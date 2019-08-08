Samsung Galaxy S-Pen: New Features News oi-Vivek

Samsung introduced the first S-Pen with the Galaxy Note 4 in 2014. Since then, the company has been improving the S-Pen by sliping new tricks up its sleeves. The newly announced Galaxy Note 10 and the Galaxy Note 10+ also comes with the next generation S-Pen. Here is everything that the latest S-Pen brings to the table.

Air Actions

This year, Samsung has introduced something called the Air Action that lets the S-Pen to control some aspects of the phone without having to touch the screen. The single touch button works as a camera trigger and the S-Pen can also be used to switch from the main camera to the selfie camera or vice versa. You can also use the Air Actions to zoom in and zoom out while taking a picture.

AR Doodles

The S-Pen on the Galaxy Note 10 series of smartphones can also support a new feature called AR Doodle. Using the S-Pen one can add wings, mustaches, goggles, and more.

Video Editing Tool

The built-in video recorder on the Galaxy Note 10 series is engineered to work with the S-Pen. The tool can be used to scrub between the video footage, cut and re-arrange the timeline, add text or images and more.

Comes With Bluetooth Connectivity

The new S-Pen is equipped with Bluetooth connectivity, that enables it to be used as a media controller. Besides, the S-Pen can also be used to control slides while giving a presentation.

Screen Off Memo

The S-Pen can be used to take notes even if the screen is locked. After taking out the S-Pen, a screen off memo pop-ups on the screen. As soon the S-Pen is placed inside the phone, the memo will be automatically saved. The S-Pen weighs at 3.04 grams, which makes it easy to handle.

10 Hours Battery Life

The S-Pen comes with a lithium titanate battery that can last up to 10 hours on a single charge. To recharge the battery, just place it inside the phone.

Our Opinion On The All-New S-Pen

Yet again, Samsung has launched a great flagship smartphone with an improved S-Pen. The S-Pen started as a tool to take notes and make sketches and today it is much more than that.

Best Mobiles in India