Samsung Galaxy S9 And S9+ Now Pre-Order started in Flipkart: Threat to other smartphones

Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ those were unveiled at the MWC 2018 tech show last week are all set to be launched in India tomorrow that is March 6. Even before confirming the launch date, the company's official online store listed the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ on pre-booking at a price of Rs. 2,000.

Interested buyers can pre-book these smartphones even before knowing its pricing. And, remember that this is not pre-order but just pre-booking.

Now, the online retailer Flipkart has come up with a teaser page for the Galaxy S9 smartphone duo. Going by the listing on Flipkart, it is said that the pre-order for these Samsung flagship smartphones will start tomorrow.

The company has not mentioned any pricing information or availability details of the two phones for now. But we can expect the details to be revealed at the launch event tomorrow.

If you have been looking forward to buy the Galaxy S9 or Galaxy S9+, then you can pre-order these smartphones tomorrow from Flipkart. Meanwhile, we need to mention that smartphones given below will definitely face the heat due to the competition.

Apple iPhone X Best Price of Apple iPhone X

Key Specs

5.8-inch (2436 x 1125 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina HD display display

Six-core A11 Bionic 64-bit processor with three-core GPU, M11 motion co-processor

64GB and 256GB storage options

iOS 11

Water and dust resistant (IP67)

12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) and telephoto (f/2.4) cameras

7MP front camera

4G VoLTE

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery OnePlus 5T Best Price of OnePlus 5T

Key Specs

6.01-inch (2106 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ Optic AMOLED 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 5 display, sRGB, DCI-P3 color coverage

2.45GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage (UFS 2.1 ), 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) with Oxygen OS 4.7, Upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

16MP rear camera and secondary 20MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery with Dash Charge (5V 4A) Apple iPhone 8 Plus Best Price of Apple iPhone 8 Plus

Key Specs

5.5 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch

Hexa-Core Apple A11 Bionic Processor

3GB RAM With 64/256GB ROM

Force Touch Technology

Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS

7MP Front Facing Camera

Touch ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

Water And Dust Resistance Google Pixel 2 XL Best Price of Google Pixel 2 XL

Key Specs

6-inch (2880 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ pOLED display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU

4GB DDR4X RAM, 64GB / 128GB storage

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

12.2MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front camera, f/2.4 aperture, 1.4μm pixel size

Fingerprint sensor

Water and dust Resistant (IP67)

Stereo front-firing speakers

4G VoLTE

3520mAh battery with fast charging Google Pixel 2 Best Price of Google Pixel 2

Key Specs

5 inch FHD AMOLED Display

2.35GHz Snapdragon 835 Octa-Core Processor

4GB RAM With 64/128 ROM

12.2MP Camera With LED Flash

8MP Front Camera

Single Nano Sim

USB Type-C

4G VoLTE/NFC/Bluetooth 5.0

2700mAh Battery LG V30 Plus Best Price of LG V30 Plus

Key Specs

6-inch (2880 x 1440 pixels) QHD+ OLED display with a 18:9 aspect ratio, 538 PPI, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM

128GB (UFS 2.0) internal memory

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with LG UX 6.0+

Hybrid Dual SIM

16MP rear camera and 13MP secondary camera

5MP front camera with 90-degree wide-angle lens, f/2.2 aperture

4G VoLTE

3,300mAh battery Sony Xperia XZ Premium Best Price of Sony Xperia XZ Premium

Key Specs 5.5-inch (3840 x 2160 pixels) 4K HDR TRILUMINOS Display with X-Reality, sRGB 138% and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 processor with Adreno 540 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory with microSD card

Android 7.1 (Nougat)

Dual SIM (Optional)

Water Resistant (IP65/IP68)

19MP rear camera with Exmos RS sensor

13MP front-facing camera

4G LTE

3230mAh Battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 HTC U11 Best Price of HTC U11

Key Specs 5.5-inch (1440 x 2560 pixels) Quad HD Super LCD 5 display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

2.45GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU

6GB RAM, 128GB storage (UFS 2.1)

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) with HTC Sense UI, HTC Edge Sense,HTC Sense Companion

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP HTC UltraPixel 3 rear camera

16MP front-facing camera with 1080p video recording

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 Sony Xperia XZ1 Best Price of Sony Xperia XZ1

Key Specs 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) HDR TRILUMINOS Display with X-Reality and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU

4GB RAM, 64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD card

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Single / Dual SIM

Water Resistant (IP65/IP68)

19MP rear camera with Exmos RS sensor

13MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

2700mAh battery with Qnovo Adaptive Charging Asus Zenfone AR (Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM) Best Price of Asus Zenfone AR

Key Specs

5.7 inch Super AMOLED Display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 Optimized for Tango Processor

Tango-enabled & Daydream-ready Phone

Android Nougat 7.0

8 GB RAM

128 GB ROM

Expandable Upto 2 TB

23MP Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

3300 mAh Polymer Battery

