ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Samsung Holiday Festival Sale: Discount Offers On Best Samsung Smartphones

    By
    |

    Samsung Holiday Festival Sale is here with fantastic offers on some of the best-selling Samsung smartphones. During this sale, you can get the latest Samsung smartphone at a discounted price, and here are the details regarding the same.

     

    Budget 5G smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy M32 5G is now available for Rs. 18,999, while high-end models like the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G is also available on offer, which now costs Rs. 149999. Here are all the best deals available during the Samsung Holiday Festival Sale 2021.

    Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G

    Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 39,999 ; MRP: Rs. 74,999

    Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is available at discount during Samsung Holiday Festival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 39,999 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

    Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 54,999 ; MRP: Rs. 83,999

    Samsung Galaxy S21 5G is available at discount during Samsung Holiday Festival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 54,999 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G
     

    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 149,999 ; MRP: Rs. 171,999

    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G is available at discount during Samsung Holiday Festival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 149,999 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G

    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 119,999 ; MRP: Rs. 189,999

    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G is available at discount during Samsung Holiday Festival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 119,999 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G

    Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 71,999 ; MRP: Rs. 100,999

    Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G is available at discount during Samsung Holiday Festival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 71,999 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung Galaxy M32 5G (6GB RAM)

    Samsung Galaxy M32 5G (6GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 18,999 ; MRP: Rs. 23,999

    Samsung Galaxy M32 5G (6GB RAM) is available at discount during Samsung Holiday Festival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 18,999 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung Galaxy M52 5G (6GB RAM)

    Samsung Galaxy M52 5G (6GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 26,999 ; MRP: Rs. 34,999

    Samsung Galaxy M52 5G (6GB RAM) is available at discount during Samsung Holiday Festival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 26,999 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition (4GB RAM)

    Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition (4GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 11,999 ; MRP: Rs. 14,999

    Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition (4GB RAM) is available at discount during Samsung Holiday Festival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 11,999 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung Galaxy M32 5G (8GB RAM)

    Samsung Galaxy M32 5G (8GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 20,999 ; MRP: Rs. 25,999

    Samsung Galaxy M32 5G (8GB RAM) is available at discount during Samsung Holiday Festival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 20,999 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung Galaxy M52 5G (8GB RAM)

    Samsung Galaxy M52 5G (8GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 28,999 ; MRP: Rs. 36,999

    Samsung Galaxy M52 5G (8GB RAM) is available at discount during Samsung Holiday Festival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 28,999 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung Galaxy F42 5G (8GB RAM)

    Samsung Galaxy F42 5G (8GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 20,999 ; MRP: Rs. 25,999

    Samsung Galaxy F42 5G (8GB RAM) is available at discount during Samsung Holiday Festival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 20,999 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung Galaxy A52 (6GB RAM)

    Samsung Galaxy A52 (6GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 25,999 ; MRP: Rs. 29,499

    Samsung Galaxy A52 (6GB RAM) is available at discount during Samsung Holiday Festival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 25,999 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G (8GB RAM)

    Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G (8GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 31,499 ; MRP: Rs. 40,999

    Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G (8GB RAM) is available at discount during Samsung Holiday Festival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 31,499 onwards during the sale.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Friday, December 24, 2021, 5:08 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 24, 2021

    Best Phones

    Click to comments
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X