Samsung Galaxy Note9 Vs Other high-end smartphones in India right now

Samsung unveiled its much anticipated new phablet flagship- The Samsung Galaxy Note 9. The device has already been launched in India, with E-commerce sites showcasing the phone on its website. Flipkart has already posted a teaser for the Note 9 launch, and now is available on the company's website. You can visit the official site and purchase the phone.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 does not only impress with its design but also with its powerful performance. The strong configuration offers a great performance while playing games and doing multitasking. The camera quality is simply amazing and a good amount of storage is available for saving data. If you are looking forward to buy a stylish large-sized gadget loaded with features, the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is a perfect choice.

Considering its price, the Note 9 has a group of other opponents in the form of high end smartphones. While the Note 9 uses Exynos 9810 processor to further enhance the overall performance, we have HTC U11 Plus that runs on 10 nanometer qualcomm snapdragon 835 mobile platform.

It is likely to see that the Note 9 flaunts a bigger display than Oneplus 6. Besides, the Note 9 is available in two variants in the Indian market, whereas Blackberry KEY2 is available only in one variant. There are even more handsets on the list that we have mentioned below, which can be compared with the Note 9 in terms of features.