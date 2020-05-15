ENGLISH

    Samsung Galaxy A51 World's Bestselling Android Smartphone In Q1 2020

    By
    |

    Samsung smartphones are increasing in popularity with various smartphones like the flagship Galaxy S20 series. Apart from this, there's another smartphone that shot up to fame as the world's bestselling Android smartphone, namely the Samsung Galaxy A51. The smartphone has sold six million units globally in Q1 of 2020.

    Best Selling Smartphones
     

    The Samsung Galaxy A51 has easily surpassed various other smartphone models and brands to become the world's bestselling Android smartphone in Q1 of 2020.

    It has beat Redmi 8, Redmi Note 8, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus, Galaxy A10s, and the Galaxy A20s. While there are a couple of premium features on these other smartphones, it looks like the Samsung Galaxy A51 is more popular.

    According to Strategy Analytics, the Samsung Galaxy A51 has captured two percent of the market share in the Q1 of this year. The Galaxy A51 is the latest mid-tier A-series smartphone from and shares the design concept with the flagship Galaxy S20 series of smartphones with a similar camera cut-out and a similar display with a punch-hole Infinity-O design.

    It comes with a quad-camera setup with a 48MP primary shooter. The in-house Samsung Exynos 9611 octa-core processor powers the smartphone. Here's the world's bestselling Android smartphone in Q1 of 2020.

    Samsung Galaxy A51

    Samsung Galaxy A51

    MRP: Rs. 23,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen
    • Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage, 6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 48MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery
    Redmi 8
     

    Redmi 8

    MRP: Rs. 7,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.22-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • Octa-Core (Quad 1.95GHz Cortex A53 + Quad 1.45GHz Cortex A53) Snapdragon 439 12nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 12MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh (typical) battery
    Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus

    Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus

    MRP: Rs. 73,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.7 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display
    • Octa Core Exynos 990/Snapdragon 865 Processor
    • 12GB RAM With 128/512GB ROM
    • WiFi
    • NFC
    • Bluetooth
    • Dual SIM
    • 12MP + 64MP + 12MP + Depth Camera
    • 10MP Front Camera
    • Fingerprint
    • IP68
    • 4500 MAh Battery
    Samsung Galaxy A10s

    Samsung Galaxy A10s

    MRP: Rs. 8,980
    Key Specs

    • 6.2-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ Infinity-V display
    • Octa-Core (Quad 2.0GHz + Quad 1.5GHz) Exynos processor
    • 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage
    • expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera
    • 8MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4,000mAh battery
    Redmi Note 8

    Redmi Note 8

    MRP: Rs. 9,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.39-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LCD screen, 450 nit brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
    • 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 13MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
    Samsung Galaxy A20s

    Samsung Galaxy A20s

    MRP: Rs. 10,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ TFT Infinity-V display
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB Storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4,000mAh battery

    Source

