ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Samsung Galaxy S-Pen: New Features

    By
    |

    Samsung introduced the first S-Pen with the Galaxy Note 4 in 2014. Since then, the company has been improving the S-Pen by sliping new tricks up its sleeves. The newly announced Galaxy Note 10 and the Galaxy Note 10+ also comes with the next generation S-Pen. Here is everything that the latest S-Pen brings to the table.

    Samsung Galaxy S-Pen: New Features

     

    Air Actions

    This year, Samsung has introduced something called the Air Action that lets the S-Pen to control some aspects of the phone without having to touch the screen. The single touch button works as a camera trigger and the S-Pen can also be used to switch from the main camera to the selfie camera or vice versa. You can also use the Air Actions to zoom in and zoom out while taking a picture.

    AR Doodles

    The S-Pen on the Galaxy Note 10 series of smartphones can also support a new feature called AR Doodle. Using the S-Pen one can add wings, mustaches, goggles, and more.

    Video Editing Tool

    The built-in video recorder on the Galaxy Note 10 series is engineered to work with the S-Pen. The tool can be used to scrub between the video footage, cut and re-arrange the timeline, add text or images and more.

    Comes With Bluetooth Connectivity

    The new S-Pen is equipped with Bluetooth connectivity, that enables it to be used as a media controller. Besides, the S-Pen can also be used to control slides while giving a presentation.

    Screen Off Memo

    The S-Pen can be used to take notes even if the screen is locked. After taking out the S-Pen, a screen off memo pop-ups on the screen. As soon the S-Pen is placed inside the phone, the memo will be automatically saved. The S-Pen weighs at 3.04 grams, which makes it easy to handle.

     

    10 Hours Battery Life

    The S-Pen comes with a lithium titanate battery that can last up to 10 hours on a single charge. To recharge the battery, just place it inside the phone.

    Our Opinion On The All-New S-Pen

    Yet again, Samsung has launched a great flagship smartphone with an improved S-Pen. The S-Pen started as a tool to take notes and make sketches and today it is much more than that.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Thursday, August 8, 2019, 11:39 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 8, 2019
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue