Samsung Galaxy M10 vs Xiaomi Redmi 6 vs Realme 2: What's your choice?

Design and display

Samsung Galaxy M10 is fitted with a 6.2-inch Infinity-V display with HD+ resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. It has a waterdrop notch kind of a display, which is a common trait seen in the Chinese phones launched recently. The device flaunts a polycarbonate unibody design as well.

In terms of comparison, the Redmi 6 flaunts a smaller 5.45-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. This smartphone doesn't feature a notch and also has relatively thicker bezels at the sides and top. The Realme 2 also looks better with a diamond finish at its rear. It flaunts a 6.2-inch HD+ display with 1520 x 720 pixels and a regular notch, which takes the aspect ratio to 19:9. Among the trio, there is no denying that the Galaxy M10 wins in terms of display as it offers more screen space.

Hardware and storage

The Samsung offering employs the in-house octa-core Exynos 7870 SoC couple with 2GB RAM + 16GB ROM and 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM. It supports up to 512GB of additional storage via a microSD card. The Xiaomi Redmi 6 makes use of an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC paired with 3GB RAM + 32GB/64GB ROM. This can be further expanded up to 128GB using a microSD card. On the other hand, the Realme 2 comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC based on the 14nm process for better and faster performance. It is also available in two variants - 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM and 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM. The microSD card slot will let you expand the storage space up to 256GB.

Camera

All these smartphones have dual cameras at the rear. The Galaxy M10 has a 13MP primary sensor with f/1.9 aperture and a 5MP secondary sensor with f/2.2 aperture and an ultra-wide lens. With this camera, the Samsung phone can capture images with 120-degree wide angle, which is interesting. The selfie camera is a 5MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture. The Realme 2 has a 13MP primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 2MP secondary sensor with f/2.4 aperture. It has an 8MP selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture. The Xiaomi offering has a 12MP main sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 5MP secondary sensor as well. The selfie camera is also a 5MP sensor.

Battery

The Realme 2 makes use of a capacious 4230 mAh battery, while the Galaxy M10 uses a 3400mAh battery. On the other hand, the Redmi 6 makes use of a 3000mAh battery. Obviously, the Realme offering fares well in terms of battery life with nearly two days of backup.

Other features

Notably, all these smartphones arrive with standard connectivity aspects such as 4G LTE, dual-SIM support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and more. These phones run Android 8.1 Oreo topped with the respective custom ROM and can be upgraded to the latest OS.

Price

Samsung Galaxy M10 has been launched in two variants - one with 2GB RAM + 16GB ROM and the other with 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM priced at Rs. 7,990 and Rs. 8,990 respectively. The Redmi 6 comes in two variants 3GB RAM + 32GB storage space priced at Rs. 7,999 and 3GB RAM + 64GB storage space priced at Rs. 9,499. Realme 2 is available with 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM priced at Rs. Rs. 8,990 and 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM priced at Rs. 10,990.