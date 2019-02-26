ENGLISH

    Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus goes on pre-order in India: Threat to other high-end smartphones

    By
    |

    With the ongoing event of MWC, there have been quite many devices which got launched and ever since have been receiving a bigger number of pre-order bookings. When we talk about premium category phones, the event's showstopper is certainly- "Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus". The device is launched and out for delivery. The features acquired by this device looks dominating than the rest other high-end smartphones which you can find in the list below.

    Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus goes on pre-order in India

     

    The S10 Plus is a bit larger with a 6.4-inch screen. The bigger display is lodged with a higher-capacity battery featuring- a 4,100-mAh battery. It has three rear cameras and has dual-front cameras. The handset is equipped with a 4100mAh battery with Fast wireless charging 2.0 and Wireless Power Share function and runs Android 9(Pie) out of the box. There are come more top-selling features which will really provoke you for its purchasing.

    However- although this handset is posing threat to other expensive phones, still you can consider some of them from our list. As these will certainly keep you up and intact with few of their quality features.

    Sony Xperia XZ2

    Best Price of Sony Xperia XZ2
    Key Specs

    • 5.7-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) 18:9 Triluminos HDR Display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
    • 4GB RAM
    • 64GB internal memory
    • expandable memory up to 400GB via microSD card
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Single / Dual SIM
    • Water Resistant (IP65/IP68)
    • 19MP rear camera
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3180mAh Battery

     

    Razer Phone 2

    Best Price of Razer 2
    Key Specs

    • 5.72-inch (2560×1440 pixels) Quad HD IGZO LCD UltraMotion display with 645 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • 2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU, Vapor Chamber Cooling
    • 8GB LPDDR4x RAM
    • 64GB (UFS) storage
    • expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 12MP camera and 12MP secondary camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+, Wireless Charging

     

    Honor View 20

    Best Price of Honor View 20
    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (1080 x 2310 pixels) FHD+ LCD IPS display with 96% NTSC Color Gamut
    • HUAWEI Kirin 980 processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU
    • 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with Magic UI 2.0
    • Dual SIM
    • 48MP rear camera and secondary camera
    • 25MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with Super Charge fast charging

    OPPO R17

    Best Price of OPPO R17
    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio display with 91.5% screen-to-body ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection
    • Octa-Core Snapdragon 670, 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 615 GPU
    • 8GB RAM, 128GB internal memory
    • Dual SIM
    • ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • 16MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera
    • 25MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3500mAh battery with (5V/4A) VOOC Flash charge

    OPPO R17 Pro

    Best Price of OPPO R17 Pro
    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio display with 100% NTSC color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
    • 8GB RAM, 128GB internal memory
    • Dual SIM
    • ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • 12MP rear camera and 20MP secondary rear camera
    • 25MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3700mAh battery

    Huawei Mate 20 Pro

    Best Price of Huawei Mate 20 Pro
    Key Specs

    • 6.39-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) QHD+ OLED 19.5:9 DCI-P3 HDR Display with 820 nits brightness
    • HUAWEI Kirin 980 + processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with NM card
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0
    • 40MP rear camera and 20MP and 8MP camera
    • 24MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4200 mAh (typical) battery

     

    Google Pixel 3 XL

    Best Price of Google Pixel 3 XL
    Key Specs

    • 6.3inch QHD+ OLED Display
    • 2.5GHz Snapdragon 845 Octa-Core Processor
    • 4GB RAM With 64/128 ROM
    • 12.2MP Camera With Dual LED Flash
    • Dual 8MP Front Camera
    • Single Nano Sim
    • USB Type-C
    • 4G VoLTE/NFC/Bluetooth 5.0
    • 3430mAh Battery

    Google Pixel 3

    Best Price of Google Pixel 3
    Key Specs

    • 5.5 inch FHD+ Display
    • 4 GB RAM
    • 128 GB ROM
    • 12.2MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP + 8MP Dual Front Camera
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 64-bit Processor
    • 2915 mAh Battery

    OnePlus 6T

    Best Price of OnePlus 6T
    Key Specs

    • 6.41-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Optic AMOLED display
    • 2.8GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with OxygenOS 9.0
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 16MP rear camera and secondary 20MP camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3700mAh battery

    Apple iPhone XR

    Best Price of Apple iPhone XR
    Key Specs

    • 6.1-inch (1792 x 828 pixels) LCD 326ppi Liquid Retina display
    • Six-core A12 Bionic 64-bit 7nm processor with four-core GPU, Neural Engine
    • 64GB, 128GB,256GB storage options
    • iOS 12
    • Water and dust resistant (IP67)
    • Dual SIM (nano + eSIM / physical SIM in China)
    • 12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) camera
    • 7MP front camera
    • TrueDepth camera for FaceID facial recognition, Stereo speakers
    • 4G VoLTE
    • Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery with Qi wireless charging, fast charging, up to 15 hours of internet use

    LG G7 ThinQ

    Best Price of LG G7 ThinQ
    Key Specs

    • 6.1-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) 19.5:9 FullVision Super Bright IPS Display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
    • LG G7 ThinQ - 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage / LG G7+ ThinQ - 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage (UFS 2.1)
    • expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo) with LG UX
    • 16MP rear camera and secondary 16MP camera
    • 8MP front camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0, Wireless charging

     

    Apple iPhone XS Max

    Best Price of Apple iPhone XS Max
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch Super Retina display (OLED) with HDR
    • IP68 dust and water resistant (maximum depth of 2 meters up to 30 minutes)
    • 12MP dual cameras with dual OIS and 7MP TrueDepth front camera-Portrait mode, Portrait Lighting, Depth Control, and Smart HDR
    • Face ID for secure authentication
    • A12 Bionic with next-generation Neural Engine
    • Wireless charging-works with Qi chargers
    • iOS 12 with Memoji, Screen Time, Siri Shortcuts, and Group FaceTime

    Apple iPhone XS

    Best Price of Apple iPhone XS
    Key Specs

    • 5.8-inch Super Retina display (OLED) with HDR1
    • IP68 dust and water resistant (maximum depth of 2 metres up to 30 minutes)2
    • 12MP dual cameras with dual OIS and 7MP TrueDepth front camera - Portrait mode, Portrait Lighting, Depth Control and Smart HDR
    • Face ID for secure authentication3
    • A12 Bionic with next-generation Neural Engine
    • Wireless charging-works with Qi chargers
    • iOS 12 with Memoji, Screen Time, Siri Shortcuts, and Group FaceTime

     

    HTC U11 Plus

    Best Price of HTC U11 plus
    Key Specs

    • 6-inch (2880 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Super LCD 6 display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • 2.45GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
    • 6GB RAM
    • 128GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 Oreo with HTC Sense U.I
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 12MP UltraPixel 3 rear camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3930mAh built-in battery

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 26, 2019, 12:30 [IST]
