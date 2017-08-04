Samsung Leadership 8 high-end flip phone vs other beat smartphones

There's n dearth of high-end feature packed smartphones in the market. Smartphone enthusiasts willing to spend a fortune can get the latest and most advanced processors, humongous RAM configurations, pixel-popping displays and top notch cameras that can even give some DSLRs a run for their money.

These handsets from big brands such as Apple, Sony, HTC, etc. are usually full screen devices that boast premium all-metal constructions.

However, we as consumers still can't get enough of the good old days of flip phones which were every bit of stylish. Those clamshell mobile phones have a retro feel that can give you a trip down to the memory lane anytime.

SEE ALSO: Top Samsung smartphones powered by Android Nougat to buy In India

Having said that, Samsung the veteran smartphone maker is once again back with some really cool high-end flip phones. These clamshell devices run Android OS, feature crisp displays and have capable camera hardware to take on any modern smartphone these days.

Here we have compared the Samsung's high-end flip phones to best smartphones available in the market. Read out to choose the best handset matching your requirement.