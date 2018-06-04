ENGLISH

Samsung Days offer heavy discount on Galaxy Note 8, A6 Plus, On7 Pro and more

By:

    During the Samsung Days sale on June 4 and June 5 on Amazon India, you can avail enticing offers and discounts on a range of smartphones. There are blockbuster offers including cashback offers, exchange discounts, and partner offers on select products. What's more interesting is that the sale includes a flat exchange discount of Rs. 500 on exchanging any feature phone for the Galaxy On5 Po and Galaxy On7 Pro smartphones.

    Samsung Days offer heavy discount on Galaxy Note 8, A6 Plus, On7 Pro

    SEE ALSO: Smartphones to buy in India in June 2018

    You can avail discounts on a slew of Samsung smartphones such as the Galaxy On7 Prime 32GB and 64GB variants, Galaxy A8+, Galaxy Note 8 and the newly launched Galaxy A6 and Galaxy A6+ as well. There are other exciting offers too on a range of other Samsung smartphones.

    SEE ALSO: List of Android Oreo-powered phones coming soon in India: Nokia 5.1, Xiaomi Mi 8, Mi 8 SE and more

    Take a look at the Samsung Days sale on many smartphones from the curated list given below. You will definitely find an attractive deal during the two-day sale suiting your requirements. This sale will be a great chance for those seeking to upgrade to a Samsung phone.

    19% off on Samsung Galaxy Note 8

    Buy This offer on Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 6.3-inch Quad HD+ (2960 × 1440 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity display with 522ppi, 18.5:9 aspect ratio
    • Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 8895 processor with Mali-G71 MP20 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4 RAM
    • 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 12MP Dual Pixel rear camera and secondary 12MP camera
    • 8MP auto focus front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3300mAh battery with fast charging both on wired and wireless (WPC and PMA)

     

    15% off on Samsung Galaxy on7 Prime

    Buy This offer on Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
    • expandable up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 7.1 (Nougat)
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture
    • 13MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE

     

    26% off on Samsung Galaxy on7 Pro

    Buy This offer on Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display
    • 1.2 GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 410 (MSM8916) processor with Adreno 306
    • 2GB RAM
    • 16GB internal memory
    • expandable up to 128GB with microSD
    • Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera with LED flash
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • 4G LTE / 3G HSPA+
    • 3000mAh battery

    21% off on Samsung Galaxy on5 Pro

    Buy This offer on Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display
    • 1.3 GHz quad-core Exynos 3475 processor with Mali-T720 GPU
    • 2GB RAM
    • 16GB internal memory
    • expandable up to 128GB with microSD
    • Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
    • Dual (micro) SIM
    • 8MP rear camera with LED flash
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 2600mAh battery

     

    22% off on Samsung Galaxy A8 Plus

    Buy This offer on Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 6-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED display
    • Octa-Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7885 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU
    • 6GB RAM
    • 64GB storage
    • expandable up to 256GB via micro SD card
    • Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
    • Dual SIM
    • 16MP rear camera with LED flash
    • 16MP front camera and secondary 8MP camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3500mAh battery with adaptive fast charging

     

    7% off on Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus

    Buy This offer on Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 6-inch (1080 x 2220 pixels) FHD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • 16MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera
    • 24MP front-facing camera with f/1.9 aperture, LED flash
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3500mAh battery

     

    10% off on Samsung Galaxy A6

    Buy This offer on Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 5.6 Inch FHD+ SuperAMOLED Display
    • 1.6GHz Exynos 7870 Octa-Core Processor
    • 4GB RAM With 32/64GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 16MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
    • 16MP Front Camera With LED Flash
    • Fingerprint Sensor
    • 4G VoLTE/WiFi
    • Dolby Atmos
    • 3000 MAh Battery

     

    22% off on Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime 2

    Buy This offer on Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD TFT display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass protection
    • 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor
    • 3GB RAM
    • 32GB internal memory
    • expandable up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 13MP rear camera with LED flash
    • 13MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3300mAh battery

    22% off on Samsung Galaxy J7 NXT

    Buy This offer on Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD Super AMOLED display
    • 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with Mali T830 GPU
    • 2GB RAM with 16GB storage
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
    • expandable up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 7.0 (Nougat)
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera with LED flash
    • 5MP front camera with LED flash
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh battery

     

    22% off on Samsung Galaxy J7 Max

    Buy This offer on Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 5.7 Inch Full HD Display
    • 1.6GHz MediaTek Helio P20 Octa-Core Processor
    • 4GB RAM With 32GB ROM
    • Dual Nano SIM
    • 13MP Camera With LED Flash
    • 13MP Front Camera With LED Flash
    • 4G LTE/WiFi
    • Samsung Pay Mini
    • Bluetooth 4.1
    • 3300mAh Battery

     

    13% off on Samsung Galaxy S9 plus

    Buy This offer on Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 6.2 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Octa Core Exynos 9810/Snapdragon 845 Processor
    • 6GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM
    • WiFi
    • NFC
    • Bluetooth
    • Dual SIM
    • Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP Front Camera
    • Iris Scanner
    • Fingerprint
    • 3500 MAh Battery

     

    14% off on Samsung Galaxy S9

    Buy This offer on Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 5.8 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
    • Octa Core Exynos 9810/Snapdragon 845 Processor
    • 4GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM
    • WiFi
    • NFC
    • Bluetooth
    • Dual SIM
    • Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP Front Camera
    • Iris Scanner
    • Fingerprint
    • IP68
    • 3000 MAh Battery

     

    Story first published: Monday, June 4, 2018, 13:08 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 4, 2018
