (typcial) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery
10% Off On Samsung Galaxy A30
Buy This Offer On Reliance Digital
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
- Octa-Core Exynos 7904 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera + 5MP ultra-wide angle camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with fast charging
23% Off On Vivo V15 Pro
Buy This Offer On Reliance Digital
Key Specs
- 6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Super AMOLED
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 64-bit 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
- 6GB RAM, 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP + 5MP + 8MP camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3700mAh battery with Dual-Engine fast charging
17% Off On Apple iPhone 8 Plus
Buy This Offer On Reliance Digital
Key Specs
- 5.5 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- Hexa-Core Apple A11 Bionic Processor
- 3GB RAM With 64/256GB ROM
- Force Touch Technology
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- Water And Dust Resistance
- 2691mAh Battery
13% Off On Vivo Y15
Buy This Offer On Reliance Digital
Key Specs
- 6.35-inch (1544×720 pixels) HD+ 19.3:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm Processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 13MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP secondary camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery
