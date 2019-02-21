TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Samsung Galaxy S10 officially launched: Top ten Galaxy S10 alternatives
Samsung has officially launched the Samsung Galaxy S10 series of smartphones in the USA. These smartphones offer the latest smartphone technologies with innovative design and other value-added features. Coming with in-display fingerprint sensor, rear-mounted triple camera setups and reverse wireless charging support- the handset looks worth million. However, there are some other mobile phones which you can consider as perfect alternatives to the above-mentioned device in terms of amazing feature-sets. Here are the top 10 alternatives to the Galaxy S10.
You can see a device from the list- so-called, Sony Xperia XZ4 which packs last year's top chipset, a dual-curved OLED display, a 19 MP camera with 960fps 1080p super slow-mo video capture, a 13 MP selfie camera, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and a 3,300 mAh battery. It runs Android 9 Pie. Huawei Mate 20 Pro, on the other hand, is one of the few handsets to feature- the Kirin 980 processor.
It's the first 7nm chip on Android and second in the market after Apple's formidable A12. This processor is faster, making your multitasking very much smoother. The Mate 20 Pro can wirelessly charge other Qi-charging phones or devices. Thus, you can get your device replenished in quick time. Another prime feature of this device is its triple rear camera including an ultra wide angle lens, which takes excellent shots. The device is bestowed with a slim design that makes it a pleasure to look at and smooth while touching.
There are a few more devices in the list which also offer some of the best features. For details, you can check-
Sony Xperia XZ4
- dual-curved OLED display
- top chipset
- a 19 MP camera with 960fps 1080p super slow-mo video capture
- a 13 MP selfie camera
- 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal memory
- Android 9 Pie
- in-display fingerprint sensor
- 3,300 mAh battery with reverse wireless charging support
Huawei Mate 20 Pro
- 6.39-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) QHD+ OLED 19.5:9 DCI-P3 HDR Display with 820 nits brightness
- HUAWEI Kirin 980 with processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage/ 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with NM card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0
- 40MP rear camera and 20MP Ultra Wide Angle and 8MP camera
- 24MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4200 mAh (typical) battery with 40W SuperCharge, 15W Wireless Quick Charge
Huawei P30
- 6.1 inches AMOLED capacitive touchscreen
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Octa-core
- 128 GB, 8 GB RAM
- 40 MP+20 MP+8 MP rear camera
- 24 MP front camera
- Non-removable Li-Po battery
Xiaomi Mi MIX 3
- 6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 display
- 2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 10GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 12MP rear camera
- 24MP front-facing camera and secondary 2MP DOF camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3200mAh (typ)/ 3100mAh (min) battery with Quick Charge 4.0+ fast charging, 10W Qi wireless charging
Apple iPhone XS Max
- 6.5-inch (2688 x 1245 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina HDR display, 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio (typical) 3D Touch
- Six-core A12 Bionic 64-bit 7nm processor with four-core GPU, Next-generation Neural Engine
- 64GB, 256GB, 512GB storage options
- iOS 12
- Water and dust resistant (IP68)
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM / physical SIM in China)
- 12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) and telephoto (f/2.4) cameras
- 7MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
Apple iPhone XS
- 5.8-inch (2436 x 1125 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina HDR display, 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio (typical) 3D Touch
- Six-core A12 Bionic 64-bit 7nm processor with four-core GPU, Next-generation Neural Engine
- 64GB, 256GB, 512GB storage options
- iOS 12
- Water and dust resistant (IP68)
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM / physical SIM in China)
- 12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) and telephoto (f/2.4) cameras
- 7MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
Samsung Galaxy Note 9
- 6.4 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9810/Snapdragon 845 Processor
- 6/8GB RAM With 128/512GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Hybrid SIM
- Dual 12MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- Water And Dust Resistant (IP68)
- USB 3.1
- 4000 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy Fold
Key specs
- Infinity Flex display which will expand to 7.3 inches and sport a resolution of 2152 x 1536 pixels
- When closed, the display will measure 4.58 inches with a resolution of 1960 x 480 pixels
- New OneUI interface
- Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 855 mobile processor
- Two 12-MP rear-facing cameras
- Two split up batteries would provide a total of 6,200 mAh battery
Xiaomi Mi 9
- a 6.39-inch full-HD+ Samsung AMOLED display along with Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection
- waterdrop-style notch
- Android 9.0 Pie with MIUI 10 on top
- dual-SIM (Nano)
- an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, coupled with Adreno 640 GPU
- 6GB and 8GB LPDDR4X RAM options
- 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor + secondary sensor of 16-megapixel Sony IMX481 + a 12-megapixel tertiary sensor
- 20-megapixel selfie camera
- 128GB of UFS2.1+ storage
- 3,300mAh battery that supports 20W wireless charging alongside 27W wired fast charging support
Nokia 9 PureView
- 5.99 inches display with a resolution of 1440 x 2560 pixels
- Octa core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor paired with Adreno 630 GPU
- 128 GB internal storage with 6 GB RAM
- expandable up to 512 GB via microSD card
- 5 Lens camera at rear
- 12 MP at the front
- 4G VoLTE
- Fingerprint sensor
- Non-removable Li-Ion 4150 mAh battery