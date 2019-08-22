Samsung Galaxy Note10, Galaxy Note10+: Top Features You Need To Know Features oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Samsung Galaxy Note10 and Galaxy Note10+, the latest flagship smartphones from the company have been launched in India. These smartphones come with a stunning design and looks, long-lasting battery life, industry-leading innovations, exceptional camera capabilities and a lot of more.

Samsung Galaxy Note10 comes in a single variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage space and is priced at Rs. 69,999. The Galaxy Note10+ has been launched in two storage variants - 12GB RAM + 256GB ROM priced at Rs. 79,999 and 12GB RAM + 512GB ROM priced at Rs. 89,999. While the sale is all set to debut on August 23, here we detail the top features you need to know.

Dynamic AMOLED Display

Both Samsung smartphones flaunt Dynamic AMOLED displays with in-display Ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. The Galaxy Note10 flaunts a 6.3-inch FHD+ Curved Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O display with Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection. On the other hand, the Galaxy Note10+ bestows a 6.8-inch QHD+ 1440p Curved Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O display with Gorilla Glass 6 protection.

As there is Infinity-O display, these phones have a punch-hole at the center to house the front-facing camera. And, this contributes to impressive screen-to-body ratio. Notably, the Galaxy Note10+ is ranked A+ by DisplayMate for its exceptional color accuracy and brightness levels.

The Ultrasonic fingerprint sensors will read the 3D contours of the users' physical fingerprint. This way, it will improve security and protect against spoofing. It is touted that the fingerprint sensor can distinguish between real and spoofed fingerprints.

Powerful Gaming Capabilities

Samsung Galaxy Note10 series gets the power from Samsung's Galaxy 9 Series 9825 SoC. It is an octa-core processor based on the 7nm process. It is teamed up with up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage space. There is Game Booster, which is responsible for faster app launches and optimized gaming.

Also, there is a facility to expand the memory by up to 1TB using a microSD card. There is a cooling vapor chamber, which comes into action and cools it when the device is used for intense gaming. With such whopping RAM and storage capacities, we can compare these phones with laptops in terms of storage.

Feature-Rich Cameras

Galaxy Note10 features dual rear cameras with a 12MP primary Dual Pixel sensor with f/1.5-f/2.4 variable aperture, OIS and LED flash, a secondary 12MP tertiary telephoto lens. On the other hand, the

Galaxy Note10+ comes with triple cameras. There is a 12MP primary Dual Pixel sensor with f/1.5-f/2.4 variable aperture, OIS and LED flash, a secondary 16MP ultra-wide-angle-lens with a 123-degree field of view and f/2.4 aperture a 12MP tertiary telephoto lens. Up front, there is a 10MP Dual Pixel selfie camera with an 80-degree wide-angle lens and f/2.2 aperture.

There are interesting camera capabilities including Zoom-In Mic, Screen Recorder, in-built video editor, 3D scanner to turn any object into a 3D rendering, AR Doodle to add drawings and effects to videos, and Night Mode on selfie camera.

Long-Lasting Battery Life

Samsung Galaxy Note10 is fueled by a 3500mAh battery with fast charging support during wired and wireless charging. The upgraded Galaxy Note10+ employs a 4300mAh battery with up to 45W fast charging on both wired and wireless charging. There is Wireless PowerShare letting other devices with wireless charging support to be charged on placing them on the back of these smartphones. Super Fast Charging is said to give a day of battery life with just 30 minutes of charging.

Intelligent S Pen

Samsung Galaxy Note10 and Galaxy Note10+ are bundled with a feature-rich S Pen. The device unlocks creativity and provides a seamless user experience. The latest S Pen features a 350uAh lithium-titanate battery delivering 10 hours of usage on a single charge. There is a sleek unibody design, intuitive gesture recognition support with Air actions, screen off memo, translate and convert, screen recorder, Air Command, Air Actions, AR Doodle, Live Message, Samsung Notes, etc. It can also click pictures, zoom in and zoom out with a simple gestures and adjust volume in multimedia apps.

