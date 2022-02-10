Samsung Galaxy S22 Vs S22 Plus Vs S22 Ultra: Here’s What Makes Them Different Features oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The latest iteration of the Samsung flagship smartphones in the Galaxy S22 series is now official. The company has taken the wraps off three new models - the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus and Galaxy S22 Ultra in the series, thereby putting an end to the rumors and speculations those happened so far.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Vs S22 Plus Vs S22 Ultra

All the Galaxy S22 models come with a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz, IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Plus protection at the front and back, and the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor based on the 4nm process, which is touted to be the fastest chip so far.

All these smartphones run Android 12 topped with One UI 4.0. The other goodies of the Galaxy S22 series smartphones include a USB Type-C port, an in-display fingerprint sensor, connectivity features including 5G, Wi-Fi 6, and 4K video recording capability. The one aspect that distinguishes the Ultra variant from the rest is the presence of an inbuilt S Pen stylus as it replaces the Galaxy Note series.

These devices are all set to be released globally on February 25. The pre-orders have already debuted in select markets. Given that there are three new models, you might be confused to decide which model to buy. In that case, here's a comparison between the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus and Galaxy S22 Ultra, the new iterative upgrades based on their specifications.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Vs S22 Plus Vs S22 Ultra: Display

The Galaxy S22 is fitted with a compact 6.1-inch AMOLED FHD+ display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. On the other hand, the Galaxy S22 Plus comes with a relatively larger 6.6-inch AMOLED 2X FHD+ display with the same resolution. Finally, the advanced offering - the Galaxy S22 Ultra is fitted with a much larger 6.8-inch AMOLED QHD+ display with a resolution of 1440 x 3088 pixels. The Galaxy S22 Ultra supports a dynamic refresh rate from 1Hz to 120Hz and a peak brightness of 1,750 nits.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Vs S22 Plus Vs S22 Ultra: Hardware

While all these Galaxy S22 series smartphones get the power from a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, the Galaxy S22/Galaxy S22 Plus come with 8GB RAM + 128GB/256GB storage space. On the other hand, the Galaxy S22 Ultra comes in 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM, 12GB RAM + 256GB ROM, 12GB RAM + 512GB ROM and 12GB RAM + 1TB ROM variants.

Fueling the standard Galaxy S22 comes with a 3700mAh battery with 25W wired charging. The Galaxy S22 Plus features a 4500mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. Being the larger variant, the Galaxy S22 Ultra comes with a 5000mAh battery with 45W wired charging support.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Vs S22 Plus Vs S22 Ultra: Camera

In terms of imaging, the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus feature a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP primary wide-angle lens, a 12MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 10MP tertiary telephoto lens. When it comes to the Galaxy S22 Ultra, the device features a quad-camera setup with a 108MP primary sensor, a 12MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens, a 10MP tertiary telephoto lens and another 10MP telephoto lens. At the front, all these smartphones come with a 40MP selfie camera sensor.

What's more, the Ultra variant can capture in the RAW mode and comes with two telephoto lenses with 3x and 10x optical zoom capabilities.

We are yet to know the final pricing and exact release date of the Galaxy S22 series smartphones in India.

