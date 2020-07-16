For Quick Alerts
Samsung Galaxy M01s Vs Other Budget Smartphones
Features
Harish Kumar
By Harish Kumar
|
Samsung has officially launched its latest entry-level Android smartphone -- the Samsung Galaxy M01s for Rs. 9,999 in India. This is one of the most affordable smartphones that the company has launched in recent times and offers a great specs sheet for the asking price.
If you are planning to get the Samsung Galaxy M01s, then you also have to learn about other smartphones that compete against this device, and here are all the smartphones that are considered as the Galaxy M01s contemporaries.
OPPO A12
- 6.22-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ display with Waterdrop Notch, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor (ARM Cortex A53 CPU) with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB/4GB
- 32GB/64GB expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.1
- Rear - 13MP with f/2.2 aperture, 2MP secondary camera with f/2.4 aperture
- Front - 5MP with f/2.4 aperture
- Dual SIM
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/GLONASS, Micro USB Port
- 4230mAh Battery
Realme Narzo 10A
- 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G70 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
- 3GB LPDDR4x RAM, 32GB eMMC 5.1 storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- realme UI based on Android 10
- 12MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
OPPO A11K
- 6.22-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ display with Waterdrop Notch, Corning
- Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 2GB RAM, 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.1
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4230mAh battery
Tecno Spark Power 2
- 7-inch (720 x 1640 pixels) HD+ HD+ Incell IPS LCD screen, 255 PPI
- Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 12nm processor (MT6762) with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 10 with HiOS
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 16MP(primary lens)+5MP +2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6000mAh battery
Panasonic Eluga I8
Key Specs
- 6.22 inch HD+ Display
- 8MP Front Camera
- 3 GB RAM | 32 GB ROM
- Expandable Upto 512 GB
- 13MP Rear Camera
- Meditek Processor
- 4000 mAh Battery
Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.6 Inch HD+ Display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Helio P22 Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 48MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint
- VoLTE/WiFi/Bluetooth 5
- Micro USB
- 5000mAh Battery
Moto G8 Power Lite
- 6.5-inch (1600×720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio LCD screen
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9 (Pie)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 16MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Tecno Spark 5
- 6.6 Inch HD+ IPS Touchscreen Display
- 2GHz Quad-Core Processor
- 2GB RAM With 32GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 13MP + 2MP + 2MP Triple Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- Wi-Fi 802.11 B/G/N
- Bluetooth
- GPS
- 5000mAh Battery
Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual
- 6.22-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core with Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 2GB / 3GB LPDDR3 RAM with 32GB eMMC 5.1 storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 12MP rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) battery
Realme C3
- 6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G70 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
- 3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB eMMC 5.1 storage / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB eMMC 5.1 storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- realme UI based on Android 10
- 12MP rear camera + 2MP Rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Vivo Y11 2019
- 6.35-inch (1544×720 pixels) HD+ display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB RAM, 32GB storage
- expandable with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Funtouch OS 9.1 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery
Motorola One Macro
- 6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) Max Vision display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP camera + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE,
- 4000mAh battery
