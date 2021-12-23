Samsung Holiday Festival Sale: Discount Offers On Best Samsung Smartphones

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 39,999 ; MRP: Rs. 74,999

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is available at discount during Samsung Holiday Festival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 39,999 onwards during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 54,999 ; MRP: Rs. 83,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G is available at discount during Samsung Holiday Festival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 54,999 onwards during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 149,999 ; MRP: Rs. 171,999

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G is available at discount during Samsung Holiday Festival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 149,999 onwards during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 119,999 ; MRP: Rs. 189,999

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G is available at discount during Samsung Holiday Festival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 119,999 onwards during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 71,999 ; MRP: Rs. 100,999

Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G is available at discount during Samsung Holiday Festival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 71,999 onwards during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G (6GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 18,999 ; MRP: Rs. 23,999

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G (6GB RAM) is available at discount during Samsung Holiday Festival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 18,999 onwards during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G (6GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 26,999 ; MRP: Rs. 34,999

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G (6GB RAM) is available at discount during Samsung Holiday Festival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 26,999 onwards during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition (4GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 11,999 ; MRP: Rs. 14,999

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition (4GB RAM) is available at discount during Samsung Holiday Festival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 11,999 onwards during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G (8GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 20,999 ; MRP: Rs. 25,999

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G (8GB RAM) is available at discount during Samsung Holiday Festival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 20,999 onwards during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G (8GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 28,999 ; MRP: Rs. 36,999

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G (8GB RAM) is available at discount during Samsung Holiday Festival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 28,999 onwards during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy F42 5G (8GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 20,999 ; MRP: Rs. 25,999

Samsung Galaxy F42 5G (8GB RAM) is available at discount during Samsung Holiday Festival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 20,999 onwards during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy A52 (6GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 25,999 ; MRP: Rs. 29,499

Samsung Galaxy A52 (6GB RAM) is available at discount during Samsung Holiday Festival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 25,999 onwards during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G (8GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 31,499 ; MRP: Rs. 40,999

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G (8GB RAM) is available at discount during Samsung Holiday Festival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 31,499 onwards during the sale.