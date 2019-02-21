Samsung Galaxy S10 officially launched: Top ten Galaxy S10 alternatives Features oi-Harish Kumar

Samsung has officially launched the Samsung Galaxy S10 series of smartphones in the USA. These smartphones offer the latest smartphone technologies with innovative design and other value-added features. Coming with in-display fingerprint sensor, rear-mounted triple camera setups and reverse wireless charging support- the handset looks worth million. However, there are some other mobile phones which you can consider as perfect alternatives to the above-mentioned device in terms of amazing feature-sets. Here are the top 10 alternatives to the Galaxy S10.

You can see a device from the list- so-called, Sony Xperia XZ4 which packs last year's top chipset, a dual-curved OLED display, a 19 MP camera with 960fps 1080p super slow-mo video capture, a 13 MP selfie camera, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and a 3,300 mAh battery. It runs Android 9 Pie. Huawei Mate 20 Pro, on the other hand, is one of the few handsets to feature- the Kirin 980 processor.

It's the first 7nm chip on Android and second in the market after Apple's formidable A12. This processor is faster, making your multitasking very much smoother. The Mate 20 Pro can wirelessly charge other Qi-charging phones or devices. Thus, you can get your device replenished in quick time. Another prime feature of this device is its triple rear camera including an ultra wide angle lens, which takes excellent shots. The device is bestowed with a slim design that makes it a pleasure to look at and smooth while touching.

There are a few more devices in the list which also offer some of the best features. For details, you can check-

Sony Xperia XZ4 Key specs dual-curved OLED display

top chipset

a 19 MP camera with 960fps 1080p super slow-mo video capture

a 13 MP selfie camera

4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal memory

Android 9 Pie

in-display fingerprint sensor

3,300 mAh battery with reverse wireless charging support Huawei Mate 20 Pro Key specs 6.39-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) QHD+ OLED 19.5:9 DCI-P3 HDR Display with 820 nits brightness

HUAWEI Kirin 980 with processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage/ 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with NM card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0

40MP rear camera and 20MP Ultra Wide Angle and 8MP camera

24MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4200 mAh (typical) battery with 40W SuperCharge, 15W Wireless Quick Charge Huawei P30 Key specs 6.1 inches AMOLED capacitive touchscreen

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Octa-core

128 GB, 8 GB RAM

40 MP+20 MP+8 MP rear camera

24 MP front camera

Non-removable Li-Po battery Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 Key specs 6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 display

2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

10GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

12MP rear camera and secondary 12MP rear camera

24MP front-facing camera and secondary 2MP DOF camera

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

3200mAh (typ)/ 3100mAh (min) battery with Quick Charge 4.0+ fast charging, 10W Qi wireless charging Apple iPhone XS Max Key specs 6.5-inch (2688 x 1245 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina HDR display, 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio (typical) 3D Touch

Six-core A12 Bionic 64-bit 7nm processor with four-core GPU, Next-generation Neural Engine

64GB, 256GB, 512GB storage options

iOS 12

Water and dust resistant (IP68)

Dual SIM (nano + eSIM / physical SIM in China)

12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) and telephoto (f/2.4) cameras

7MP front camera

4G VoLTE

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery Apple iPhone XS Key specs 5.8-inch (2436 x 1125 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina HDR display, 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio (typical) 3D Touch

Six-core A12 Bionic 64-bit 7nm processor with four-core GPU, Next-generation Neural Engine

64GB, 256GB, 512GB storage options

iOS 12

Water and dust resistant (IP68)

Dual SIM (nano + eSIM / physical SIM in China)

12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) and telephoto (f/2.4) cameras

7MP front camera

4G VoLTE

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Key specs 6.4 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9810/Snapdragon 845 Processor

6/8GB RAM With 128/512GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Hybrid SIM

Dual 12MP Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

Water And Dust Resistant (IP68)

USB 3.1

4000 MAh Battery Samsung Galaxy Fold Key specs Infinity Flex display which will expand to 7.3 inches and sport a resolution of 2152 x 1536 pixels

When closed, the display will measure 4.58 inches with a resolution of 1960 x 480 pixels

New OneUI interface

Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 855 mobile processor

Two 12-MP rear-facing cameras

Two split up batteries would provide a total of 6,200 mAh battery Xiaomi Mi 9 Key specs a 6.39-inch full-HD+ Samsung AMOLED display along with Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection

waterdrop-style notch

Android 9.0 Pie with MIUI 10 on top

dual-SIM (Nano)

an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, coupled with Adreno 640 GPU

6GB and 8GB LPDDR4X RAM options

48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor + secondary sensor of 16-megapixel Sony IMX481 + a 12-megapixel tertiary sensor

20-megapixel selfie camera

128GB of UFS2.1+ storage

3,300mAh battery that supports 20W wireless charging alongside 27W wired fast charging support Nokia 9 PureView Key specs 5.99 inches display with a resolution of 1440 x 2560 pixels

Octa core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor paired with Adreno 630 GPU

128 GB internal storage with 6 GB RAM

expandable up to 512 GB via microSD card

5 Lens camera at rear

12 MP at the front

4G VoLTE

Fingerprint sensor

Non-removable Li-Ion 4150 mAh battery