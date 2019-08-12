Reliance Digital India Sale – Irresistible Offers On Smartphones Features oi-Harish Kumar

Reliance digital India sale has already started which will run until August 15. During the sale, users can get some smartphones with up to 15% cashback via Reliance digital. The shopping platform also offers the latest handsets from respective brands, while a couple of them can be obtained as pre-bookings.

Reliance digital offers no-cost EMI options on some credit and debit cards, discounts, and 1-year manufacturer warranties on the devices. While buying a couple of phones, you get 5,000 mAh power-banks at Rs. 149 and 3D VR glasses at Rs. 49. You will get Reconnect power-banks of 10,000/12,500 mAh capacity just for Rs. 199, along with a few other smartphones.

Digital India sale also lets you buy a 55 inch Smart TV at Rs 39,900, 65 inch TV from Rs. 59,990 and a 32 inch TV from just Rs. 10,990. It comes with a few mega deals, offering an LG refrigerator worth Rs. 10,490 free on buying a 1.5 Ton 3-Star Inverter AC. And assured benefits worth Rs 13,000, on some gaming laptops.

27% Off On OPPO F11 Pro Buy This Offer On Reliance Digital

Key Specs 6.5 Inch FHD+ IPS Display

2.2GHz Octa-Core Helio P70 Processor

6GB RAM With 64GB ROM

Dual SIM

48MP + 5MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash

16MP Front Camera

Fingerprint

4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 5/FM Radio

4000mAh Battery With VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 13% Off On Vivo Y90 Buy This Offer On Reliance Digital

Key Specs 6.22Inch HD+ IPS Display

Quad-Core Helio A22 Processor

2GB RAM With 16GB ROM

Dual SIM

8MP Rear Camera With LED Flash

5MP Front Camera

4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 5

USB Type-C

4030 MAh Battery 5% Off On LG W30 Buy This Offer On Reliance Digital

Key Specs 6.26 Inch HD+ Touchscreen Display

2 GHz Octa-Core Helio P22 Processor

3GB RAM With 32GB ROM

12MP + 13MP + 2MP Triple Rear Camera With Flash

16MP Front Facing Camera

AI Face Unlock

Fingerprint Scanner

Bluetooth 4.2

Micro-USB

FM Radio

4000mAh Battery 2% Off On Samsung Galaxy A80 Buy This Offer On Reliance Digital

Key Specs 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20: 9 New Infinity Super AMOLED display

Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

8GB RAM, 128GB Storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM

48MP + 8MP 123° ultra-wide angle camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3700mAh battery with 25W super fast charging 22% Off On Nokia 4.2 Buy This Offer On Reliance Digital

Key Specs 5.71-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 19:9 a-Si FullView 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core with Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3000mAh built-in battery 22% Off On Nokia 5.1 Plus Buy This Offer On Reliance Digital

Key Specs 5.86-inch ( 720×1520 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass 19:9 aspect ratio display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) OS, upgradable to Android P

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera + secondary 5-megapixel rear camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3060mAh (typcial) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery 10% Off On Samsung Galaxy A30 Buy This Offer On Reliance Digital

Key Specs 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core Exynos 7904 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera + 5MP ultra-wide angle camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with fast charging 23% Off On Vivo V15 Pro Buy This Offer On Reliance Digital

Key Specs 6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Super AMOLED

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 64-bit 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU

6GB RAM, 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP + 5MP + 8MP camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3700mAh battery with Dual-Engine fast charging 17% Off On Apple iPhone 8 Plus Buy This Offer On Reliance Digital

Key Specs 5.5 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch

Hexa-Core Apple A11 Bionic Processor

3GB RAM With 64/256GB ROM

Force Touch Technology

Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS

7MP Front Facing Camera

Touch ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

Water And Dust Resistance

2691mAh Battery 13% Off On Vivo Y15 Buy This Offer On Reliance Digital

Key Specs 6.35-inch (1544×720 pixels) HD+ 19.3:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm Processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

13MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP secondary camera

16MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery

