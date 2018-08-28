Samsung Galaxy A8 Star vs other smartphones under Rs. 40,000

The Samsung Galaxy A8 Star is launched in India. It is the latest smartphone by the renowned Samsung brand that comes with a Dual Rear IntelliCam camera paired with a 16MP and 24MP sensors, having f/1.7 aperture lenses on top.

Moreover, for enviable selfies, there is a 24MP sensor at the front along with an f/2.0 aperture. The camera comes with Pro Lighting and Smart Beauty specs. The device is designed to ensure the security of users personal data through its pre-installed Secure Folder functionality. For an improvised virtual assistance, Samsung Galaxy A8 Star is inclusive of Bixby integration.

However, there are other smartphones which too come with various set of features. To ease with the selection of such devices off the shelves, we have assembled them in our list below. This list has the LG G7 Plus Thinq that has a 6.1-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) 19.5:9 FullVision Super Bright IPS Display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut.

The highlight of this phone is its battery which features Quick Charge 3.0 technology and wireless charging option. You have the Oppo F9 Pro that is powered by an octa core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor. The battery of this smartphone features VOOC charging technology, that refills its energy up to the brim in short span of time. The list also has some more devices which you must go through.

LG G7 Plus ThinQ Best Price of LG G7 Plus ThinQ

Key Specs

6.1-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) 19.5:9 FullVision Super Bright IPS Display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

LG G7 ThinQ - 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage / LG G7+ ThinQ - 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage (UFS 2.1)

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with LG UX

16MP rear camera

secondary 16MP camera

8MP front camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0, Wireless charging Oppo F9 Pro Best Price of Oppo F9 Pro

Key Specs

6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

6GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

25MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh (typical) / 3415mAh (minimum) battery with VOOC Flash charge OnePlus 6 Best Price of OnePlus 6

Key Specs

6.28-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display with DCI-P3 color gamut

2.8GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with OxygenOS 5.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

16MP rear camera and secondary 20MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery with Dash Charge (5V - 4A) Vivo X21 Best Price of Vivo X21

Key Specs

6.28-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 AIE 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

6GB RAM

128GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

12MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3200mAh (typical) battery with fast charging Huawei Nova 3 Best Price of Huawei Nova 3

Key Specs 6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 3D curved glass display, 85% NTSC Color Gamut

Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor with Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, i7 co-processor, NPU, GPU Turbo

6GB RAM

128GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

16MP rear camera and secondary 24MP rear camera

24MP front-facing camera and secondary 2-megapixel camera

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

3750mAh (typical) / 3650mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging Motorola Moto Z2 Force Best Price of Moto Z2 Force

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1440 x 2560 pixels) Quad HD AMOLED POLED ShatterShield, shatterproof display

2.45GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU

6GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP dual rear cameras

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

2730mAh battery with Turbo Charging