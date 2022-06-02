Reliance Digital Mobile Days Sale: Discount Offers On Best Budget Smartphones

Redmi 9A Sport

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 8,299 ; MRP: Rs. 8,699 ; MRP: Rs. 9,499 ; You Save: 13% off (Rs. 1,200)

Redmi 9A Sport is available at 13% discount during Reliance Digital Mobile Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 8,299 onwards during the sale.

Realme C11 2021

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 8,999 ; MRP: Rs. 10,499 ; You Save: 14% off (Rs. 1,500)

Realme C11 2021 is available at 14% discount during Reliance Digital Mobile Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 8,999 onwards during the sale.

Nokia C20 Plus 32 GB, 3 GB RAM

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 8,999 ; MRP: Rs. 11,099 ; You Save: 19% off (Rs. 2,100)

Nokia C20 Plus is available at 19% discount during Reliance Digital Mobile Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 8,999 onwards during the sale.

Realme C21Y 32 GB, 3 GB, Cross Black, Mobile Phone

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 9,499 ; MRP: Rs. 9,999 ; You Save: 5% off (Rs. 500)

Realme C21Y is available at 5% discount during Reliance Digital Mobile Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,499 onwards during the sale.

Redmi 10A

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 9,499 ; MRP: Rs. 11,999 ; You Save: 21% off (Rs. 2,500)

Redmi 10A is available at 21% discount during Reliance Digital Mobile Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,499 onwards during the sale.

Realme C25Y

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 10,999 ; MRP: Rs. 12,999 ; You Save: 15% off (Rs. 2,000)

Realme C25Y is available at 15% discount during Reliance Digital Mobile Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 10,999 onwards during the sale.

Moto G22

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 10,999 ; MRP: Rs. 11,999 ; You Save: 8% off (Rs. 1,000)

Moto g22 is available at 8% discount during Reliance Digital Mobile Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 10,999 onwards during the sale.

Redmi 10

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 10,999 ; MRP: Rs. 14,999 ; You Save: 27% off (Rs. 4,000)

Redmi 10 is available at 27% discount during Reliance Digital Mobile Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 10,999 onwards during the sale.

Motorola G31

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 13,999 ; MRP: Rs. 16,999 ; You Save: 18% off (Rs. 3,000)

Motorola G31 is available at 18% discount during Reliance Digital Mobile Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 13,999 onwards during the sale.

Redmi Note 11

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 14,499 ; MRP: Rs. 18,999 ; You Save: 24% off (Rs. 4,500)

Redmi Note 11 is available at 24% discount during Reliance Digital Mobile Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,499 onwards during the sale.

Oppo K10

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 14,990 ; MRP: Rs. 18,999 ; You Save: 21% off (Rs. 4,009)

Oppo K10 is available at 21% discount during Reliance Digital Mobile Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,990 onwards during the sale.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 14,999 ; MRP: Rs. 16,999 ; You Save: 12% off (Rs. 2,000)

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G is available at 12% discount during Reliance Digital Mobile Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,999 onwards during the sale.

Motorola G51 5G

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 14,999 ; MRP: Rs. 17,999 ; You Save: 17% off (Rs. 3,000)

Motorola G51 5G is available at 17% discount during Reliance Digital Mobile Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,999 onwards during the sale.