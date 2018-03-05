Samsung Galaxy S9 And S9+ Now Pre-Order started in Flipkart: Threat to other smartphones

Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ those were unveiled at the MWC 2018 tech show last week are all set to be launched in India tomorrow that is March 6. Even before confirming the launch date, the company's official online store listed the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ on pre-booking at a price of Rs. 2,000.
Interested buyers can pre-book these smartphones even before knowing its pricing. And, remember that this is not pre-order but just pre-booking.
Now, the online retailer Flipkart has come up with a teaser page for the Galaxy S9 smartphone duo. Going by the listing on Flipkart, it is said that the pre-order for these Samsung flagship smartphones will start tomorrow.
The company has not mentioned any pricing information or availability details of the two phones for now. But we can expect the details to be revealed at the launch event tomorrow.
If you have been looking forward to buy the Galaxy S9 or Galaxy S9+, then you can pre-order these smartphones tomorrow from Flipkart. Meanwhile, we need to mention that smartphones given below will definitely face the heat due to the competition.
Apple iPhone X
Best Price of Apple iPhone X
Key Specs
- 5.8-inch (2436 x 1125 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina HD display display
- Six-core A11 Bionic 64-bit processor with three-core GPU, M11 motion co-processor
- 64GB and 256GB storage options
- iOS 11
- Water and dust resistant (IP67)
- 12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) and telephoto (f/2.4) cameras
- 7MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
OnePlus 5T
Best Price of OnePlus 5T
Key Specs
- 6.01-inch (2106 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ Optic AMOLED 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 5 display, sRGB, DCI-P3 color coverage
- 2.45GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage (UFS 2.1 ), 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) with Oxygen OS 4.7, Upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 20MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery with Dash Charge (5V 4A)
Apple iPhone 8 Plus
Best Price of Apple iPhone 8 Plus
Key Specs
- 5.5 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- Hexa-Core Apple A11 Bionic Processor
- 3GB RAM With 64/256GB ROM
- Force Touch Technology
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- Water And Dust Resistance
Google Pixel 2 XL
Best Price of Google Pixel 2 XL
Key Specs
- 6-inch (2880 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ pOLED display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 4GB DDR4X RAM, 64GB / 128GB storage
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- 12.2MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front camera, f/2.4 aperture, 1.4μm pixel size
- Fingerprint sensor
- Water and dust Resistant (IP67)
- Stereo front-firing speakers
- 4G VoLTE
- 3520mAh battery with fast charging
Google Pixel 2
Best Price of Google Pixel 2
Key Specs
- 5 inch FHD AMOLED Display
- 2.35GHz Snapdragon 835 Octa-Core Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64/128 ROM
- 12.2MP Camera With LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera
- Single Nano Sim
- USB Type-C
- 4G VoLTE/NFC/Bluetooth 5.0
- 2700mAh Battery
LG V30 Plus
Best Price of LG V30 Plus
Key Specs
- 6-inch (2880 x 1440 pixels) QHD+ OLED display with a 18:9 aspect ratio, 538 PPI, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM
- 128GB (UFS 2.0) internal memory
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with LG UX 6.0+
- Hybrid Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera and 13MP secondary camera
- 5MP front camera with 90-degree wide-angle lens, f/2.2 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 3,300mAh battery
Sony Xperia XZ Premium
Best Price of Sony Xperia XZ Premium
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (3840 x 2160 pixels) 4K HDR TRILUMINOS Display with X-Reality, sRGB 138% and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 processor with Adreno 540 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory with microSD card
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM (Optional)
- Water Resistant (IP65/IP68)
- 19MP rear camera with Exmos RS sensor
- 13MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- 3230mAh Battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0
HTC U11
Best Price of HTC U11
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1440 x 2560 pixels) Quad HD Super LCD 5 display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- 2.45GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 6GB RAM, 128GB storage (UFS 2.1)
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) with HTC Sense UI, HTC Edge Sense,HTC Sense Companion
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP HTC UltraPixel 3 rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera with 1080p video recording
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0
Sony Xperia XZ1
Best Price of Sony Xperia XZ1
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) HDR TRILUMINOS Display with X-Reality and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD card
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Single / Dual SIM
- Water Resistant (IP65/IP68)
- 19MP rear camera with Exmos RS sensor
- 13MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2700mAh battery with Qnovo Adaptive Charging
Asus Zenfone AR (Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Best Price of Asus Zenfone AR
Key Specs
- 5.7 inch Super AMOLED Display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 Optimized for Tango Processor
- Tango-enabled & Daydream-ready Phone
- Android Nougat 7.0
- 8 GB RAM
- 128 GB ROM
- Expandable Upto 2 TB
- 23MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- 3300 mAh Polymer Battery
