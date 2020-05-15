Samsung Galaxy A51 World's Bestselling Android Smartphone In Q1 2020

The Samsung Galaxy A51 has easily surpassed various other smartphone models and brands to become the world's bestselling Android smartphone in Q1 of 2020.

It has beat Redmi 8, Redmi Note 8, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus, Galaxy A10s, and the Galaxy A20s. While there are a couple of premium features on these other smartphones, it looks like the Samsung Galaxy A51 is more popular.

According to Strategy Analytics, the Samsung Galaxy A51 has captured two percent of the market share in the Q1 of this year. The Galaxy A51 is the latest mid-tier A-series smartphone from and shares the design concept with the flagship Galaxy S20 series of smartphones with a similar camera cut-out and a similar display with a punch-hole Infinity-O design.

It comes with a quad-camera setup with a 48MP primary shooter. The in-house Samsung Exynos 9611 octa-core processor powers the smartphone. Here's the world's bestselling Android smartphone in Q1 of 2020.

Samsung Galaxy A51

MRP: Rs. 23,999

Key Specs

6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage, 6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

48MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

Redmi 8

MRP: Rs. 7,999

Key Specs

6.22-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa-Core (Quad 1.95GHz Cortex A53 + Quad 1.45GHz Cortex A53) Snapdragon 439 12nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) battery

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus

MRP: Rs. 73,999

Key Specs

6.7 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display

Octa Core Exynos 990/Snapdragon 865 Processor

12GB RAM With 128/512GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

12MP + 64MP + 12MP + Depth Camera

10MP Front Camera

Fingerprint

IP68

4500 MAh Battery

Samsung Galaxy A10s

MRP: Rs. 8,980

Key Specs



6.2-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ Infinity-V display

Octa-Core (Quad 2.0GHz + Quad 1.5GHz) Exynos processor

2GB RAM, 32GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera

8MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

4,000mAh battery

Redmi Note 8

MRP: Rs. 9,999

Key Specs



6.39-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LCD screen, 450 nit brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

13MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery

Samsung Galaxy A20s

MRP: Rs. 10,999

Key Specs

