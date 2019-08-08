Just In
- 39 min ago Realme 5 With Quad-Camera Setup Officially Teased: Packs Dedicated Macro Lens
- 1 hr ago Honor 20i Phantom Red Sale Today On Flipkart And Amazon — Price, Offers, Specs
- 1 hr ago Vivo S1 Launched In India – Triple Cameras, In-Display Fingerprint Sensor And More
- 3 hrs ago Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Vs Samsung Galaxy Note 10+: Top Differences That You Should Know
Don't Miss
- Movies Sudeep Urges Public To Help Victims Of North Karnataka Floods Through A Twitter Video
- News Job alert: AIIMS Raipur releases vacancy list, check conditions
- Sports India vs West Indies: Ist ODI: Four key battles that can decide winners
- Finance Affle India Listed At 25% Premium
- Lifestyle Get Sofia Vergara’s Signature Look With This Easy-to-follow Tutorial
- Automobiles Honda Developing Compact Hybrid System For 2020 Honda City: Petrol-Hybrid Variant Coming To India
- Education MP Board Supplementary Result 2019 Announced For Class 10th & 12th
- Travel Cycling for beginners: The basics any beginner cyclists should know
Samsung Galaxy S-Pen: New Features
Samsung introduced the first S-Pen with the Galaxy Note 4 in 2014. Since then, the company has been improving the S-Pen by sliping new tricks up its sleeves. The newly announced Galaxy Note 10 and the Galaxy Note 10+ also comes with the next generation S-Pen. Here is everything that the latest S-Pen brings to the table.
Air Actions
This year, Samsung has introduced something called the Air Action that lets the S-Pen to control some aspects of the phone without having to touch the screen. The single touch button works as a camera trigger and the S-Pen can also be used to switch from the main camera to the selfie camera or vice versa. You can also use the Air Actions to zoom in and zoom out while taking a picture.
AR Doodles
The S-Pen on the Galaxy Note 10 series of smartphones can also support a new feature called AR Doodle. Using the S-Pen one can add wings, mustaches, goggles, and more.
Video Editing Tool
The built-in video recorder on the Galaxy Note 10 series is engineered to work with the S-Pen. The tool can be used to scrub between the video footage, cut and re-arrange the timeline, add text or images and more.
Comes With Bluetooth Connectivity
The new S-Pen is equipped with Bluetooth connectivity, that enables it to be used as a media controller. Besides, the S-Pen can also be used to control slides while giving a presentation.
Screen Off Memo
The S-Pen can be used to take notes even if the screen is locked. After taking out the S-Pen, a screen off memo pop-ups on the screen. As soon the S-Pen is placed inside the phone, the memo will be automatically saved. The S-Pen weighs at 3.04 grams, which makes it easy to handle.
10 Hours Battery Life
The S-Pen comes with a lithium titanate battery that can last up to 10 hours on a single charge. To recharge the battery, just place it inside the phone.
Our Opinion On The All-New S-Pen
Yet again, Samsung has launched a great flagship smartphone with an improved S-Pen. The S-Pen started as a tool to take notes and make sketches and today it is much more than that.
-
27,999
-
39,990
-
71,990
-
49,999
-
36,990
-
39,999
-
73,900
-
1,09,900
-
48,999
-
35,999
-
13,999
-
16,999
-
32,999
-
12,999
-
9,999
-
14,990
-
5,999
-
19,990
-
9,999
-
11,290
-
11,468
-
29,950
-
89,999
-
6,990
-
999
-
3,000
-
18,999
-
19,225
-
12,999
-
5,960