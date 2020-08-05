Samsung Galaxy Note20 Vs Galaxy Note20 Ultra Vs Galaxy Note10 Plus: All Differences Explained Features oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Samsung just unveiled the Galaxy Note20 and Galaxy Note20 Ultra at the virtual Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event along with a slew of other devices. The Galaxy Note20 series comes with several notable highlights that make them the most advanced offerings from the company. Eventually, these devices carry expensive price tags. And, here we put the specifications of the Galaxy Note20 series against that of the Galaxy Note10+ launched last year. Check out the differences below.

Display

The Samsung Galaxy Note20 flaunts a 6.7-inch Infinity-O Super AMOLED+ flat display with a resolution of 1080 x 1440 pixels and a refresh rate to 60Hz. The Galaxy Note20 Ultra flaunts a larger 6.9-inch curved-edge Dynamic AMOLED 2x display with a WQHD resolution of 3200 x 1440 pixels and a variable refresh rate of 120Hz. Both smartphones have Gorilla Glass Victus protection. In comparison, the yesteryear model, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ bestows a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with a QHD+ resolution of 3040 x 1440 pixels, curved edges, and a 60Hz refresh rate.

The very fact that the Galaxy Note20 Ultra comes with curved edges and a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz makes it an impressive offering. And, except the Note20 standard variant, the other two models are HDR10+ certified.

Hardware

Under its hood, the Samsung Galaxy Note20 series smartphones get the power from a flagship Snapdragon 865+ SoC or Exynos 990 SoC based on the region. The standard variant has 8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage space. On the other hand, the Galaxy Note20 Ultra comes with 12GB RAM and up to 512GB storage space. In comparison, the Galaxy Note10+ uses a Snapdragon 855 or Exynos 9825 SoC, again based on the region. Similar to the Galaxy Note20 Ultra, it also comes with up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB storage space.

On the battery front, the Samsung Galaxy Note20 is fueled by a 4300mAh battery with fast charging support. And, the Galaxy Note20 makes use of a 4500mAh battery with wireless charging and reverse wireless charging as well. When it comes to the yesteryear model, the Galaxy Note10+ features a 4300mAh battery with both reverse wireless charging and fast wired and wireless charging.

The Exynos 990 SoC is what we will get in India as the previous-generation models from Samsung and we have already seen that this chipset used by the Galaxy S20 series is more powerful and efficient. Also, the Exynos 9825 used by the yesteryear model is not a slouch either. It can also handle tasks efficiently.

Camera

The Galaxy Note20 standard variant flaunts a triple-camera arrangement with a 12MP primary sensor with dual pixel autofocus and f/1.8 aperture, a 64MP secondary sensor with f/2.0 aperture and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture. There is 30x Space Zoom as the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+.

On the other hand, the Galaxy Note20 Ultra comes with an advanced triple-camera setup with a 108MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle secondary lens and a 12MP telephoto lens with f/3.0 aperture. Furthermore, the advanced variant comes with 50x zoom, 8K video recording and laser autofocus capability. The selfie camera is similar to the one on the standard variant.

And, the Galaxy Note 10+ has a quad-camera setup with a 12MP primary sensor with a variable aperture, a 16MP ultra-wide secondary lens, a 12MP wide-angle lens, and a 12MP telephoto lens. There is support for 4K video recording, dual OIS, and 10x digital zoom. All these models come with a 10MP selfie camera sensor with a similar aperture of f/2.2 aperture.

Comparatively, the Galaxy Note20 Ultra is a camera prowess as it comes with an impressive camera department with a 108MP primary sensor. Besides this, the device features support for 8K video recording, 50x zoom, and more.

Other Differences

On the software front, all these smartphones are identical as these run Android 10 topped with One UI. Also, the Galaxy Note20 standard variant does not come with the DeX support while the other two models support the same. There is S Pen in all these smartphones but the one on the Galaxy Note20 Ultra is advanced with 9ms latency and other improvements.

Verdict

The Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra, Galaxy Note20 and Galaxy Note10+ have almost similar designs except for slight differences and color variations. The Galaxy Note20 Ultra comes with a faster and larger display, an advanced camera setup, and a larger battery as well. Also, it comes with some software improvements too. Ultimately, there are many reasons to buy the Galaxy Note20+ over the Galaxy Note10+ but it comes with a relatively more expensive price tag. So, if you do not want to spend a lot on the purchase, then the Galaxy Note10+ is also an excellent option out there.

