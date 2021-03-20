Samsung Galaxy A52 Vs Galaxy F62: A-Series Can Take Over F-Series? Features oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung recently took wraps off its Galaxy A52 which is packed with all useful hardware features at an affordable tag. Besides, the company also introduced its second F-series handset the Galaxy F62 last month in the country which is also selling at an almost similar price tag as the Galaxy A52. Here we are discussing the features and price comparison of both devices which will you help you pick the correct one at this price segment.

Samsung Galaxy A52 Vs Galaxy F62: Price Difference

Both models are available in the same two storage configurations- 6GB + 128GB, 8GB+ 128GB. However, the Samsung Galaxy A52 costs a little higher than the Galaxy F62. The base model of the Galaxy A52 is priced at Rs. 26,499, while the Galaxy F62 retails for Rs. 23,999. On the other hand, the high-end model of the Galaxy F62 can be purchased at Rs. 25,999, unlike, you need to spend Rs. 27,999 for the same variant of the Galaxy A52.

Samsung Galaxy A52 Vs Galaxy F62: Display & Design

Both phones feature premium design; however, you can get a unique camera setup on the Galaxy A52. Upfront, the Galaxy A52 flaunts a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with a 90Hz refresh rate, while the Galaxy F62 has also an AMOLED panel of 6.7-inch with FHD+ resolution. the plus point of the Galaxy A52 is its 90Hz display as the Galaxy F62 support only a 60Hz refresh rate.

Samsung Galaxy A52 Vs Galaxy F62: Hardware Features

In terms of processor, the Galaxy F62 draws power from the in-house Exynos 9825 chipset which also runs the Galaxy Note 10+ and capable of handling heavy graphics tasks without any issue. On the other hand, the Galaxy A52 features the Snapdragon 720G chipset which also offers smooth performance. But the flagship chipset makes the Galaxy F62 the best buy in this price segment.

Besides, the Galaxy F62 packs a huge 7,000 mAh battery while a 4,500 mAh battery unit fuels the Galaxy A52; however, both support 25W fast charging. Software-wise, they run Android 11 with the Samsung OneUI 3.1 custom skin on top.

Samsung Galaxy A52 Vs Galaxy F62: Camera

In terms of optics, there is a quad rear camera module on the Galaxy A52 that comes with a 64MP primary sensor with OIS, support, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP depth sensor, and a 5MP macro lens. On the other hand, the Galaxy F62 has also the same 64MP quad-camera module but it does not support OIS. Upfront, both come with a 32MP selfie sensor.

Samsung Galaxy A52 Vs Galaxy F62: Which One Will Be Best Choice?

Both come with power-packed features; however, if you are looking for a slim premium-looking phone then consider the Galaxy A52. It costs a little higher but you can get a 90HZ display, the good camera features even the phone is also IP67-certified for dust- and water resistance. In contrast, the Galaxy F62 is a bit bulky but you get a powerful chipset and even good battery life than the Galaxy A52. But it skips high refresh, official IP rating.

Best Mobiles in India