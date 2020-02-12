Samsung Galaxy S20 Vs Galaxy S10: All Differences Compared

Undoubtedly, Samsung has introduced the latest generation smartphones with notable upgrades making them much better than their predecessors launched in 2019. All these smartphones that were announced at the Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event come with 5G support in the global markets (though there will be 4G variants in India as there is 5G support yet).

Already, the Galaxy S20 series are listed on the official Samsung India website for pre-registration and the launch in the country is expected to happen sometime soon. Having said that, here is a comparison between the base models - the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S10.

Design And Display

Samsung Galaxy S20 doesn't deviate a lot from its predecessor when it comes to the front design. The screen is relatively bigger measuring 6.2 inches instead of 6.1 inches on the Galaxy S10. This is just a marginal difference as the Galaxy S20 Ultra comes with a gigantic 6.9-inch display. Moving beyond dimensions, the Galaxy S20 flaunts a WQHD+ display with a resolution of 3200 x 1440 pixels while the Galaxy S10 bestows a QHD+ display of 3040 x 1440 pixels.

The big difference between the S20 and S10 is that the former comes with 120Hz refresh rate while the latter has a 60Hz display. Wondering what this means? Well, the Galaxy S20 screen will update 2x faster than that of the S10 resulting in smoother motion during gameplay and video playback. Also, the touch input is also double with 240Hz on the Galaxy S20 while it is 120Hz on the Galaxy S10 (again a gaming-centric feature).

Moving on to the rear, the difference is noticeable in the camera arrangement. The Galaxy S20 comes with a rectangular camera setup at the top left corner while the S10 has a camera trip wherein the sensors are stacked horizontally at the top center. Otherwise, both the smartphones come with glass protection at the front and rear, an aluminum frame, IP68 rating and a slew of vibrant colors.

Camera Capabilities

Both the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S10 have triple-camera modules at the rear comprising a primary lens, a telephoto or zoom lens, and an ultra-wide-angle lens. The Galaxy S10 features a 12MP primary lens with variable aperture of f/1.5-f/2.4, a 12MP secondary telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture, and a 16MP tertiary ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture.

In terms of comparison, the Galaxy S20 comes with a much improved setup comprising a 12MP primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, a 64MP telephoto lens with f/2.0 aperture, and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture. As seen, the Galaxy S20's telephoto lens does the talking about 30x digital zoom and 3x optical zoom. Also, there are features such as Live Focus, Live Focus Video, the ability to adjust the background of a photo or video, slo-mo video recording, and more. Needless to say, the S20 supports 8K video recording while its predecessor records up to 4K videos.

Battery Life

The standard Galaxy S20 variant comes with a 4000mAh battery, which is an upgrade as compared to the 3400mAh battery in the Galaxy S10. Also, there is support for 25W fast charging instead of 15W charging on the S10. Given that the Galaxy S20 has similar screen dimensions as the S10, this battery should deliver a great backup. Also, there is support for Wireless Charging and Wireless Power Share.

Hardware Aspects

The Samsung Galaxy S20 will have the Exynos 990 SoC in India (Snapdragon 865 SoC in the U.S.). It will be paired with up to 12GB of RAM. On the other hand, the Galaxy S10 uses the Exynos 9820 SoC in India (the U.S. variant uses the Snapdragon 855 SoC) along with 8GB of RAM. Besides this, there is not much difference in terms of storage space with both ranging from 128GB to 512GB of internal memory.

Our Take

It looks like the major differences between the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S10 are in terms of specifications such as chipset, RAM, screen refresh rate, resolution and battery. Though the software is also different, the Galaxy S10 launched with Android 9 and One UI is also upgradeable to Android 10, which the Galaxy S20 has been launched with out-of-the-box.

Of course, there are some great upgrades with the Galaxy S20 in the form of a telephoto lens with a 64MP sensor and 120Hz refresh rate that makes it great for gaming. And, there is integration with Google Duo, and enhanced gaming support in partnership with Xbox. However, if you were anticipating 5G support, then you can refrain from buying the S20 in India as you will not get the 5G support in the country. If you feel the camera, display and other upgrades will please you, then the Galaxy S20 will be a great buy.