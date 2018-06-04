Samsung Days offer heavy discount on Galaxy Note 8, A6 Plus, On7 Pro and more

During the Samsung Days sale on June 4 and June 5 on Amazon India, you can avail enticing offers and discounts on a range of smartphones. There are blockbuster offers including cashback offers, exchange discounts, and partner offers on select products. What's more interesting is that the sale includes a flat exchange discount of Rs. 500 on exchanging any feature phone for the Galaxy On5 Po and Galaxy On7 Pro smartphones.

You can avail discounts on a slew of Samsung smartphones such as the Galaxy On7 Prime 32GB and 64GB variants, Galaxy A8+, Galaxy Note 8 and the newly launched Galaxy A6 and Galaxy A6+ as well. There are other exciting offers too on a range of other Samsung smartphones.

Take a look at the Samsung Days sale on many smartphones from the curated list given below. You will definitely find an attractive deal during the two-day sale suiting your requirements. This sale will be a great chance for those seeking to upgrade to a Samsung phone.

19% off on Samsung Galaxy Note 8

Key Specs 6.3-inch Quad HD+ (2960 × 1440 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity display with 522ppi, 18.5:9 aspect ratio

Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 8895 processor with Mali-G71 MP20 GPU

6GB LPDDR4 RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP Dual Pixel rear camera and secondary 12MP camera

8MP auto focus front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery with fast charging both on wired and wireless (WPC and PMA)
15% off on Samsung Galaxy on7 Prime

Key Specs 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display

1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.1 (Nougat)

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture

13MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE
26% off on Samsung Galaxy on7 Pro

Key Specs 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display

1.2 GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 410 (MSM8916) processor with Adreno 306

2GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable up to 128GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G LTE / 3G HSPA+

3000mAh battery
21% off on Samsung Galaxy on5 Pro

Key Specs 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display

1.3 GHz quad-core Exynos 3475 processor with Mali-T720 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable up to 128GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Dual (micro) SIM

8MP rear camera with LED flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

2600mAh battery
22% off on Samsung Galaxy A8 Plus

Key Specs 6-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7885 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU

6GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable up to 256GB via micro SD card

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera with LED flash

16MP front camera and secondary 8MP camera

4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery with adaptive fast charging
7% off on Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus

Key Specs 6-inch (1080 x 2220 pixels) FHD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

16MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera

24MP front-facing camera with f/1.9 aperture, LED flash

4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery
10% off on Samsung Galaxy A6

Key Specs 5.6 Inch FHD+ SuperAMOLED Display

1.6GHz Exynos 7870 Octa-Core Processor

4GB RAM With 32/64GB ROM

Dual SIM

16MP Rear Camera With LED Flash

16MP Front Camera With LED Flash

Fingerprint Sensor

4G VoLTE/WiFi

Dolby Atmos

3000 MAh Battery
22% off on Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime 2

Key Specs 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD TFT display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass protection

1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor

3GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

13MP rear camera with LED flash

13MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery
22% off on Samsung Galaxy J7 NXT

Key Specs 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD Super AMOLED display

1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with Mali T830 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB storage

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash

5MP front camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery
22% off on Samsung Galaxy J7 Max

Key Specs 5.7 Inch Full HD Display

1.6GHz MediaTek Helio P20 Octa-Core Processor

4GB RAM With 32GB ROM

Dual Nano SIM

13MP Camera With LED Flash

13MP Front Camera With LED Flash

4G LTE/WiFi

Samsung Pay Mini

Bluetooth 4.1

3300mAh Battery
13% off on Samsung Galaxy S9 plus

Key Specs 6.2 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Octa Core Exynos 9810/Snapdragon 845 Processor

6GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

Iris Scanner

Fingerprint

3500 MAh Battery
14% off on Samsung Galaxy S9

Key Specs 5.8 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9810/Snapdragon 845 Processor

4GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

Iris Scanner

Fingerprint

IP68

3000 MAh Battery