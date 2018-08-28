Samsung Galaxy A8 Star vs other smartphones under Rs. 40,000

Related Articles
- Samsung Galaxy A8 Star first India sale today: Price, offers and more
-
- Samsung Galaxy A8 star officially launched in India for 34,999: 6.3-inch display, 6 GB RAM and more
- Samsung Galaxy A8 Star launch teased in India: Expected to cost around Rs 30,000
- Samsung Galaxy J4 gets a price cut in India
- Samsung Galaxy Note9 scores 4 out of 10 in iFixit repairability score: Not so easy to repair
- This app lets you remap the Bixby button on the Galaxy Note 9
The Samsung Galaxy A8 Star is launched in India. It is the latest smartphone by the renowned Samsung brand that comes with a Dual Rear IntelliCam camera paired with a 16MP and 24MP sensors, having f/1.7 aperture lenses on top.
Moreover, for enviable selfies, there is a 24MP sensor at the front along with an f/2.0 aperture. The camera comes with Pro Lighting and Smart Beauty specs. The device is designed to ensure the security of users personal data through its pre-installed Secure Folder functionality. For an improvised virtual assistance, Samsung Galaxy A8 Star is inclusive of Bixby integration.
SEE ALSO: Affordable smartphones with premium specifications and features to buy in India now
However, there are other smartphones which too come with various set of features. To ease with the selection of such devices off the shelves, we have assembled them in our list below. This list has the LG G7 Plus Thinq that has a 6.1-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) 19.5:9 FullVision Super Bright IPS Display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut.
SEE ALSO: EMI offers on bestselling smartphones: OnePlus 6, Mi A2, Redmi Y2, Huawei Nova 3i and more
The highlight of this phone is its battery which features Quick Charge 3.0 technology and wireless charging option. You have the Oppo F9 Pro that is powered by an octa core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor. The battery of this smartphone features VOOC charging technology, that refills its energy up to the brim in short span of time. The list also has some more devices which you must go through.
LG G7 Plus ThinQ
Best Price of LG G7 Plus ThinQ
Key Specs
- 6.1-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) 19.5:9 FullVision Super Bright IPS Display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- LG G7 ThinQ - 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage / LG G7+ ThinQ - 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage (UFS 2.1)
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with LG UX
- 16MP rear camera
- secondary 16MP camera
- 8MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0, Wireless charging
Oppo F9 Pro
Best Price of Oppo F9 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 25MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh (typical) / 3415mAh (minimum) battery with VOOC Flash charge
OnePlus 6
Best Price of OnePlus 6
Key Specs
- 6.28-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display with DCI-P3 color gamut
- 2.8GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with OxygenOS 5.1
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 20MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery with Dash Charge (5V - 4A)
Vivo X21
Best Price of Vivo X21
Key Specs
- 6.28-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 AIE 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 128GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 12MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3200mAh (typical) battery with fast charging
Huawei Nova 3
Best Price of Huawei Nova 3
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 3D curved glass display, 85% NTSC Color Gamut
- Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor with Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, i7 co-processor, NPU, GPU Turbo
- 6GB RAM
- 128GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 24MP rear camera
- 24MP front-facing camera and secondary 2-megapixel camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3750mAh (typical) / 3650mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging
Motorola Moto Z2 Force
Best Price of Moto Z2 Force
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1440 x 2560 pixels) Quad HD AMOLED POLED ShatterShield, shatterproof display
- 2.45GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP dual rear cameras
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2730mAh battery with Turbo Charging