Samsung Galaxy A80 launched with rotating camera: Other smartphones that will face the heat Features oi-Harish Kumar

Samsung Galaxy A80 is launched and it is regarded as the best premium device on the basis of some outstanding features. One of the prime aspects of this handset is- a rotating camera form factor with a triple camera setup.

However, there are other handsets in the same price segment which you can also consider and even these alternatives come along with plenty of outstanding features that can offer best-in-class user-experience.

Other features which also can prompt you for the purchasing of the Galaxy A80 include- Samsung Pay, Bixby, Samsung Knox, Samsung Health, Intelligent Performance Enhancer using AI and Dolby Atmos technology. It is equipped with a 3700mAh battery that comes with 25W super-fast charging support.

On the other hand, you can pick for the OPPO F11 Pro which comes with an impressive front camera that offers amazing selfies, long-lasting battery that comes with Super VOOC 3.0 quick charging. It has a premium design which makes the phone very appealing. In the list, you will find a few other devices such as Vivo V15, Vivo V11 Pro and Honor View 20 which you can also go with.

OPPO F11 Pro Best Price of OPPO F11 Pro

Key Specs 6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

6GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera and 5MP secondary camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery Vivo V15 Best Price of Vivo V15

Key Specs 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio LCD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

6GB RAM

128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

12MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP rear camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with Dual-Engine fast charging Mix 3 5G Key Specs 6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

12MP rear camera and secondary 12MP rear camera

24MP front-facing camera and secondary 2MP DOF camera

5G Sub6, Dual 4G VoLTE,

3800mAh battery Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 Key Specs

6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 display with 103.8% NTSC Color Gamut, 60000:1 contrast ratio, 600 nits brightness

2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM

128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage, 10GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

12MP rear camera and secondary 12MP rear camera

24MP front-facing camera and secondary 2MP DOF camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3200mAh (typ)/ 3100mAh (min) battery Honor Magic 2 Key Specs

6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) FHD+ AMOLED 19.5:9 display with 108% DCI-P3 Color Gamut

HUAWEI Kirin 980 processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB / 256GB storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0

16MP rear camera + 24MP secondary + 16MP rear camera

16MP front camera + 2MP + 2MP camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery with 40W SuperCharge Oppo Find X Key Specs 6.42-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 19:5:9 aspect ratio Panoramic Arc display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

2.5GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

8GB RAM, 256GB storage

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with ColorOS 5.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

16MP rear camera and secondary 20MP rear camera

25MP front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture

4G VoLTE

3,730mAh (typical) / 3645mAh (minimum) battery Vivo V15 pro Key Specs

6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Super AMOLED

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 64-bit 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU

6GB RAM

128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48 MP + 5MP + 8MP Rear camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3700mAh battery with Dual-Engine fast charging Vivo Nex Key Specs

6.59-inch (2316×1080 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED 19.3:9 aspect ratio display, DCI-P3 color gamut

2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

8GB RAM, 128GB storage

Dual SIM

Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

12MP Dual PD rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging