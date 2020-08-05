Samsung Galaxy Note20, Note20 Ultra Unveiled: What’s The Difference? News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event just concluded and the company made the heavily rumored Galaxy Note20 flagship series official. Already, we have come across several speculations regarding the upcoming smartphones that show us every single detail about these phones. Now, we get to know the complete details and the important specs and features clearly.

Undoubtedly, the Samsung Galaxy Note20 series is a major upgrade as compared to its predecessors. These smartphones come with impressive aspects that make them on par with the other flagship biggies already out there and the upcoming ones as well. Let's dive into the details of the most advanced flagship models from the South Korean tech giant.

Samsung Galaxy Note20 Series Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Note20 bestows a 6.7-inch Infinity-O Super AMOLED+ flat display with a resolution of 1080 x 1440 pixels and a refresh rate to 60Hz. On the other hand, the Galaxy Note20 Ultra comes with a 6.9-inch curved-edge Dynamic AMOLED 2x display with a WQHD resolution of 3200 x 1440 pixels and a variable refresh rate of 120Hz. It is touted that this display is the most vibrant out there among smartphone displays. These phones are protected with the Gorilla Glass Victus, the toughest glass launched recently.

At the core, the Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra makes use of the flagship Snapdragon 865+ SoC teamed up with up to 12GB RAM and storage options ranging from 128GB, 256GB and 512GB. On the other hand, the Galaxy Note20 standard variant has 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage space. Similar to the previous generation flagship models, the Galaxy Note20 series features global markets with the Exynos 990 SoC while the other aspects remain the same.

In the terms of imaging, the Galaxy Note20 standard variant flaunts a triple-camera arrangement with a 12MP primary sensor with dual pixel autofocus and f/1.8 aperture, a 64MP secondary sensor with f/2.0 aperture and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture. There is 30x Space Zoom as the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+. And, there is a 10MP selfie camera sensor with f/2.2 aperture and dual pixel autofocus.

On the other hand, the Galaxy Note20 Ultra comes with an advanced triple-camera setup with a 108MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle secondary lens and a 12MP telephoto lens with f/3.0 aperture. Furthermore, the advanced variant comes with 50x zoom, 8K video recording and laser autofocus capability. The selfie camera is similar to the one on the standard variant.

The connectivity options are quite standard including 5G, 4G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5, NFC, GPS and a USB Type-C port. There is Wireless DeX support with the Galaxy Note20 Ultra and an in-display fingerprint sensor on both devices. The S Pen on the Galaxy Note20 Ultra is advanced with a latency of 9ms. The other aspects include Microsoft Office Stylus integration, and updated Samsung Notes app on both models. Furthermore, the Ultra variant comes with Ultra-Wide Band support that powers the Nearby Share feature to share a file quickly.

The standard version of the Galaxy Note20 is fueled by a 4300mAh battery with fast charging support. The advanced Galaxy Note20 comes with a more capacious 4500mAh battery with wireless charging and reverse wireless charging as well. And, there is IP68 build on both these devices launched in Mystic Bronze, Mystic Green and Mystic Black colors.

Pricing And Availability

The Galaxy Note20 is priced starting from $999.99 (approx. Rs. 75,400) for the 128GB variant with 5GB support. And the Galaxy Note20 Ultra is priced starting from $1,299.99 (approx. Rs. 97,500) for the base variant. These smartphones are all set to go on sale from August 21. For now, there is no word regarding the Indian pricing and availability of the Galaxy Note20 series but we can expect the same to be announced this month.

What's The Difference?

The difference between the two smartphones in the Galaxy Note20 series is that the standard variant comes with a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus display while the Galaxy Note20 Ultra comes with a relatively larger 6.9-inch curved panel. The key difference is in the camera department as the Galaxy Note20 Ultra comes with an advanced camera setup comprising a superior 108MP primary sensor. The other differences include the upgraded S Pen, larger battery, variable refresh rate, and 8K video recording support.

