Reliance Digital Mobile Days Sale: Discount Offers On Best Budget Smartphones
Planning to buy a new smartphone? Reliance Digital Mobile Days are here to fulfill your budget smartphone needs. During the Reliance Digital Mobile Days, buyers can get up to a 28 percent discount on various smartphones from brands like Nokia, Vivo, realme, Moto, Redmi, and Oppo smartphones.
Devices like the Oppo K10 will be available for Rs. 14,990, while the 5G capable Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G will be available for just Rs. 14,999. Check out all the great deals on smartphones available during Reliance Digital Mobile Days Sale 2022.
Redmi 9A Sport
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 8,299 ; MRP: Rs. 8,699 ; MRP: Rs. 9,499 ; You Save: 13% off (Rs. 1,200)
Redmi 9A Sport is available at 13% discount during Reliance Digital Mobile Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 8,299 onwards during the sale.
Realme C11 2021
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 8,999 ; MRP: Rs. 10,499 ; You Save: 14% off (Rs. 1,500)
Realme C11 2021 is available at 14% discount during Reliance Digital Mobile Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 8,999 onwards during the sale.
Nokia C20 Plus 32 GB, 3 GB RAM
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 8,999 ; MRP: Rs. 11,099 ; You Save: 19% off (Rs. 2,100)
Nokia C20 Plus is available at 19% discount during Reliance Digital Mobile Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 8,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme C21Y 32 GB, 3 GB, Cross Black, Mobile Phone
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 9,499 ; MRP: Rs. 9,999 ; You Save: 5% off (Rs. 500)
Realme C21Y is available at 5% discount during Reliance Digital Mobile Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,499 onwards during the sale.
Redmi 10A
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 9,499 ; MRP: Rs. 11,999 ; You Save: 21% off (Rs. 2,500)
Redmi 10A is available at 21% discount during Reliance Digital Mobile Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,499 onwards during the sale.
Realme C25Y
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 10,999 ; MRP: Rs. 12,999 ; You Save: 15% off (Rs. 2,000)
Realme C25Y is available at 15% discount during Reliance Digital Mobile Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 10,999 onwards during the sale.
Moto G22
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 10,999 ; MRP: Rs. 11,999 ; You Save: 8% off (Rs. 1,000)
Moto g22 is available at 8% discount during Reliance Digital Mobile Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 10,999 onwards during the sale.
Redmi 10
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 10,999 ; MRP: Rs. 14,999 ; You Save: 27% off (Rs. 4,000)
Redmi 10 is available at 27% discount during Reliance Digital Mobile Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 10,999 onwards during the sale.
Motorola G31
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 13,999 ; MRP: Rs. 16,999 ; You Save: 18% off (Rs. 3,000)
Motorola G31 is available at 18% discount during Reliance Digital Mobile Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 13,999 onwards during the sale.
Redmi Note 11
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 14,499 ; MRP: Rs. 18,999 ; You Save: 24% off (Rs. 4,500)
Redmi Note 11 is available at 24% discount during Reliance Digital Mobile Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,499 onwards during the sale.
Oppo K10
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 14,990 ; MRP: Rs. 18,999 ; You Save: 21% off (Rs. 4,009)
Oppo K10 is available at 21% discount during Reliance Digital Mobile Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,990 onwards during the sale.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 14,999 ; MRP: Rs. 16,999 ; You Save: 12% off (Rs. 2,000)
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G is available at 12% discount during Reliance Digital Mobile Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,999 onwards during the sale.
Motorola G51 5G
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 14,999 ; MRP: Rs. 17,999 ; You Save: 17% off (Rs. 3,000)
Motorola G51 5G is available at 17% discount during Reliance Digital Mobile Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,999 onwards during the sale.
