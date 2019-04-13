Samsung Galaxy A70 vs other mid-range smartphones under Rs. 30,000 Features oi-Harish Kumar

Samsung Galaxy A70 is launched and comes equipped with plenty of great features. This premium handset's prime aspect is its 4,500mAh battery unit which comes with a 25W fast charging support. There are some more amazing features that you can check in the next para. However, you can look for some other handsets in the same price segment(under Rs. 30K) which won't let you down in terms of great features.

The A70 flaunts a massive 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-U display panel which offers an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. It sports an optical in-display fingerprint scanner for security. It comes with a dewdrop notch for the selfie camera, and there are many more features which can tempt you for the purchasing of this device.

Withal, there are some other smartphones that you can look at as a secondary choice. Some of them mentioned in the list include- OPPO F11 Pro, Samsung Galaxy A8 Star, OPPO R15 Pro, OPPO R17, LG V30 Plus, and more.

OPPO F11 Pro Best Price of OPPO F11 Pro

Key Specs 6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

6GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera and 5MP secondary camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with VOOC flash charge 3.0 Samsung Galaxy A8 Star Best Price of Samsung Galaxy A8 Star

Key Specs 6.28-inch FHD+ (1080×2220 pixels) FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM

64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

16MP primary rear camera and 24MP secondary rear camera

24MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3700mAh battery with adaptive fast charging OPPO R15 Pro Best Price of OPPO R15 Pro

Key Specs 6.28-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio OLED display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

6GB RAM

128GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with ColorOS 5.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

16MP rear camera and secondary 20MP camera

20MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3400mAh battery with VOOC Flash Charging OPPO R17 Best Price of OPPO R17

Key Specs 6.4-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio display with 100% NTSC color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU

8GB RAM, 128GB internal memory

Dual SIM

ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

12MP rear camera and 20MP secondary rear camera

25MP front-facing camera

In-display fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

3700mAh battery with (10V/5A) SuperVOOC fast charging LG V30 Plus Best Price of LG V30 Plus

Key Specs 6-inch (2880 x 1440 pixels) QHD+ OLED display with a 18:9 aspect ratio, 538 PPI, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM,

128GB (UFS 2.0) internal memory

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with LG UX 6.0+

Hybrid Dual SIM

16MP rear camera and 13MP secondary camera

5MP front camera

4G VoLTE

3,300mAh battery Huawei Nova 3 Best Price of Huawei Nova 3

Key Specs 6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 3D curved glass display, 85% NTSC Color Gamut

Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor with Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, i7 co-processor, NPU, GPU Turbo

6GB RAM

128GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

16MP rear camera and secondary 24MP rear camera

24MP front-facing camera and secondary 2-megapixel camera

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

3750mAh (typical) / 3650mAh (minimum) battery Asus Zenfone 5Z 128GB Best Price of Asus Zenfone 5Z

Key Specs 6.2-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass Super IPS display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage, 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with ZenUI 5.0, upgradable to Android P

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD) with Dual VoLTE

12MP rear camera and secondary 8MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery Poco F1 8GB RAM Best Price of Poco F1 8GB RAM

Key Specs 6.18-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18.7:9 2.5D curved glass display, 1500:1 contrast ratio, 84% NTSC color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass protection

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM

64GB / 128GB/256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory with up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

20MP front-facing camera with ƒ/2.0 aperture

Dual 4G+ VoLTE

4000mAh battery Vivo V15 Pro Best Price of Vivo V15 Pro

Key Specs 6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Super AMOLED

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 64-bit 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU

6GB RAM, 128GB storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48 MP + 5MP + 8MP Rear camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3700mAh battery Nokia 8.1 Best Price of Nokia 8.1

Key Specs 6.18-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Pure display

Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU

4GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM

64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie)

12MP rear camera and 13MP secondary rear camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh (typical) / 3400mAh (minimum) battery