    Reliance Digital India Sale – Irresistible Offers On Smartphones

    By
    |

    Reliance digital India sale has already started which will run until August 15. During the sale, users can get some smartphones with up to 15% cashback via Reliance digital. The shopping platform also offers the latest handsets from respective brands, while a couple of them can be obtained as pre-bookings.

    Reliance digital offers no-cost EMI options on some credit and debit cards, discounts, and 1-year manufacturer warranties on the devices. While buying a couple of phones, you get 5,000 mAh power-banks at Rs. 149 and 3D VR glasses at Rs. 49. You will get Reconnect power-banks of 10,000/12,500 mAh capacity just for Rs. 199, along with a few other smartphones.

    Digital India sale also lets you buy a 55 inch Smart TV at Rs 39,900, 65 inch TV from Rs. 59,990 and a 32 inch TV from just Rs. 10,990. It comes with a few mega deals, offering an LG refrigerator worth Rs. 10,490 free on buying a 1.5 Ton 3-Star Inverter AC. And assured benefits worth Rs 13,000, on some gaming laptops.

    27% Off On OPPO F11 Pro

    Buy This Offer On Reliance Digital
    Key Specs

    • 6.5 Inch FHD+ IPS Display
    • 2.2GHz Octa-Core Helio P70 Processor
    • 6GB RAM With 64GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 48MP + 5MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash
    • 16MP Front Camera
    • Fingerprint
    • 4G VoLTE/WiFi
    • Bluetooth 5/FM Radio
    • 4000mAh Battery With VOOC Flash Charge 3.0

    13% Off On Vivo Y90

    Buy This Offer On Reliance Digital
    Key Specs

    • 6.22Inch HD+ IPS Display
    • Quad-Core Helio A22 Processor
    • 2GB RAM With 16GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 8MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
    • 5MP Front Camera
    • 4G VoLTE/WiFi
    • Bluetooth 5
    • USB Type-C
    • 4030 MAh Battery
    5% Off On LG W30
     

    5% Off On LG W30

    Buy This Offer On Reliance Digital
    Key Specs

    • 6.26 Inch HD+ Touchscreen Display
    • 2 GHz Octa-Core Helio P22 Processor
    • 3GB RAM With 32GB ROM
    • 12MP + 13MP + 2MP Triple Rear Camera With Flash
    • 16MP Front Facing Camera
    • AI Face Unlock
    • Fingerprint Scanner
    • Bluetooth 4.2
    • Micro-USB
    • FM Radio
    • 4000mAh Battery

    2% Off On Samsung Galaxy A80

    Buy This Offer On Reliance Digital
    Key Specs

    • 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20: 9 New Infinity Super AMOLED display
    • Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
    • 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
    • Dual SIM
    • 48MP + 8MP 123° ultra-wide angle camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3700mAh battery with 25W super fast charging

    22% Off On Nokia 4.2

    Buy This Offer On Reliance Digital
    Key Specs

    • 5.71-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 19:9 a-Si FullView 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa-Core with Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
    • 3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh built-in battery

    22% Off On Nokia 5.1 Plus

    Buy This Offer On Reliance Digital
    Key Specs

    • 5.86-inch ( 720×1520 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass 19:9 aspect ratio display
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
    • 3GB RAM
    • 32GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) OS, upgradable to Android P
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera + secondary 5-megapixel rear camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3060mAh (typcial) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery

    10% Off On Samsung Galaxy A30

    Buy This Offer On Reliance Digital
    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
    • Octa-Core Exynos 7904 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU
    • 4GB RAM
    • 64GB Storage
    • expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
    • Dual SIM
    • 16MP rear camera + 5MP ultra-wide angle camera
    • 16MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery with fast charging

    23% Off On Vivo V15 Pro

    Buy This Offer On Reliance Digital
    Key Specs

    • 6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Super AMOLED
    • 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 64-bit 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
    • 6GB RAM, 128GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 48MP + 5MP + 8MP camera
    • 32MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3700mAh battery with Dual-Engine fast charging

    17% Off On Apple iPhone 8 Plus

    Buy This Offer On Reliance Digital
    Key Specs

    • 5.5 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
    • Hexa-Core Apple A11 Bionic Processor
    • 3GB RAM With 64/256GB ROM
    • Force Touch Technology
    • Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
    • 7MP Front Facing Camera
    • Touch ID
    • Bluetooth 5.0
    • LTE Support
    • Water And Dust Resistance
    • 2691mAh Battery

    13% Off On Vivo Y15

    Buy This Offer On Reliance Digital
    Key Specs

    • 6.35-inch (1544×720 pixels) HD+ 19.3:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm Processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 4GB RAM
    • 64GB internal memory
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 13MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP secondary camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh (typical) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery

