Samsung Galaxy A52s Vs OnePlus Nord 2: Which One Should You Consider And Why?

Samsung has recently announced the Galaxy A52s 5G smartphone in India. The South Korean brand has included a 120Hz display, the SD778G chip, and a 64MP quad-camera setup for the latest A-series devices. Talking about the competition, the OnePlus Nord 2 can be considered as a competitor to the Galaxy A52s. The OnePlus Nord 2 was announced in July in India. So, if you are confused to choose the right one, we are here to help out. Check the comparison of both devices and which one will be the best in this price segment.

Samsung Galaxy A52s Vs OnePlus Nord 2: Display Design

The Samsung Galaxy A52s makes use of a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with a 120Hz refresh rate. There is a punch-hole cutout in the center and the design of the rear panel is similar to the Galaxy A52. On the other hand, the Nord 2 has a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

The resolution of the both devices is the same; however, the Galaxy A52s has a slightly larger display and higher refresh rate than the Nord 2. Further, both the devices do not weigh much but they are also not considered as lightweight either they weigh around 189g.

Samsung Galaxy A52s Vs OnePlus Nord 2: Hardware Performance

The processing on the Samsung Galaxy A52s is handled by the Snapdragon 778G 6nm chipset, unlike the Nord 2 ships with the MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI SoC. Both processors are capable of handling heavy games and multitasking; however, the SD778G-powered phone one can get at an even lower price tag.

Moreover, both the devices pack the same 4,500 mAh battery but the plus point of the Nord 2 is its 65W charging tech, while the Galaxy A52s supports only 25W charging tech. On the software front, both handsets run Android 11 OS; however, the OxygenOS 11 is better compared to the One UI 3.1.

Samsung Galaxy A52s Vs OnePlus Nord 2: Camera

The Galaxy A52s comes with 64MP quad cameras, while the Nord 2 has a 50MP triple camera setup. The main lens of the GalaxyA52s is assisted by a 12MP ultra-wide lens and a pair of 5MP depth and macro sensors, while the Nord 2 sensors include an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP mono sensor.

Both devices have a 32MP front camera sensor, 4K video recording support, OIS technology. However, you get a dual-LED flash on the Nord 2, on the other hand, the plus points of the Galaxy A52s are 4K UHD 4 video recording and the 12MP ultra-wide lens.

Samsung Galaxy A52s Vs OnePlus Nord 2: Price Factor

The Nord 2 is available in three storage configurations¸ while the Galaxy A52s comes in two storage models. The price of the Samsung Galaxy A52s starts at Rs. 35,999 for the 6GB +128GB model, while the same model of the Nord 2 retails for Rs. 27,999.

The high-end 8GB + 128GB model of the Galaxy A52s is priced at Rs. 37,499, while the same variant of the Nord 2 costs Rs. 29,999. Besides, you get a 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model for the Nord 2 which carries a price tag of Rs. 34,999.

Which One Should You Buy?

If you want a powerful chipset with good camera features and fast charging at an affordable price tag, can consider the Nord 2. On the other hand, you get a larger display, higher refresh, and expandable storage option in the Galaxy A52s; however, it's bit expensive. You get the high-end 12GB + 256GB model of the Nord 2 at the price of the base variant. So, the choice is totally up to you.

