Samsung Galaxy M01s Vs Other Budget Smartphones

If you are planning to get the Samsung Galaxy M01s, then you also have to learn about other smartphones that compete against this device, and here are all the smartphones that are considered as the Galaxy M01s contemporaries.

OPPO A12

Key Specs



6.22-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ display with Waterdrop Notch, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor (ARM Cortex A53 CPU) with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB/4GB

32GB/64GB expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.1

Rear - 13MP with f/2.2 aperture, 2MP secondary camera with f/2.4 aperture

Front - 5MP with f/2.4 aperture

Dual SIM

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/GLONASS, Micro USB Port

4230mAh Battery

Realme Narzo 10A

Key Specs



6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G70 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

3GB LPDDR4x RAM, 32GB eMMC 5.1 storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

realme UI based on Android 10

12MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

5MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

OPPO A11K

Key Specs



6.22-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ display with Waterdrop Notch, Corning

Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

2GB RAM, 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.1

13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4230mAh battery

Tecno Spark Power 2

Key Specs



7-inch (720 x 1640 pixels) HD+ HD+ Incell IPS LCD screen, 255 PPI

Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 12nm processor (MT6762) with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 10 with HiOS

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

16MP(primary lens)+5MP +2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh battery

Panasonic Eluga I8

Key Specs

6.22 inch HD+ Display

8MP Front Camera

3 GB RAM | 32 GB ROM

Expandable Upto 512 GB

13MP Rear Camera

Meditek Processor

4000 mAh Battery

Infinix Hot 9 Pro

Key Specs

6.6 Inch HD+ Display

2GHz Octa-Core Helio P22 Processor

4GB RAM With 64GB ROM

Dual SIM

48MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera With LED Flash

8MP Front Camera

Fingerprint

VoLTE/WiFi/Bluetooth 5

Micro USB

5000mAh Battery

Moto G8 Power Lite

Key Specs



6.5-inch (1600×720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio LCD screen

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9 (Pie)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

16MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

Tecno Spark 5

Key Specs



6.6 Inch HD+ IPS Touchscreen Display

2GHz Quad-Core Processor

2GB RAM With 32GB ROM

Dual SIM

13MP + 2MP + 2MP Triple Rear Camera With LED Flash

8MP Front Camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

Wi-Fi 802.11 B/G/N

Bluetooth

GPS

5000mAh Battery

Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual

Key Specs



6.22-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core with Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

2GB / 3GB LPDDR3 RAM with 32GB eMMC 5.1 storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) battery

Realme C3

Key Specs

6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G70 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB eMMC 5.1 storage / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB eMMC 5.1 storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

realme UI based on Android 10

12MP rear camera + 2MP Rear camera

5MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

Vivo Y11 2019

Key Specs

6.35-inch (1544×720 pixels) HD+ display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

3GB RAM, 32GB storage

expandable with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Funtouch OS 9.1 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery

Motorola One Macro

Key Specs